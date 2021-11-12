Best Golf Wind Jackets

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best.

When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you. That makes having the best golf waterproofs for you vitally important.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does on the course, you need something to protect you from the squalls. Of course the best waterproof golf jackets can deliver here but you don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes.

As such here we look at some of the best golf wind jackets that are on the market. These will protect you from the breeze but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

Ping Dover Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 5 Reasons to buy + Stretchy fit + Elasticated, cuffed wrists + Two pockets Reasons to avoid - Needs to be very cold to wear - but this is nit picking - Not fully waterproof

We found this jacket from Ping to deliver on all fronts, with the garment offering up great warmth, lots of comfort and certainly some shower-proof qualities.

Only the chest panel is water resistant, however, so you will get soaked if you are playing when the heavens open.

If you're experiencing some light drizzle then the Dover jacket will keep you nice and dry.

The two front zip pockets are excellent and should keep your valuables safe in light rain as they are built into the front, quilted section.

At around $100/£85, the jacket offers great value as it's of high quality and can be worn for years to come.

Read our full Ping Dover Jacket review

Glenmuir Elrick Golf Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 4 Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Strong wind and rain protection Reasons to avoid - No zips on pockets

In recent years Glenmuir has improved the quality of their fabrics and design of their products and the Elrick jacket is a good example of this.

Coming in a choice of light grey, navy, black and this camo navy we tested, the cut feels modern, even if is maybe a touch on the small side for the large size we tested.

Glenmuir say that the Teflon DWR finish is water resistant up to a rating of 8,000mm, which keeps most gentle rainy days out, but is probably a step below being marketed as fully waterproof.

It’s also wind-resistant in the same vein and the Elrick is a light weight jacket that is doing a lot given that it is a thin 2 layer Storm Bloc fabric.

Read our full Glenmuir Elrick Jacket review

Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 2 Reasons to buy + Incredibly warm and soft + Excellent wind protection Reasons to avoid - Not fully waterproof, but can withstand a light shower

If you're after a warm, premium golf wind jacket it's hard to look past this offering from Puma.

The Cloudspun fabric gives added weight and warmth to the jacket, while the Primaloft Quilting retains the heat and provides some good protection from the wind.

These two technologies work fantastically together and it kept us at very comfortable temperature throughout 18 holes.

Read our full Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Jacket review

During our testing, this jacket from adidas provided a comfortable fit thanks to the combination of the nylon and elastane dobby.

It really moved well on a variety of shots and didn’t make a lot of noise which is something that can be a real annoyance with some jackets.

The star feature for us was the warmth on offer. The core section of the jacket is filled with duck down and feathers, both of which really help keep your body heat in. Having also tested the jacket on a very windy day, it offers great protection against the elements.

Read our full Adidas Frostguard Full Zip Padded Jacket review

Ping SensorDry Pro Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 3 Reasons to buy + Lightweight, stretchy fit + 3-year waterproof guarantee + Loads of zippered pockets Reasons to avoid - Styling and loud colours may not be to everyone's taste

This fully waterproof garment, coming with an impressive three-year waterproof guarantee, is eye-catching in its design with the front panel coming in either blue, red or black with black or grey arms.

The jacket is made with a stretchy material and it's certainly lightweight, giving a very comfortable fit and nothing that would put you off from producing good golf swings.

An extremely comfortable part of the jacket is the cuffs, which have an elastic inner to create a snug and soft fit around your wrists.

The outer cuffs are velcro-adjustable so there is no need to worry about water seeping down your arms.

Read our full Ping SensorDry Pro Jacket review

Mizuno Winter Stretch Full Zip Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XL Colours: 5 Reasons to buy + Warm and waterproof + Five colour choices Reasons to avoid - No zips on pockets

Previous Mizuno jackets have had a very loose fit but this jacket is more snug where it needs to be, especially around the waist thanks to the elasticated hem - although it isn’t adjustable. It also has elasticated cuffs and neck area.

It feels super light and it’s thick enough to provide immediate warmth without feeling or looking too bulky. It definitely takes the edge off on cold days but you won’t overheat if playing on a mild winter day.

It moves with you as you swing too - at no point did we feel restricted - and it feels soft all over, enhancing comfort and also ensuring it isn’t too loud when you swing.

It's waterproofness is second to none too.

Read our full Mizuno Winter Stretch Full Zip Jacket review

Callaway Stormlite Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 3 Reasons to buy + Good thermal properties + Seam sealed zippers Reasons to avoid - Not as lightweight as some - Fairly basic styling

The Callaway Stormlite jacket offers good waterproofing and wind protection. It’s seam sealed with AquaGuard water-resistant zippers.

Adjustable hem and cuffs are there to allow you to customise the fit and to further bolster protection from the elements.

Callaway’s Swing Tech technology is designed to enhance freedom of movement.

At under £100, it’s one of the more affordable rain jackets on the market right now.

Read our full Callaway Stormlite Jacket review

Specifications Sizes: S-XXL Colours: 2 Reasons to buy + Warm without being too bulky + Two front pockets Reasons to avoid - Not as transferrable off the course

By far the most striking feature here was the sheer level of warmth on offer. The Insulated fabric is a little heavier than you will find elsewhere - on the FootJoy Ribbed Chill-Out Xtreme for example - but does a great job of keeping out the cold.

The fit was roomy enough to wear multiple layers underneath but for the most part, we suspect that might not be necessary.

It might not be quite as versatile as one of the best golf waterproofs or best golf tops but if you regularly play on cold days, this could become a valuable part of your golfing wardrobe.

Read our full FootJoy Hybrid Insulated Jacket review

Galvin Green Linc Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Two Reasons to buy + Fabric and padding creates soft feel + Incredibly versatile Reasons to avoid - Premium price will deter some

A brand that makes high-end golf performance apparel, Galvin Green has added to its range with this Linc jacket which is right at home both on and off the golf course.

Featuring Galvin Green's Interface-1 technology, it has optimum protection and ultimate comfort whilst also having a couple of nice details like pockets and padding at the front and back for additional warmth.

FootJoy often leads the way when it comes to windproof and waterproof gear, and despite what appears to be a simple design, technology is packed into this Full-Zip Wind Jacket.

Constructed with a stretch fabric to ensure unrestricted movement, it also has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish to bead water away nicely.

It is also stylishly lightweight and durable which means it can be easily packed away in your golf bag.

The Under Armour Storm Revo Jacket is a best-selling outerwear garment sported by the likes of Jordan Spieth. It is made from 100% polyester and aims to offer a comfortable fit.

As always with Under Armour the protection is right up there thanks to the Storm technology which repels water well and we also enjoy the padded lightweight insulation which provides excellent warmth to help you deal with the wind and those extra cold days.

Inesis Golf Water Repellent Windbreaker Specifications Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Two Reasons to buy + Simple but effective design + Very good value Reasons to avoid - Bland aesthetics

Who said good quality wind jackets had to be expensive? Well as always Inesis Golf has created a solid jacket that gives good protection from the wind, and it is also made with a water-repellent fabric as well.

The design may look a tad bland given some of the other designs in this list but if you want to keep things simple, and save money, then you cannot go wrong here.

We think it will pair perfectly with the Inesis Cold Weather Base Layer too which featured in our guide on the best golf base layers.

Sunderland know a thing or two about making warm golf gear having done so for a long time now. Its latest example is the Zermatt Padded Jacket which is made with a Ripstop fabric that, when combined with the padding, helps keep you nice and warm in all weathers.

It also features stretch brushed raglan sleeves and side panels for an excellent range of movement during the golf swing and there are four nice colours to choose from as well.

Original Penguin Longsleeve Blocked 1/4 Zip Specifications Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Two Reasons to buy + Soft feel + Convenient front pockets Reasons to avoid - Colour choice is limited

A good quality windshirt is important when the wind starts to get up and we think this Penguin design is more than capable of being the perfect garment to deal with this.

It has a classy aesthetic thanks to the two stripes and two colourways, it is lightweight, and feels soft too with the polyester and elastane combination.

The Shield Victory Half Zip Jacket is brand new this season from Nike Golf.

It features a cool colourblock design available in three nice colours, along with nice little details like elasticated cuffs and zip hand pockets for small item storage.

The top benefits from Nike shield technology which helps to protect you from the elements, and it is wind and water resistant.

If you are a fan of Under Armour gear then this is the wind jacket for you.

This Windstrike 1/2 Zip is made from a light but tough stretch-woven fabric to shield you from the elements which is great.

But hang on it gets better because Under Armour's Storm technology is also present here which repels water without sacrificing breathability, and the brand has also thought of excellent little details too like the good colours and shaped collar.

adidas makes some of the coolest golf garments out there and this wind jacket is no exception.

It is perfect for the course thanks to a fabric construction that means it is soft, stretchy, water repellent and also wind resistant.

We also think it is one of the best golf wind jackets on the market to use off the golf course too thanks to the hooded design keeping things casual.

ProQuip Therma-Gust Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Three Reasons to buy + Adjusts nicely to the swing + Another good value option Reasons to avoid - Traditional styling may not appeal to the younger golfer

Combine lightweight with ultra warm, the ProQuip Gust Quilted Jacket has everything you need to complete the 18 rounds regardless of the weather.

Crafted with a windproof outer layer and an ultra-warm lining, the jacket is woven with a fabric that responds to the torque created by a golfers body during the swing.

Galvin Green Lex Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Colours: Five Reasons to buy + One of our favourites + Five colour options Reasons to avoid - Shiny finish will put some off

Much like the Linc model above, Galvin Green has once again hit it out of the park with the Lex jacket.

Constructed with lightweight fabrics, it minimises weight and optimises packing nicely without compromising on the windproofing or water repellent finish.

Stromberg Fore Hybrid Jacket Specifications Sizes: S-XL Colours: One Reasons to buy + Decent value for money + Adds good amount of warmth Reasons to avoid - Only one colour option

Designed for when the temperature drops out on the course, Stromberg's Hybrid Jacket gives a full range of movement despite looking quite bulky.

It has several nice features like the two side zip pockets, front pocket, and the elasticated hem and cuffs.