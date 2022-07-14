Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TecTecTec ULT-G GPS Watch Review

My first experience with a TecTecTec golf product came earlier this year when I tested the KLYR laser rangefinder, which I came away highly impressed with. More recently, I’ve had the chance to test the company’s ULT-G GPS watch.

I typically prefer a rangefinder over a GPS device, in part because I’m not the most technologically savvy golfer and GPS watches and/or handhelds can be confusing and frustrating in terms of their setup and features. The ULT-G was neither, however, and would be the kind of GPS watch that I’d actually use. It’s basic and simple, and I mean that as a compliment.

In terms of my initial impressions, the ULT-G watch looked sharp and felt far more solid than its lightweight design might suggest. The band was also quite nice, making the watch comfortable to wear, and once I had the device set up, its display was easy to read.

And speaking of setup, the ULT-G was a breeze in that regard. The manual provided was outstanding in terms of directions, and I had no trouble getting the watch ready for play or pairing it with my phone and the TecTecTec GPS app, which offers course and device updates, as well as technical support. It’s also worth noting that you don’t have to use the app to use the ULT-G on the golf course, and the device offers 38,000 preloaded courses with no subscription or update fees.

As soon as I got out of the car when I arrived at my home course for testing, a list of courses was quickly populated upon hitting the Satellite button. And when I clicked on Atlanta National at the top of the list, I was instantly given a front, back, and center yardage for the first hole. As I played, there were no issues with each new hole populating automatically and I could also manually change holes with ease.

In addition to front, back, and center yardages (meters are also available, as well as five language options), the ULT-G provided distances to hazards and to carry them, and it has a distance tracking feature as well, which proved to be disappointing only in terms of how far I was actually hitting my driver! But in all seriousness, when testing the various yardages that I was getting from the ULT-G against the same numbers I was also shooting with a rangefinder, the watch proved to be highly accurate from a data standpoint.

In terms of features, however, that just about covers what the ULT-G has to offer, which for me was perfect but for some golfers might not be enough. It also doesn’t have touchscreen functionality, but it should be noted that the various buttons on the watch are easy to understand and use. But if you’re looking for course mapping and stat tracking, among other features, you won’t find it here.

What you will find, however, is a quality, user-friendly GPS watch that covers the basics in impressive fashion. At at a retail price of $99.99, the ULT-G is one of the best value golf watches on the market and between this device and the KLYR rangefinder, I have no problem recommending TecTecTec to anyone looking to address their distance measuring needs.