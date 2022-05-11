TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag Review
Our verdict on one of TaylorMade's most popular bags
A well designed premium quality stand bag that offers a lot of features and storage and is comfortable to carry. It is lighter than the standard FlexTech model but there are even lighter bags on the market if overall weight is your most critical criteria.
-
+
Very comfortable
-
+
Good strap system
-
+
Sturdy construction
-
+
Excellent storage space
-
+
Quality materials and design
-
-
Not significantly lighter than the standard FlexTech model
-
-
Not fully waterproof
TaylorMade has an extensive range of golf bags and the manufacturer has excelled in this category for a number of years, producing high quality models with something to suit all tastes and a wide variety of budgets. The brand's offerings feature in many of our various best golf bag guides.
FlexTech is perhaps the most established sub range and includes a number of stand bag models, including a fully waterproof bag for total peace of mind and the Crossover, which features a 14 way divider. Personally, I find these a bit fussy and favour a four or five way top.
I’ve been using the standard FlexTech stand bag for over six months, but if I'm being critical I have found it a touch heavy, so I sought out the Lite version to see if that offered a significant weight saving.
After over 10 rounds of using the bag (mainly carrying but also on a trolley on a couple of occasions) there are plenty of positives to mention. First and perhaps most importantly, this bag is very comfortable to carry. The straps are well padded, the self adjusting system means the bag easily sits in the right position and very rarely twists (for me the most annoying thing about carry bags) while a nice big, thick, pad ensures that it sits comfortably against your hips and back.
The FlexTech stand system is very effective, too, and makes the bag and legs super sturdy. On those occasions when I have used it on a trolley it sits in its place well and the legs don’t kick out as they can on some carry bags.
Storage wise there are lots of pockets (eight in total) offering ample space for your gear. There is a really big ball pocket, one for tees, markers and pencils, a side pocket that I use for gloves, a water bottle holder, a full length pocket for apparel and two smaller lined valuables pockets. For me, it's maybe two more than it needs. However, for those who like to pack for all eventualities, the FlexTech Lite offers lots of space. Frankly, if you find yourself needing more room then you need to be using a cart or tour bag! There’s also an umbrella holder and a sturdy grab handle too (with a velcro tab for your glove) making it easy to lift in and out of your car boot.
So far the bag has coped with some changeable weather. I used it for several rounds in Scotland and had to contend with periods of light to medium rain, and it kept out the wet, although it’s worth stressing that it’s not fully waterproof. So, if you’re a golfer who plays all-year round in every type of weather, you might be better off opting for the fully waterproof bag with seam sealed zips. Predictably, that option is more expensive, but you may feel it's worth it.
Design wise this is a good looking bag and available in a number of colourways. I’ve been using the black and camo version, which I think offers just the right amount of style without being too ostentatious.
Despite the many positives, the one detail that nags me is that this bag just doesn’t feel significantly lighter than the standard FlexTech. Maybe I’m being too demanding but I like a golf bag that is billed as being light to be really light. On this criteria, I didn't feel like it offered enough of a USP to make it a standout offering in what is a very competitive market.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
