How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has made more comebacks than Cher, and here we are on the verge of another one, with the 15-time Major champion scheduled to tee it up at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

The 47-year-old hasn’t played competitively since he hobbled away from Augusta in April, after which he went under the knife again, this time to address pain in his right foot.

But, at long last, we can finally look forward to sitting back and watching arguably the game's greatest ever player hit shots again, with live coverage from the Bahamas getting underway on Thursday.

Despite amassing 82 PGA Tour victories, which includes 15 Major Championships titles, Woods’ career has been blighted by injury.

It’s led many people to speculate as to how many more Major titles he may have won had it not been for his long list of injuries.

In February 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident and suffered multiple injuries to his right leg, damage that could have resulted in the American losing his leg.

Woods did not complete his third round at this year’s Masters because of a foot injury, and he’s been recuperating ever since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Woods has teased fans with clips showing him hitting shots and stepping up his recovery, and he’s also been acting as caddy for his son Charlie in recent months, carrying his teenage son’s bag in various competitions.

Now the wait to see Woods Senior back in action is almost over, as the great man lines up to compete in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas - and you can see every one of his shots.

Although not an official PGA Tour event, the tournament has a history of attracting some of the world’s best players, and this year is no different.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s an event that Woods himself hosts, for the benefit of the Tiger Woods Foundation, with 20 players teeing it up in Albany.

Six of the world’s top 10 players will be playing, including world number one Scottie Scheffler and a host of other Major champions.

Viktor Hovland will be hoping to make it three wins in a row at the event, while a Woods comeback victory would be a sixth and first since 2011.

How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge (US)

Live television coverage of the 2023 Hero World Challenge starts on Thursday 30 November.

Thursday 30 November, GOLF Channel, 1.30-4.30pm EST

Friday 1 December, GOLF Channel, 1.30-4.30pm EST

Saturday 2 December, GOLF Channel, 12-2.30pm EST & NBC, 2.30-5pm EST

Sunday 3 December, GOLF Channel, 11am-1.30pm EST & NBC, 1.30-4.30pm EST

How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge (UK)