Ecco Biom C4 Shoe Review

One of the most technology-packed spikeless golf shoes we've tested this year, the Ecco Biom C4 seriously impressed us with its overall comfort, grip, style and breathability. It's built nicely on the foundations of the excellent Biom H4, which carries over into 2022, but the new sneaker-style has won our hearts from a style perspective, and the performance is there to match.

The first thing to note is how athletic these shoes look. It's certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe, and we think this aesthetic move will attract golfers of all ages into Ecco shoes - we think these are some of the best looking golf shoes this year. Straight out of the box these shoes are comfortable and require no breaking in whatsoever. That's in part to the super-soft Ecco performance leather used across the shoe as well as the Ecco Fluidform technology that creates a balance of cushioning and rebound below the foot.

(Image credit: Ecco)

The Biom C4 also uses Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology that scoops fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool. This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole makes this the most breathable shoe we've tested in 2022 by some stretch. It will be ideal if you regularly play in hot conditions and want to avoid sweaty feet and smelly shoes - we're very excited to wear this shoe throughout the summer months.

Another excellent touch from Ecco is that the insole is removable to allow for more width in the shoe. This will make the Biom C4 suitable for those with wider feet and there was still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed. It's this sort of attention to detail that we loved about the Biom C4 and will make this shoe suitable for an even wider range of golfers.

(Image credit: Future)

You'd also be forgiven for thinking that spikeless shoes tend to offer less grip and stability than their spiked counterparts. While that is true in some cases, we're happy to report that the Biom C4 is also one of the most supportive and grippy spikeless shoes of 2022. It uses Ecco's MTN grip outsole that has three different sections for stability and control. You can certainly feel these at work and the grip was pleasingly effective, even in damp conditions. The Biom C4 is also fully waterproof and despite all those holes on the side of the outsole, there was no leakage when we tested them on a particularly damp February afternoon. We'd stick to spikes in truly wet conditions, but the Biom C4 holds its own when there's water about.

Our one qualm is that the toe section of the shoe is very tricky to clean and the material used prone to staining. This is especially prominent on the follow through foot, where the toe will often make contact with the ground. The holes that make up the outsole may also be prone to gathering mud, but having only used them for a few weeks we're yet to see whether this is the case. These are only small gripes however, but one worth noting if you like to keep your white shoes in impeccable condition. There's four colors available including the all-white version we tested, an all-black version, a white and black sole version with a final grey colorway available too.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall though, this is a very complete golf shoe, easily one of the best spikeless golf shoes of the year. While the price (RRP £210) might be slightly eye-watering for some, after wearing these for a number of weeks now we feel like you get your money's worth with the Biom C4. Supreme comfort, good grip, all round breathability and a sporty look, these will be one of the most comfortable walks on the golf course you'll ever have.