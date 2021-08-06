Here we take a look at some of the best women's golf sets currently on the market should you be looking to upgrade your golf clubs.

Best Women’s Golf Sets

As we all know, mastering the game of golf is not easy, so for women just starting out it is important to get the best golf club sets possible, clubs that provide every opportunity to improve and enjoy the experience.

Golf sets for beginners or women on their way to lowering their scores generally include clubs that are manufactured with a lightweight graphite shaft, large heads, low and deep weighting to make them easy to flight and a face with a large sweet spot.

There are great value sets on offer and here is a selection that will help women to take their game to the next level. if you want to narrow your focus then take a look at our guides on the best golf drivers for women, best golf irons for women, and best women’s putters.

Best Women’s Golf Sets – Best Women’s Golf Clubs

Ping G Le2 Combo Iron Set

Ping is at the forefront of designing clubs specifically for women, and the lighter overall club weights in the G Le2 irons and hybrids allow you to swing faster with more feel and control.

The 10% higher MOI irons utilise COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more distance and higher maximum height. The hybrids feature a thin, CarTec Custom 455 face to generate faster ball speeds and a low, deep centre of gravity helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness. Available in any combination, women can build the ideal set to achieve proper distance gaps.

Pair this set up with a model from our selection of the best golf bags and you will be on to a winner.

Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set

The Wilson Magnolia set is excellent value. Women have a choice of a cart or carry bag to hold a driver, 3-wood, 4, 5, 6 hybrids and a full iron set (7-SW), plus a putter.

A high-lofted driver with an oversized head profile is designed to instil confidence, forgiveness and maximum distance off the tee, whilst the fairway wood and hybrids feature a large sweet spot and low weighting to make shots easier to play from a variety of lies. The irons are easy to launch due to the oversized head and clever weighting, and consistency is enhanced on the greens thanks to the putter’s alignment aid.

Ben Sayers Ladies M8 Package Set

The Ben Sayers Ladies’ M8 package set is perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game.

The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness. An easy-to-hit hybrid, 7 cavity-backed irons (5-SW) with a wide sole and top line encourage confident ball striking, and a mallet-style putter completes the set.

TaylorMade Kalea Ladies Set Package

Designed specifically for women, each club in the Kalea range is engineered to be lightweight, easy to launch and offer impressive distance and forgiveness.

The 11-piece set comes with a bag that is available in a choice of three colours and includes a driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-iron through to a SW, and a mallet-style Spider Mini putter. The loft, length and weight of each club is set to make them as easy to hit and playable as possible. One of the most noticeable technologies here is TaylorMade’s Speed Pocket that sits in the sole of the clubs. This feature helps to provide good ball speeds from shots struck across all areas of the face.

Also if you are a fan of TaylorMade, then take a look at our guide on the best TaylorMade golf bags too.

MacGregor Ladies DCT3000 Golf Package Set

The MacGregor DCT3000 set is a good option for those women who are just starting out in the game or beginning to improve.

The striking black/aqua cart bag includes a 460cc titanium driver, designed with a 13° loft and a high MOI for better stability at impact and greater forgiveness on off-centre hits, and the driver is complimented by a fairway wood and two hybrids.

Irons from 5-SW have an over-sized head design and perimeter weighting to encourage faster ball speeds for increased distance, whilst the putter has an easy alignment aid to help women hole more putts.

Callaway Solaire Ladies Package Set

The Callaway Solaire 11-piece Set is designed specifically for women with a premium look, led by the authentic, high-end pink and black finish options in the clubhead and in the shaft.

The set includes a driver, 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, irons 7-SW, and an easy-to-align mallet-style putter. Every club is engineered with Callaway technologies for ideal distance coverage, forgiveness, and high-launching ball flights out of a variety of lies for women golfers who want to hit long and straight shots.

Given the technology included, it’s undoubtedly one of the best women’s golf sets money can buy.

Inesis 100 Package Set

The gender-neutral set from Inesis is aimed at beginners and fitting is based on your size and swing speed. The distance between your wrist and the ground when you stand up straight determines the size you need.

Getting the ball in the air and forgiveness are the main priorities of this set that includes a driver, hybrid, two combination irons (6/7 and 8/9), pitching wedge, sand wedge and a putter. The large clubheads and wide clubfaces improve forgiveness on off-centre strikes and also help to inspire confidence when you are looking down on the ball.

Be sure to check out the Inesis models that also feature in our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners too.

Cobra Women’s T-Rail Iron-Hybrid Set

Distance and forgiveness join forces in this unique iron-hybrid set to help women play with the greatest of ease.

The set comprises a 5 hybrid and irons 6-SW (7 clubs). Each club is designed with a hollow body and a high strength steel face with a variable thickness pattern. These features combine for a super easy launch with enviable speed off the face. The wide sole design promotes forgiveness, and as each club is equipped with Cobra’s Baffler Rails for improved turf interaction and club speed, you never have to doubt yourself out of a tough lie again.

Benross Pearl Combo Iron Set

For women who are new to the game and looking for effortless distance, then the Benross Pearl combination set is a good option.

Each hybrid-style iron comes with a lightweight graphite shaft and has a heat-treated stainless steel face that boosts ball speeds for increased carry.

The 6 and 7-iron have a two-piece hollow head construction that allows for perimeter weighting to maximise MOI for greater distance, whilst the remaining irons – 8, 9, PW and SW – have a deep cavity back to offer forgiveness and extra playability on short game shots.