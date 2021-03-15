Here we take a run through the very best golf gloves on the market right now, gloves providing the ultimate in feel and fit.

Best Golf Gloves

Choosing the right golf glove could help you improve your game. The best golf gloves fit and feel perfect, enhance your hands contact with the club and therefore give you greater confidence to make the best swing you can.

A good golf glove is one of the best golf accessories you can invest in because after all, your hands are the only part of your body making contact with the club throughout the swing. Therefore it stands to reason that you need the best grip and feel available.

There are various options when it comes to golf gloves to suit different requirements. For those seeking the quality and feel trusted by top professionals, the premium leather offerings could be just the ticket. These gloves offer great comfort, breathability and unrivalled feel.

What then are the best golf gloves currently on offer? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you decide which will suit your requirements.

Additionally we also recommend taking a look at some of our other golf glove guides, such as the best wet weather golf gloves, the best golf gloves for winter, or the best kids golf gloves too.

Whatever glove you are looking for, we have got you covered.

FootJoy HyperFLX Glove

+ Lightweight

+ Soft touch

– Although durable for leather, it’s not as durable as some synthetic models The idea behind the HyperFLX is to offer a blend of the soft feel and touch you would expect from a premium leather, tour-style glove with the durability and reliability of a more all-weather option. The design of the HyperFLX features a Premium Cabretta Leather palm which seeks to provide a soft, comfortable feel along with excellent resistance to water and perspiration. This has been combined with a Microvent material on the back of the hand as well as Powernet Mesh Knuckles. This precise placement of finer gauge elastic material is there to aid moisture control, fit consistency and breathability. Overall, this is a great glove offering a blend of premium leather quality and technological innovation, it’s one of the best golf gloves out there. FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Review Srixon Premium Cabretta Leather Glove + Soft Cabretta leather feel

+ Powerful grip and durability

– Lacks shelf appeal This flexible, comfortable, soft and durable glove offers the highest level of performance. The high-quality leather delivers great feel and feedback from the golf club and it performs well in hot and humid conditions. Lycra inserts across the knuckles further improve flexibility and comfort. For those seeking a high quality, high performance, simple leather glove – this is an excellent option. Mizuno Elite Glove + Soft Cabretta leather palm

+ Durable upper

– Not full leather The Mizuno Elite glove blends premium leather with high-tech synthetic fabrics to deliver both feel and durability. The palm is soft Cabretta leather delivering exceptional feel and grip while the upper is made of a synthetic material that helps the glove maintain its shape and durability. We found this glove to offer the best of both worlds, it’s built to last but it offers the feel you would expect from a premium product. The FlexMesh material across the knuckles allows for great flexibility and freedom of movement. This is a very comfortable glove that performs well in most conditions. US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $15.99 UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £9.99 Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

+ Sleek design

+ Tacky grip

– Not great in wetter weather

This glove has been developed with feedback from Callaway’s staff players. Fundamentally, it’s a premium Cabretta leather offering but the introduction of Callaway’s innovative Griptac greatly enhances the tackiness and grip it delivers.

We found this to be not only a comfortable glove but it offers tremendous feel and control on the grip.

The cuff of the glove is constructed from a moisture wicking material and the closure system has been cleverly designed to provide a neat and solid fit.

Strategically placed perforations mean the glove remains breathable in warmer conditions. Overall, this is a high performance, premium golf glove.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $21.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £13.99

FootJoy StaSof Glove

+ Superb feel and fit

+ Excellent grip

– Soft leather isn’t as durable as some materials

FootJoy has been making the premium all-leather StaSof since 1980 and it remains the company’s most popular glove among tour players.

Constructed from TactionLT Advanced Performance leather, it feels fantastic against your skin and it delivers that hint of natural tackiness you expect from high-end leather, helping you maintain a strong grip on the club.

Breathing holes on the front and back of the fingers help keep your hand cool, while the PowerNet mesh across the knuckles adds to the glove’s flexibility.

The Velcro closure tab is slightly angled to work with the shape of the hand and overall, it’s a very comfortable glove to wear.

Although leather won’t last like some synthetic fabrics, the StaSof is impressively durable and we found it will continue to perform after a number of rounds and practice sessions.

FootJoy StaSof Glove Review

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $21.95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £15.99

FootJoy Pure Touch Glove + Ultimate in feel

+ Tailored fit

– Not the most durable This is FootJoy’s most luxurious glove. Made from extremely soft Cabretta leather, it’s supremely supple and feels like a second skin on the hand. The specially treated leather moulds to your hand and, together with the strategically placed, targeted elastic, the fit is second to none. Strategic perforations mean the glove is breathable and will keep your hand cool in warm weather. The FootJoy Pure Touch feels great, looks great, and offers exceptional fit and feel. For more information on the range of FootJoy gloves out there, take a look at our guide on the best FootJoy golf gloves too. US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $29.95 UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £18.99

Payntr X Glove

+ Buttery soft feel

+ Hydrophobic coating for good all-weather protection

– No ball marker attachment

This innovative glove from Payntr golf is designed to offer the best of two sides of glove performance – the feel of leather with protection from the weather.

It’s constructed from an ultra-thin Cabretta leather for a soft and buttery, Tour inspired feel and a precise fit.

But, with the incorporation of a hydrophobic coating, it also repels water and offers excellent grip in challenging weathers.

Other technologies include an ergonomically-designed closure tab, strategic x-shaped perforation patterns to maximise flexibility and moisture-wicking, stretch elastic on the back of the hand for enhanced comfort and fit.

Cobra Pur Tour Glove

+ Soft premium leather

+ Tailored cuff

– Not for wet weather golf

The Cobra Pur Tour glove offers a superb combination of fit and feel. Constructed from premium Cabretta leather, it’s super soft to the touch and it provides excellent, tacky grip.

The tailored cuff is particularly well designed to offer a snug and comfortable fit and the closure tab further enhances the fit.

It’s breathable in warmer weathers and we found it to be one of the more durable premium leather gloves on the market.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $18

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £17.99

Under Armour Medal Golf Glove + Textured palm for enhanced grip

+ Lightweight and breathable

– Not the softest feel This all-purpose glove is a good all-round, versatile option offering excellent durability and value for money. The synthetic materials used are both comfortable and hard-wearing and will stand up to most weather conditions. The textured palm offers excellent grip and a really nice tacky feel on the club. It’s lightweight and fast drying and the stretch material across and between the knuckles delivers a great fit – that’s aided by the excellent, precise closure tab. It’s a solid, lightweight everyday glove. TaylorMade Tour Preferred Glove + Sleek design

+ High quality leather

– Limited breathing holes This sleek and simple glove is the choice of TaylorMade’s top Tour players. It’s made from AAA Cabretta Soft Tech leather and it’s ultra-thin for maximum comfort and feel. The leather delivers a wonderful tackiness that means grip on the club in excellent. The contoured wrist band and Velcro closure tab provide a comfortable and snug fit. The wrist band is also moisture wicking to keep your hand dry and sweat free. This is a great looking premium leather glove. We think it’s one of the best golf gloves on the market right now. US Buy Now at Amazon for $24.99 UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £13.99 Titleist Players Glove + Classic styling

+ Premium leather

– Not waterproof If you want to look like a professional on course, this could be the glove for you. One of the best golf gloves on the market for many years now, this Titleist Players design offers a classic, timeless style – one trusted by many of the world’s top players. The glove is constructed from super thin, Cabretta leather for the ultimate in feel and touch. But it’s also durable thanks to satin reinforcements around the cuff and thumb. The seams have been designed so as not to interfere with your grip on the club and the overall feel is excellent. It’s breathable thanks to cleverly placed perforations and this will help to stop your hand becoming sweaty in warmer weather. US Buy Now at Amazon for $26.95 UK Buy Now at American Golf for £23

G/Fore Glove

+ Funky colour options

+ Snug fit

– Not good in wet weather

As worn by Bubba Watson, the G/Fore premium leather glove will help you stand out on the fairways – there’s a tremendous range of colours to choose from.

But, it’s not just the looks that are worth commenting on. Constructed from AA Cabretta leather, it’s a very comfy glove offering an excellent and neat fit.

Its precision crafted and so highly durable as a result. The seams are well placed as are the perforations. It’s designed so the wearer shouldn’t notice it and can play without distraction.

We liked this model so much we also included it in our guide on the best golf gloves for women too, showing just how versatile it is.

UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £25