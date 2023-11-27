How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge
Watch the 15-time Major winner's return to action this Thursday
Tiger Woods has made more comebacks than Cher, and here we are on the verge of another one, with the 15-time Major champion scheduled to tee it up at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.
The 47-year-old hasn’t played competitively since he hobbled away from Augusta in April, after which he went under the knife again, this time to address pain in his right foot.
But, at long last, we can finally look forward to sitting back and watching arguably the game's greatest ever player hit shots again, with live coverage from the Bahamas getting underway on Thursday.
Despite amassing 82 PGA Tour victories, which includes 15 Major Championships titles, Woods’ career has been blighted by injury.
It’s led many people to speculate as to how many more Major titles he may have won had it not been for his long list of injuries.
In February 2021, Woods was involved in a car accident and suffered multiple injuries to his right leg, damage that could have resulted in the American losing his leg.
Woods did not complete his third round at this year’s Masters because of a foot injury, and he’s been recuperating ever since.
However, Woods has teased fans with clips showing him hitting shots and stepping up his recovery, and he’s also been acting as caddy for his son Charlie in recent months, carrying his teenage son’s bag in various competitions.
Now the wait to see Woods Senior back in action is almost over, as the great man lines up to compete in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas - and you can see every one of his shots.
Although not an official PGA Tour event, the tournament has a history of attracting some of the world’s best players, and this year is no different.
It’s an event that Woods himself hosts, for the benefit of the Tiger Woods Foundation, with 20 players teeing it up in Albany.
Six of the world’s top 10 players will be playing, including world number one Scottie Scheffler and a host of other Major champions.
Viktor Hovland will be hoping to make it three wins in a row at the event, while a Woods comeback victory would be a sixth and first since 2011.
How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge (US)
Live television coverage of the 2023 Hero World Challenge starts on Thursday 30 November.
- Thursday 30 November, GOLF Channel, 1.30-4.30pm EST
- Friday 1 December, GOLF Channel, 1.30-4.30pm EST
- Saturday 2 December, GOLF Channel, 12-2.30pm EST & NBC, 2.30-5pm EST
- Sunday 3 December, GOLF Channel, 11am-1.30pm EST & NBC, 1.30-4.30pm EST
How To Watch Tiger Woods' Return At The Hero World Challenge (UK)
- Thursday 30 November, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm
- Friday 1 December, Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event, 6.30pm
- Saturday 2 December, Sky Sports Golf, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event, 8.30pm
- Sunday 3 December, Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
