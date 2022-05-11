TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade has an extensive range of golf bags and the manufacturer has excelled in this category for a number of years, producing high quality models with something to suit all tastes and a wide variety of budgets. The brand's offerings feature in many of our various best golf bag guides.

FlexTech is perhaps the most established sub range and includes a number of stand bag models, including a fully waterproof bag for total peace of mind and the Crossover, which features a 14 way divider. Personally, I find these a bit fussy and favour a four or five way top.

I’ve been using the standard FlexTech stand bag for over six months, but if I'm being critical I have found it a touch heavy, so I sought out the Lite version to see if that offered a significant weight saving.

After over 10 rounds of using the bag (mainly carrying but also on a trolley on a couple of occasions) there are plenty of positives to mention. First and perhaps most importantly, this bag is very comfortable to carry. The straps are well padded, the self adjusting system means the bag easily sits in the right position and very rarely twists (for me the most annoying thing about carry bags) while a nice big, thick, pad ensures that it sits comfortably against your hips and back.

The FlexTech stand system is very effective, too, and makes the bag and legs super sturdy. On those occasions when I have used it on a trolley it sits in its place well and the legs don’t kick out as they can on some carry bags.

Storage wise there are lots of pockets (eight in total) offering ample space for your gear. There is a really big ball pocket, one for tees, markers and pencils, a side pocket that I use for gloves, a water bottle holder, a full length pocket for apparel and two smaller lined valuables pockets. For me, it's maybe two more than it needs. However, for those who like to pack for all eventualities, the FlexTech Lite offers lots of space. Frankly, if you find yourself needing more room then you need to be using a cart or tour bag! There’s also an umbrella holder and a sturdy grab handle too (with a velcro tab for your glove) making it easy to lift in and out of your car boot.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

So far the bag has coped with some changeable weather. I used it for several rounds in Scotland and had to contend with periods of light to medium rain, and it kept out the wet, although it’s worth stressing that it’s not fully waterproof. So, if you’re a golfer who plays all-year round in every type of weather, you might be better off opting for the fully waterproof bag with seam sealed zips. Predictably, that option is more expensive, but you may feel it's worth it.

Design wise this is a good looking bag and available in a number of colourways. I’ve been using the black and camo version, which I think offers just the right amount of style without being too ostentatious.

Despite the many positives, the one detail that nags me is that this bag just doesn’t feel significantly lighter than the standard FlexTech. Maybe I’m being too demanding but I like a golf bag that is billed as being light to be really light. On this criteria, I didn't feel like it offered enough of a USP to make it a standout offering in what is a very competitive market.