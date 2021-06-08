Looking for some musical accompaniment for your next round of golf? Check out some of the best speakers for golf out there right now.

Best Golf Speakers

For the golfing purists amongst us, the idea of taking a whopping great speaker out onto the course is sacrilegious.

Indeed, many golfers prefer the soundtrack of birds, rustling leaves and other golfers yelling ‘fore right’ to accompany their round.

However, for many others, a round of golf can be a major social event with a party-like atmosphere and a high-quality speaker can help add to the atmosphere out on the course.

Some of golf’s biggest brands have cottoned on to this trend and have started making appropriate devices for the occasion.

A good speaker to take out on the golf course needs to be waterproof; have a strong sound that travels relatively far; have a good Bluetooth range and be portable. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best golf speakers out there right now, ranging in price, size and colour to offer a wide range of options.

No matter how good you think your taste in music is, check before your round whether it is the appropriate kind of golf course to be blasting music out – and make sure not to distract other golfers around you too.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

Our Pick

+ Built in GPS that calls out yardages to the green as you play

+ Great sound quality

– GPS only offers front, middle and back yardages

Keen golfers will know Bushnell for its top-of-the-range GPS and distance measuring devices and this bluetooth speaker combines Bushnell’s expertise in on-course GPS technology with a powerful and well built speaker.

As a speaker, the Bushnell Wingman excels in its own right and provides a powerful sound that you can still hear when you are a decent distance away from your golf trolley or buggy.

The Wingman speaker comes with Bushnell’s Bite technology which allows the device to be magnetically secured to any appropriate surface – we found it best attached to one of the metal pillars of a buggy. Don’t worry about the Wingman ever falling off a magnetic surface either as Bushnell’s Bite technology is incredibly strong with its seven pounds of pulling force.

The feature that sets the Wingman apart from the competition is its GPS feature that provides accurate yardages on the golf course.

A small detachable remote is easily carried in your pocket and – with one press of the button – the speaker will tell you front, back and middle yardages to the green you’re about to approach – it really is like having a caddie there with you!

A powerful speaker with a great GPS function, it is hard to look past the Bushnell Wingman as the best golf speaker.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

Treblab HD77 Speaker

Most Rugged Speaker

+ Shockproof and waterproof

+ 360° HD sound

– Slightly heavy

This is an all-round great outdoor speaker and will confidently accompany you on a round of golf in any weather conditions.

Of course you’d rather not be playing in the rain, but if you do get caught in a downpour you won’t need to worry about the Treblab HD77 speaker as it IP6 waterproof resistant and shockproof.

The sound it provides is also ideal for the outdoor setting of the golf course as its 25W speaker with 360° allows it to be heard comfortably within your playing group on the course.

With an impressive 20 hours of battery life, this speaker should last at least five rounds before it needs charging again, meaning you can keep it in your bag and use it whenever the mood strikes.

There is also a separate mounting accessory sold by Treblab to allow it to be conveniently placed on a golf cart.

Tingda Bluetooth Speaker

Best Value Speaker

+ Three audio modes

+ IPX7 waterproofing

– 12 hours of battery life not as much as others in this list

Another great outdoor bluetooth speaker ideal for golf, this Tingda speaker comes with a handy clip which we found great attached to a carry or cart bag – meaning you don’t have to be using a buggy to benefit from a good speaker on course.

Its a compact and lightweight design that still packs a high quality punch with its sound and the three audio setting – vocal, 3D deep bass and extra bass – allow you to tune this speaker to your listening tastes.

It is IPX7 waterproof, meaning no worries about getting caught out in the rain on the golf course, and it comes with a great 18-month warranty for extra peace of mind.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Best For Portability

+ Integrated carabiner clip gives clip-and-go functionality

+ Loads of colour options

– 10 hour battery life

JBL are a rightly well recognised brand in the portable speaker market, at the JBL Clip 3 speaker is an ideal golf course companion for those looking to supplement their round with some music.

The integrated carabiner clip makes this incredibly easy to clip on and off bags, buggies or belts depending on where you want the music coming from. Don’t be fooled by its size though, the Clip 3 still comes with JBL’s signature quality sound.

It is also Siri and Google compatible, meaning you can change tracks, change volume and even take phone calls hands free while you play golf.

Add the fact it is IPX7 waterproof, comes in eight colour options and a year’s warranty and you have one of the best golf speakers out there right now.

Anker Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Best For Range

+ 66ft Bluetooth range

+ Super simple controls

– Compact size means sound quality suffers

Golf is an unforgiving game and you might find yourself on a few occasions during a round trying to find your ball somewhere off the beaten track. If you’re playing music while you’re doing this, you want a speaker with great Bluetooth range and this is where the Anker Soundcore Mini speaker comes into its own.

It’s compact size means it sits nicely on a golf buggy and the 66ft range allows you to keep your phone in your pocket when you play and not worry about straying too far from the device.

For sure, its compact size means it isn’t one of the most powerful speakers in our list, but the Bluetooth range can easily make up for that.

It comes in four colour options and also has an impressive 15 hours of battery life.