Puma Proadapt Alphacat Shoe
We take Puma's newest spikeless shoe out on course for a thorough test
A solid spikeless shoe that excels in all round grip and support around the ankle. Make sure to get these half a size bigger than you normally would, or go and try them on first to be sure
Stylish, solid grip and excellent support around the ankle.
The upper is quite firm and they take quite a bit of breaking in.
By Dan Parker published
Dan Parker takes the Puma Proadapt Alphacat shoe out on course for a thorough test of its comfort and grip.
Puma Proadapt Alphacat Shoe Review
Puma's recent shoe range has impressed a lot of golfers, combining fashion-forward designs that have also been practical and comfortable.
The Proadapt Alphacat is Puma's newest spikeless offering that aims to build on the Puma ethos of energy and innovation as well as compliment the large family of spikeless shoes.
The first thing you notice about this shoe is the styling and how sharp it looks. It has an athletic look and feel to it, akin more to a running shoe than a golf shoe, but this isn't a bad thing at all.
We tested the white pair and loved the contrasting grey colours across the toe and top, the shock of orange that dominates the heel and the faux mesh pattern across the whole shoe.
The Alphacat strikes a poised look in the two other colourways too and the grey and black versions have similar, sharp contrasts.
Away from the styling, the Alphacat also excels in comfort and grip.
The highlight of the Alphacat is without a doubt the support it provides around the ankle. Once your foot is in the shoe it feels locked in place, giving you the ability to confidently swing for the hills on an awkward lie without the feeling that your foot might move.
The Alphacat also uses Puma's proprietary Adapt Foam to provide impact resistance when walking and, combined with solid feel around the ankle, the Alphacat is one of the most robust spikeless shoes we've tried this year.
The only place where comfort lacks is on the upper of the shoe where the material is quite firm. It began to soften up after a few rounds, but at this price you might expect a softer leather to be used on this part of the shoe.
We'd also highly recommend getting them half a size up, as they come up a little short around the toe area and we were most comfortable in a half size up from normal.
