SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Grip Review

It's been three years since SuperStroke has made a major renovation to its grips. Until now. Zenergy replaces the popular Traxion line that's been a pro tour staple since its debut. The new grip has a soft, tacky outer layer for extreme grip, and a firm rubber inner core for stability. It's for all skill levels and aims to help quiet your hands during a stroke, for better accuracy and responsive performance.

Although it's available in 10 different models - including a Flatso, Wristlock and Claw -to accommodate most preferences and putting styles, we tried the pistol shape which is likely the most common grip preferred by golfers. It has an embossed ridge along the underside that guides you to a natural, repeatable hand placement and makes it easier to square the face at impact.

The surface texture varies throughout, to help optimize feedback and comfort from the soft polyurethane outer layer. This subtly gives you confidence that the grip will stay firmly in place, in your hands. Its taper-less, parallel shaping helps minimize hand tension, as well, so you can take a more fluid stroke.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

A port in the butt allows you to add optional CounterCore weights or performance tracking sensors. It's offered in eight colorways and can personalized with name, image or custom logo, which is a really cool option to be able to take advantage of.

There are three pistol grip sizes for this model. We used the middle-sized 2.0 for testing. Like the best putter grips, it felt super comfortable in the hands, and really seem to soften the feel of putt impact. Any ball we tried seemed to make a satisfying click. Like with most new grips on the best putters, it was extra tacky and actually did calm our hands during the stroke. And less tension in the hands and elbows leads to a more consistent stroke. That means more putts sink, from shorter and longer lengths. We did not try any of the counterweights, and frankly didn't need them. It felt perfect as is.