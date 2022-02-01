FootJoy Pro SL 2022 Shoe Review
In this FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoe review, we see what the brand's latest premium spikeless design has to offer
One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design for 2022 has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability.
-
+
Excellent stability for a spikeless shoe
-
+
Clean, smart aesthetic adds versatility
-
+
Comfortable straight out of the box
-
-
Minimal improvements over the previous generation
-
-
Upper could have more cushioning for added comfort
At GM, we have been huge fans of the Pro SL shoe from FootJoy ever since the first iteration landed back in 2016. Back then, it delivered on the promise of combining spikeless comfort with both a traditional aesthetic and the sort of on course stability golfers require all year round. It was this impressive mix that made it one of the best golf shoes on the market. So, the question is, what has the brand done with the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoes to move things forward?
Well, the fourth generation sees some of the comfort we loved from the FootJoy Stratos golf shoe and the brand’s Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the new 2022 Pro SL. This provides comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you step. In addition, the upper of the new version has been cleaned up and, as you can see from the pictures of the sample we tested, the colours have been simplified.
This creates a classic look that fits neatly into FootJoy’s spikeless range for 2022, contrasting the more sporty-looking FootJoy Fuel. By tidying up the aesthetics of the upper, we think they’ve made the new Pro SL even more versatile - the version we tested can easily be worn with any colour of shorts or trousers for a very smart look.
As for the on course performance, this continues to deliver. The comfort straight out of the box is superb and the sole design is among the best spikeless golf shoes we have worn on the course. It provides all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions. The only drawback of the Pro SLs spikeless sole is that, for us, it makes the shoe slightly less of an off course option. We’d happily wear these in the clubhouse and getting to and from the golf course but probably wouldn’t wear the Pro SL too much further afield.
Is there a new FootJoy Pro SL Carbon for 2022?
Yes, and like the standard version this has been updated too. This features a lightweight carbon insert for added stability and an ‘Ortholite FitBed’ for customised comfort. The new Carbon version will cost you a little more - the recommended retail price of £189.99 is £30 higher than the standard version.
So with a recommended retail price of £159.99 (£184.99 for the BOA lacing version), the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 is a spikeless shoe for the golfer who wants comfort, stability and a classically sleek look as they play. It delivers impressively on all three fronts and the minor tweaks FJ has made in 2022 make this version even more versatile.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
DeChambeau Offered $135 Million To Be Face Of Saudi League
Sportsmail reveal that Bryson DeChambeau has been offered £100 million to join the new Saudi Golf League
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Public Investment Fund Saudi International 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the event from Royal Greens G&CC
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
‘Players Would Be Mad Not To Take Saudi Millions’ - Tony Jacklin
The two-time Major winner thinks players should have the right to cash in on the rumoured Saudi Golf League
By Mike Hall • Published