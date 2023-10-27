Nike Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoe Review

When a shoe is specifically requested by Michael Jordan himself, expectations immediately grow. I am happy to report that the ADG 4 does not disappoint and takes its place amongst the best spikeless golf shoes I have tested.

Starting with the looks, the ADG 4 has a classic silhouette with supple full grain leather, giving off more of a traditional brogue aesthetic which is unusual for a spikeless shoe. I am more used to seeing more trainer-like styles in this category so this is a nice break from the norm. In fact, this was Jordan’s main request, to have a smart, traditional look with the comfort and performance of a trainer style spikeless shoe, and as you would expect, Nike delivered for him.

(Image credit: Future)

Outside of the traditional framework, there are still subtle nods to Jordan with the iconic elephant print wrapping round the heel of the shoe. All of the models feature an accent band that covers the full circumference of the join between upper and sole. On my particular model, this accent band was black which I thought looked great and added to the overall aesthetic, and certainly in the looks department, put them among the best golf shoes on the market.

In terms of performance, I found the integrated traction pattern of the sole provided me with plenty of stability. I tested these shoes on a damp, dreary day when any lack of traction would certainly have shown up but the ADG 4 showed no weakness whatsoever in this area.

(Image credit: Future)

If anything, for a spikeless shoe, I found them a little on the heavy side, but I am nit picking here and it may only be because my go-to spikeless is the Nike Roshe G which is very light. Breathability was good with the ADG 4 and I found my feet stayed at a nice constant temperature.

The Nike React technology is evident in the comfort of this shoe. The lightweight, durable foam absorbs just the right amount of pressure to make them a very comfortable shoe even on the toughest of walks.

(Image credit: Future)

Priced at $195, they do sit at the more premium end of the market, but I feel that the looks and quality justify the price tag.The styling of the Nike ADG 4 is certainly different and won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I really like them.

The combination of tradition with subtle nods to Nike and Jordan heritage is pulled off very well and coupled with the comfortable ride they provide for your feet, this is a great option for someone looking for something a bit different.