Read our guide to the best golf GPS watches the market has to offer and you’ll have a much clearer idea on which model is the right one for your game

Best Golf GPS Watches

These days there can be no excuses for not knowing your distances, be that to the centre of the green or to carry a hazard off the tee that must be avoided. The best golf GPS devices all help in this regard and one of the most convenient options here is the GPS watch.

Some of the technology below has made it easier than ever for golfers to play with more confidence and commit to shots knowing they have an accurate yardage. However, with so much choice on the market, it can be very difficult to decide which of the best golf GPS watches the market has to offer is for you, and within your budget.

If you’ve made the decision to buy a golf watch, as opposed to a larger handheld GPS device or a laser rangefinder, you’ve probably already opted for simplicity – preferring a quick glance to get your accurate yardage. But there are some that offer a whole lot more, as you will discover below where we highlight some of the best golf GPS watches on the market right now.

In this video, we test our favourite golf GPS watches out on the course

Best Golf GPS Watches – Find The Best Golf GPS Watch For You

Best For Features

Sky Caddie LX5 GPS Watch

+ Large colour screen brings out the finest details

+ Hole maps are ground verified on foot

– Lacks off-course versatility

Featuring the largest colour touchscreen on a golf GPS watch (3.5cm), the LX5 provides clear aerial views of the hole ahead with a moveable pointer telling you the distance to your chosen spot. Arc lines help improve strategy while you can zoom in on the green and move the pin position for a more precise distance. Over 35,000 courses, which have been ground-verified on foot, come preloaded.

Sky Caddie LX5 GPS Watch Review

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch and Tracker

+ Combines GPS distances with performance tracking

+ Compact, streamlined design is very comfortable

– A small number of shots can go undetected

The V3 is 60 per cent smaller than the V2 and also has a new daylight-readable colour screen. In GPS + Performance Tracking mode, the V3 will automatically detect shot locations using tags placed in the tops of your grips. The PinCollect feature means golfers can input the pin position with the touch of a button to provide enhanced approach and short game statistics, displayed within the free Shot Scope app.

Shot Scope V3 Review

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch

+ Modern, cutting-edge styling

+ Wide ranging features suitable for off-course use

– Hole map graphics look dated

One of the most obvious features compared to other models is the slightly bigger face with more contrast in the screen which gives a clearer view. Additionally it comes with a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, gives information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggests to you the strategy on the course

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition

+ Thin and neat strap design

+ Choice of two types of hole map graphics

– Fiddly to access certain features.

Samsung has joined forces with GolfBuddy to create this GPS watch, which features a rotating touch digital bezel to make it even more convenient to navigate while maximising the screen size. It comes pre-loaded with the Smart Caddie app pre-installed and with a lifetime premium subscription worth £76. You can see if you’re within range of the green with Dual Arc and read how to drain putts with the Green Undulation feature. The partnering app provides real-time information to help users elevate their performance on the course.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition 44mm Review

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition

+ Offers seamless shot measurement with no need for tags in clubs

+ Bright, detailed display and partnering app

– Very expensive

A no-brainer inclusion in this list of the best golf GPS watches, this premium, luxury watch features an ultra-lightweight 45-mm black titanium case and a matte black ceramic bezel with 18 engraved and lacquered graduations that serve as a reference for the performance at each hole.

The crown is now flanked by two functional pushers at 2 and 4 o’clock, to be used alongside the TAG Heuer Golf app to record shots and shot distances with optimal precision in action.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition Review

Best for Simplicity

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch

+ Simple but accurate distances

+ Provides access to Bushnell app for hole flyovers

– Lacks features some golfers desire

For little over £200 you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. The Excel also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

Bushnell Excel GPS Review

Garmin Approach S20

+ Great level of features for the price

+ Moveable flag pointer for greater accuracy

– Buttons are fiddly to press one handed

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. It accurately measures distances to hazards such as bunkers and water, plus front, middle and back yardages, layups and doglegs. For extra help its Green View feature displays the shape of the green with manual pin placements available. It also caters for activity tracking and receives notifications from your phone.

Garmin Approach S20 Review

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

+ Simple to set up and use

+ Looks at home off the course

– Bulky strap design

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

In terms of innovation, features include a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent new zoom in/out functions around the green.

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch Review

Best For Versatility

Garmin MARQ Golfer GPS Watch

+ Excellent graphics and display

+ Styling ideal for off-course wear

– A touch bulky on your wrist

One of the best Garmin golf watches in the current range, this MARQ is built with premium materials, including a 46-millimeter titanium case and ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings. It provides front, middle and back distance on over 41,000 preloaded golf courses and allows for seamless game-tracking.

Golf-specific features include the PlaysLike Distance that takes into account changes in elevation, a Hazard View that allows golfers to quickly scroll through each hazard on the upcoming shot with critical distance information and a Virtual Caddie to analyse factors like wind speed and even club selection.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

+ Sleek, modern design

+ Impressive hole graphics and wide variety of information

– Many features may go unused

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Review

Garmin Approach S40 GPS Watch

Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis.

GolfBuddy WTX Golf GPS Watch

+ Clear hole graphics

+ Touch screen assists with strategy decisions

– Time consuming set up process

If you want lots of functionality for under $250, this is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

GolfBuddy WTX GPS Review