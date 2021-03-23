If you're new to the game, then be sure to check out our selection of the best golf club sets for beginners

Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners

If you’re new to the game, the chances are you won’t find your drives going 300 yards straight down the middle of the fairway.

This is not to say you won’t, or can’t do that, only you’ll probably lack consistency at the start of your golf journey.

There’s more, here, on how to choose golf clubs for beginners, although typically most manufacturers focus their efforts on making them more forgiving and easier to swing to get the ball airborne.

So, the best golf club sets designed for new players won’t penalise so severely those strikes which don’t find the centre of the clubface.

They also tend to have thicker toplines, so when you look down on the ball they will give you more confidence.

Related: How to choose your golf clubs – top tips before you buy

These package sets won’t set you back such big sums of money, but as you get better at the game you may wish to consider upgrading.

That’s for further down the line; first, let’s get you started with the models below.

Additionally we also recommend checking out our guide on the best golf club sets for kids if you want to get your children into the game, or some of the best golf drivers on the market.

Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners

Callaway Warbird Package Set

Not every major golf brand caters for those golfers who just want a package set to get going with the game.

However, Callaway is very much active in this part of the market, with sets like the Warbird aimed at high handicappers and game improvers.

The set is designed to offer exceptional distance while maintaining forgiveness through some of the oversized attributes of their head design.

With 14 clubs, beginners really do get the whole package, and it includes a premium Odyssey putter – which more than justifies the price of the set.

There’s an argument that if you spend this amount of money, you may as well get custom fitted, but the fact is not everyone wants to go down that route.

And if you’re one of those people, this set is well worth considering.

UK Buy Now for £799 from American Golf

Decathlon Inesis 100 Beginner Half Set

Beginners will often struggle to get the ball in the air at first, and confidence plays such a key part.

With enlarged clubheads, these clubs make it easier to frame the ball and feel more confident at address. That is why these feature not just in this guide, but also our best women’s golf sets post too.

They’re also wider, so beginners will get more help when they don’t find the centre of the clubface, which isn’t easy to find on a consistent basis when you’re just starting out.

The three rows of markings on the grips makes hand placement easier, too, which wouldn’t appeal so much to experienced players, but it’s a nice addition to help novices.

The best golf club sets for beginners need not be really expensive either, as this set proves.

Decathlon Inesis 100 Beginner Half Set Review

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £149.99

Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Golf Club Set

This 11-club set is built for forgiveness and power, as the name would suggest.

Iron play can be a really frustrating part of the game for beginners, but these oversized irons (5-SW) feature an undercut cavity to create a larger sweet spot for higher launch and more forgiveness.

With this help, beginners will find it easier to get the ball airborne, which will make the game a lot more enjoyable.

Although some novices may benefit more from using a mallet style putter with more stability, the blade Bazooka blade is simple to align.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $271.99

Wilson Profile SGI Package Set

If you’re new to golf, you want every bit of help getting the ball in the air, plus you need plenty of forgiveness when you don’t find the centre of the clubface.

The sweetspots are large and forgiving, each club frames the ball in such a way it inspires confidence, and the irons feature a low centre of gravity for high launch.

Meanwhile, the wide sole of the sand wedge makes escaping bunkers far easier, which is an area of the game beginners can really struggle with.

Other sets may come with more clubs (this is a 10piece set), but it does mean you can add extra clubs, perhaps as your game improves.

US Buy Now for $349.99 from Wilson

Rife RX2 Golf Club Set

If you’re happy to spend a little more on a beginner set (this set retails at £499.00), then you can get all the performance benefits you need with a more premium look.

The woods and fairways feature aerodynamically shaped head profiles which cut through the air to reduce energy loss during the downswing, giving players more distance.

They also have a high-strength construction with low CG positioning to promote high launch.

When you pay a bit more, you also get the benefit of more game-improving technology, such as Roll Groove in the semi-mallet putter, which helps deliver a better, more consistent roll.

This more premium-looking set also comes with a stand bag, as well as matching headcovers, so it does present excellent value for money.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £499

Fazer CTR22 Golf Club Set

Entry level golfers have everything they need with this set to go out and enjoy the golf course for the first time.

Beginners can tend to swing faster quickly, and whilst some players would be better advised to slow it down, the oversize driver is reinforced for golfers with fast swing speeds.

Meanwhile, the irons (6-SW) feature a heel and toe weighting, wide sole, and thicker topline.

What does that mean?

Well, it promotes greater balance and stability, plus more forgiveness, which is the kind of package most beginners need.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

MacGregor CG3000 Golf Club Set

This entry level set features a driver with optimal weighting for greater distance, whilst the low profile fairway wood and hybrid should give beginners plenty of confidence at address.

Each club offers ample forgiveness, including the irons, which feature an undercut cavity to keep the centre of gravity low and deep for improved launch and better ball flight.

The mallet putter is also well suited to beginners, having been shaped to aid alignment, which is where so many beginners can fall into bad habits and fritter away shots.

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £216.19

Callaway Strata Tour Package Set

This 12-piece set is designed for maximum performance right out of the box – and it delivers.

It’s comprised of a driver, 3-wood, 5-hybrid, irons 6-9, pitching wedge and a putter, plus it includes an excellent lightweight bag and two headcovers.

Each club has been designed with forgiveness in mind, and beginners will certainly enjoy the forged driver and its large sweetspot, which will help deliver plenty of distance.

Meanwhile, the oversize fairway wood, which is also very forgiving, features a more aerodynamic head shape for long, high flying shots.

It’s a comprehensive offering and there’s no question it’s one of the best golf club sets for beginners on the market.