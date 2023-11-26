Cyber Monday Golf Deals 2023 LIVE - shop all the best offers on golf gear

Cyber Monday is pretty much here and thankfully it appears that many of the good deals from Black Friday have actually carried over, so there is still time for you to pick up a heavily discounted bit of golf gear. Whether it's a new driver, one of the best golf bags, a dozen of the best golf balls or an incredible piece of tech, Golf Monthly will show you the top deals here because it can be extremely easy to get lost in the hundreds of deals out there across different retailers and brands. Why trust us to do so? Well we test a lot of gear in the golf world and we know which products are good, and which aren't, and we will only seek to tell you about the good stuff. For example we have noticed Callaway Paradym, TaylorMade Stealth 2 and Cobra Aerojet gear on sale, and there are products from Garmin, Titleist and adidas with big discounts as well.

Below we have included some of our top deal picks as well as some links to our favorite golf sales right now. But you can also head straight to our live coverage at the bottom of the page for all the latest updates as well.

Top picks

To get you straight to the good stuff, you'll find our six absolute favorite Black Friday deals across several categories like shoes, balls and clubs. My personal favorite is the Pro V1 deal just below.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $109.98 Now $99.98

This our absolute favorite deal. The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this

price while you can!

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball review.

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond | $100 off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $449

If you are looking to make an upgrade to driver then this could be the time to do it. With this Black Friday deal, you can get $100 off one of the best drivers on the market and it is a model used out on Tour.

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $239.95

The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 35% off which is an excellent deal.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $249.98| Carl's Golfland $249.99

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | 25% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $149.99

A stylish and sleek design with a colored touchscreen, the S12 Approach is one of the best golf watches you can buy right now. Available with around $50 off on Amazon's Garmin store, we found that the stand out features are the ease of use and looks but, be warned, it doesn't offer much in the way of off-course functionality.

Price check: PGA Tour Superstore $199.99

adidas Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Amazon

Was $150 Now $79.99

Available in multiple sizes and styles, you can pick up a pair of the best adidas golf shoes on the market for as low as $80! With sharp looks, they also have plenty of grip, making them perfect for both summer and winter conditions.

Clubs

As you would expect, there are a lot of deals on golf clubs this Cyber Monday. Ranging from drivers to putters, there are hundreds from different retailers on some of the biggest brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway. Not only can you get deals on clubs from previous generations, but you can also get deals on clubs which are basically brand new as well. We've picked out our favorites below.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver| 21% off at Amazon

Was $629.99 Now $499.99

An excellent all round driver that is ideal for anyone who wants a compact, but not intimidating, look at address and the ability to move weights to dial in a specific shot shape.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Driver | 36% off at Amazon

Was $549 Now $349.99

Cobra already make a range of premium drivers, with their newest model, the Aerojet, now under $400. We were particularly impressed by the increase in speed and distance on offer from a head that still has a classic profile at address.

Read our full Cobra Aerojet Driver Review

Wilson Launchpad Driver | 60% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $140.15

You can get a simply unbelievable $200 off the Wilson Staff Launchpad driver right now which is a deal that is quite frankly hard to beat right now. One of the easiest-to-launch drivers we’ve hit this year, this delivers impressively on its promise of making the game easier for people off the tee.

Shoes

Still using the same old pair of shoes from a few years ago? Well as the deals below show, there are plenty of excellent deals to be had on golf shoes from brands like FootJoy, adidas, Puma, Skechers, Nike and more. Put simply, there is no longer an excuse to wear poor-quality golf shoes.

adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe | Up to 60% off at Amazon

Was $200 Now $79.99

I couldn't quite believe this deal when I saw it. You can currently get the ZG23 shoe from adidas for as little as 80 dollars in select sizes and colors. New technologies have made the ZG23 a supremely comfortable, stable, and lightweight shoe that will keep golfers of all swing speeds fully supported during the swing.

Read our full Adidas ZG23 Golf Shoe Review

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 58% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $75.60

A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. And yes, you read that number right, in select sizes and colors, you can get up to 58% off!

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

FootJoy Fuel Golf Shoes | Up to 23% off at Amazon

Was $129.95 Now $99.95

A shoe that got a 4.5 star rating when we put it to the test, this is one of our favorite sporty offerings on the market in recent years and is available right now for some big savings on varying colors and sizes.

Read our full FootJoy Fuel Review

Adidas Codechoas 22 Spikeless Golf Shoe | Up to 41% off at Amazon

Were $160 Now $94.79

These lightweight, waterproof and spikeless golf shoes make walking the course extremely easy, while keeping your feet dry. Select sizes and colors have the largest discounts here with a couple of them getting an unbelievable 41% off!

Tech

Technology and golf has become synonymous over the last few years. Rangefinders, watches, launch monitors, and so on, there is tech everywhere in the game. As such there are lots of deals to be had on golf tech as well, all of which is designed to make your life easier on the golf course, and practicing off it too.