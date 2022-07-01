Puma Ignite Articulate Golf Shoe Review
How did Puma's latest spiked golf shoe perform out on course?
A spiked shoe to compete with the very best in 2022. While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.
Comprehensive grip from the new outsole
360° support
Sharp, understated looks with plenty of color options
Very little difference to previous Puma spiked shoe
While the best spikeless golf shoes have arguably dominated the market so far in 2022, there have been some great examples of more traditional spiked golf shoes released this year. Going up against the likes of the FootJoy Tour Alpha, adidas Tour360 22 and Under Armour HOVR Drive 2, the Puma Ignite Articulate has arrived readymade to be a contender for the best spiked golf shoe of the year.
The name is quirky, but there is sound logic and technology behind the Articulate brand. According to Puma, it refers to the Articulation Geometry which allows the shoe to move with your foot while still providing strong levels of support throughout the swing. Quite simply, this really works in practice and the Articulate really hugs your foot without being too intrusive - it really does feel like an extension of your foot. It's much like the Under Armour HOVR Drive 2 in this sense, with the Puma being slightly softer underfoot.
There isn't a traditional shoe tongue either and it is replaced with a single construction that provides plenty of support around the whole foot. There is then a 'cage' - pictured in black across the shoe - which wraps around any foot shape for added support. Much like with the FootJoy Tour Alpha, the shoe really creates a 'locked-in' feeling once the laces are tightened which I found comfortable and not uncomfortably tight.
Out of the box I was a big fan of the gold/black/brown colorway. I worry about how easy it will be to keep the white Ignite Foam section of the shoe clean in the winter months, but for the dry, summer days I tested the shoe it was easy to wipe clean and keep looking sharp. Speaking of the Ignite Foam - Puma's proprietary midsole technology - it once again performs to provide good underfoot cushioning and energy return. While the overall style and silhouette is very similar to other Puma shoes that have been released over the last few years, it is still a good looking shoe. I would like to see Puma try something a bit different and the Articulate does look and feel cannily similar to the Ignite Cage Crafted from last year.
The outsole is comprehensive and probably the stand out feature on the Articulate. It features a brand new traction pattern that features eight Tornado cleats per shoe as well as some plastic nubs surrounding them for added traction. It complements the locked in feeling well and I really felt that, no matter the conditions or lie, the shoes weren't going to slip. It's worth noting that Puma shoes tend to come up slightly small. The Articulate is no different and I went half a size up from normal and found the fit very comfortable.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website.
-
