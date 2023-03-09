SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip Review
Our verdict on the latest putter grip from SuperStroke which has become immediately popular with tour players
That this particular grip model is used by several prominent PGA Tour pros should be irrelevant to you. What matters most is if it makes you more confident on the green. And we found the shaping and tacky feel to be ideal.
-
+
Nice, tacky feel in the hands
-
+
Comfortable shaping
-
+
Can be counterweighted
-
-
Not overly different to the Traxion Tour
SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip Review
It's been three years since SuperStroke has made a major renovation to its grips. Until now. Zenergy replaces the popular Traxion line that's been a pro tour staple since its debut. The new grip has a soft, tacky outer layer for extreme grip, and a firm rubber inner core for stability. It's for all skill levels and aims to help quiet your hands during a stroke, for better accuracy and responsive performance.
Although it's available in 10 different models - including a Flatso, Wristlock and Claw -to accommodate most preferences and putting styles, we tried the pistol shape which is likely the most common grip preferred by golfers. It has an embossed ridge along the underside that guides you to a natural, repeatable hand placement and makes it easier to square the face at impact.
The surface texture varies throughout, to help optimize feedback and comfort from the soft polyurethane outer layer. This subtly gives you confidence that the grip will stay firmly in place, in your hands. Its taper-less, parallel shaping helps minimize hand tension, as well, so you can take a more fluid stroke.
A port in the butt allows you to add optional CounterCore weights or performance tracking sensors. It's offered in eight colorways and can personalized with name, image or custom logo, which is a really cool option to be able to take advantage of.
There are three pistol grip sizes for this model. We used the middle-sized 2.0 for testing. Like the best putter grips, it felt super comfortable in the hands, and really seem to soften the feel of putt impact. Any ball we tried seemed to make a satisfying click. Like with most new grips on the best putters, it was extra tacky and actually did calm our hands during the stroke. And less tension in the hands and elbows leads to a more consistent stroke. That means more putts sink, from shorter and longer lengths. We did not try any of the counterweights, and frankly didn't need them. It felt perfect as is.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
