FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoe review

At GM, we have been huge fans of the Pro SL shoe from FootJoy ever since the first iteration landed back in 2016. Back then, it delivered on the promise of combining spikeless comfort with both a traditional aesthetic and the sort of on course stability golfers require all year round. It was this impressive mix that made it one of the best golf shoes on the market. So, the question is, what has the brand done with the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 shoes to move things forward?

Well, the fourth generation sees some of the comfort we loved from the FootJoy Stratos golf shoe and the brand’s Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the new 2022 Pro SL. This provides comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you step. In addition, the upper of the new version has been cleaned up and, as you can see from the pictures of the sample we tested, the colours have been simplified.

This creates a classic look that fits neatly into FootJoy’s spikeless range for 2022, contrasting the more sporty-looking FootJoy Fuel . By tidying up the aesthetics of the upper, we think they’ve made the new Pro SL even more versatile - the version we tested can easily be worn with any colour of shorts or trousers for a very smart look.

As for the on course performance, this continues to deliver. The comfort straight out of the box is superb and the sole design is among the best spikeless golf shoes we have worn on the course. It provides all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions. The only drawback of the Pro SLs spikeless sole is that, for us, it makes the shoe slightly less of an off course option. We’d happily wear these in the clubhouse and getting to and from the golf course but probably wouldn’t wear the Pro SL too much further afield.

Yes, and like the standard version this has been updated too. This features a lightweight carbon insert for added stability and an ‘Ortholite FitBed’ for customised comfort. The new Carbon version will cost you a little more - the recommended retail price of £189.99 is £30 higher than the standard version.

So with a recommended retail price of £159.99 (£184.99 for the BOA lacing version), the FootJoy Pro SL 2022 is a spikeless shoe for the golfer who wants comfort, stability and a classically sleek look as they play. It delivers impressively on all three fronts and the minor tweaks FJ has made in 2022 make this version even more versatile.