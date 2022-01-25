TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review

The TaylorMade Spider GT putter extends the range of Spider putters that focuses on high MOI designs in a compact head. It is one of four models in the new line that includes the Spider GT Notchback, Spider GT Rollback and Spider GT Splitback.

Whereas in the past putters like the TaylorMade Spider X had a predominantly steel frame with tungsten weights in the corner, the Spider GT putter moves the steel sections to the black outer wings of the putter. Each of these steel bars weighs 90 grams and now only 18% of the mass of the head is in the centre section which increases MOI and stability.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The distinctive crown now has a 6061 aluminium top plate which straddles the front centre section of the putter. This weights 145 grams and displays the short sight line on top for greater alignment. This gives the Spider GT a futuristic, sci-fi fighter look and with a choice of silver, black or red top plates, it will really stand out on the greens.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The face features the Pureroll 2 insert which is made of TPU and aluminium beams features 45 degree angle grooves to improve the roll. TaylorMade’s putter face inserts improved dramatically with the original Pureroll in the Spider X and the upgrade in the Spider GT putter provides a good roll with excellent sound and feel, even if it is maybe a little on the hollow side.

(Image credit: MHopley)

There is a choice of three hosels including a new small slant heel hosel that will give the Spider GT 21 degrees of toe hang. Those who like a face balanced putter can opt for the single bend or the centre shafted tested here. Whilst the centre shaft is a bit close to the alignment line by necessity, like all centre shaft putters it does make this model feel very solid at impact and easy to line up with your hands ahead.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Speaking of your hands, they will be comforted by a TaylorMade branded SuperStroke GT 1.0 grip in black and red which combines the flat front style with a pistol butt.

The shaft is a new Fluted Feel stability shaft that has a softer section five inches from the lower end to enhance feel and improve accuracy. This style of Fluted Feel shaft has been on their irons for a while now and with other brands focusing on performance putter shafts this is TaylorMade’s effort. If it makes a difference then it is quite subtle but it is good to see some innovation in an all-steel shaft as the feel and performance is very good.

TaylorMade has done an excellent job with the Spider GT putter. For its size it felt very stable through impact with a good solid feel and a wide choice of colours and hosel options that should suit mid to low handicap golfers.