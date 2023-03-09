Royal Albartross Kingsman Shoe Review
Scott Kramer laces up this pair of spikeless shoes and reports back on both the walking and playing experience
The Kingsman exemplifies everything we like about this brand’s higher-end shoes. You can tell it’s really well made and will tackle any golf course with ease. Its styling screams country club more than muni, and cart riding more than walking. Because of all the leather, it’s not the most breathable shoe on the market. But the look inspires you to play your best.
The first thing you notice when you open a box of these shoes is the incredible aroma of leather. It’s so nice and relays a high quality. Then you pull the shoes from the box and can feel the soft fine Italian leather uppers. Slip your fingers inside the shoe and the soft leather liners will wow you. It’s safe to say the unboxing alone on the Kingsman makes for quite a presentation. But the real proof comes in wearing them on the course. So I did just that.
The first thing I noticed was that the shoes were noticeably wide for my relatively narrow feet. The length was spot on, but I had to add insoles for the proper fit. Mind you, this happens occasionally with several brands, so it’s not completely uncommon. The styling of the shoe is described as “tradition meets modernity” by Royal Albartross, which is known for its high-end products, and this classic brogue wing-tip design fits right in the line.
There’s perforated detailing for extra comfort, as well. The color scheme we tried – white with brown tongue, navy heel panel and rainbow saddle – looks pretty cool. There are two other color schemes available. But what I really like here is that the shoe also features a contemporary golf sneaker sole that bears a nice cleatless tread pattern. I didn’t slip on grass or even wet cement, and it provided ample gripping on sidehill lies, as well.
As for comfort, there’s a padded ankle collar and achilles dip, plus a padded tongue for added instep plushness. And although the leather covered footbed is contoured, the shoe really does need more arch support. It feels a little too flat. But again, the insoles that we added did the job nicely. It should be noted that each pair comes with a price tag of $295 and you get two pairs of laces, white and a contrasting color, so you can add a touch of style to the look if you want to.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
