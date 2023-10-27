Nike Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoe Review
Straight from the mind of Jordan himself, how do these stylish spikeless shoes perform on the course?
The Nike Jordan ADG 4 is an eye-catching shoe with several unusual design features that really help it to stand out. Stable and comfortable, with a good amount of grip, the ADG 4 is a really solid offering.
Nike Jordan ADG 4 Golf Shoe Review
When a shoe is specifically requested by Michael Jordan himself, expectations immediately grow. I am happy to report that the ADG 4 does not disappoint and takes its place amongst the best spikeless golf shoes I have tested.
Starting with the looks, the ADG 4 has a classic silhouette with supple full grain leather, giving off more of a traditional brogue aesthetic which is unusual for a spikeless shoe. I am more used to seeing more trainer-like styles in this category so this is a nice break from the norm. In fact, this was Jordan’s main request, to have a smart, traditional look with the comfort and performance of a trainer style spikeless shoe, and as you would expect, Nike delivered for him.
Outside of the traditional framework, there are still subtle nods to Jordan with the iconic elephant print wrapping round the heel of the shoe. All of the models feature an accent band that covers the full circumference of the join between upper and sole. On my particular model, this accent band was black which I thought looked great and added to the overall aesthetic, and certainly in the looks department, put them among the best golf shoes on the market.
In terms of performance, I found the integrated traction pattern of the sole provided me with plenty of stability. I tested these shoes on a damp, dreary day when any lack of traction would certainly have shown up but the ADG 4 showed no weakness whatsoever in this area.
If anything, for a spikeless shoe, I found them a little on the heavy side, but I am nit picking here and it may only be because my go-to spikeless is the Nike Roshe G which is very light. Breathability was good with the ADG 4 and I found my feet stayed at a nice constant temperature.
The Nike React technology is evident in the comfort of this shoe. The lightweight, durable foam absorbs just the right amount of pressure to make them a very comfortable shoe even on the toughest of walks.
Priced at $195, they do sit at the more premium end of the market, but I feel that the looks and quality justify the price tag.The styling of the Nike ADG 4 is certainly different and won’t be to everyone’s taste, but I really like them.
The combination of tradition with subtle nods to Nike and Jordan heritage is pulled off very well and coupled with the comfortable ride they provide for your feet, this is a great option for someone looking for something a bit different.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
