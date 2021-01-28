A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2021 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.

Best Fairway Woods

The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, the best fairway woods can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.

This is often the toughest part of the bag to fill. We know what type of driver we like the look and sound of and irons can soon be fitted into position but, if you’re able to find some insurance off the tee (and some of these might outpace your current driver) and/or some more lofted woods, then you can look at your home course through new eyes.

Below we have looked at some of the best fairway woods currently on the market to help you narrow your search.

Best Fairway Woods – Best 3-Woods and Best 5-Woods

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood

RRP: £279 | Lofts: 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21°

+ Classic, traditional shape and aesthetics

+ Excellent all-round performance

– More compact look may be intimidating for some

Simplicity is key with the Titleist TSi2 fairway wood. A classic, clean black look at address is accompanied by a nice size head that inspires plenty of confidence off a tee or off a fairway lie.

It launches nice and high and is super forgiving across the face, thanks to the deeper and lower CG. This makes it a thoroughly playable fairway wood for golfers up and down the handicap range. Plenty of adjustment in the hosel and five different lofts mean it’s easy to find the right fit. For the slower swinger, we would recommend the Titleist TSi1 as a great option.

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Fairway

RRP: £279 | Lofts: 14°, 15°, 19°

+ Oversize profile boosts confidence over the ball.

+ Very easy to align

– Larger head makes it harder to flight off the deck from iffy lies.

The new SIM2 fairway wood family comes with three options, the SIM2 Max, SIM2 Titanium and the SIM2 D-Type. TaylorMade brought back the iconic V-Steel design for last year’s SIM models and that carries through into the SIM2.

The SIM2 Max offers a slightly larger head for the higher handicap golfer. Also at a more traditional 15-degree loft, the SIM2 Max also comes with TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology, a technology that was introduced in the M3 and M4 driver series, that reduces the effect of off-centre shots in the toe and heel.

The SIM2 D-Type fairway wood is perfect for those golfers who tend to slice the ball. The D-Type has a strategically placed internal heel-bias weight, making the face look more open and helping golfers close the face at impact, all with the help of Twist Face technology too.

Ping G425 Max Fairway

RRP: £299 | Lofts: 14.5°, 17.5°, 20.5°, 23.5°

+ Extremely forgiving all-round

+ Three models to suit different player types.

– Dot system on the crown won’t suit everyone’s eye

Unlike its predecessor, the Ping G425 fairway wood has a one-piece face, rather than a steel face insert, which has increased ball speeds on the G425 by up to 1.5mph.

This has translated into one of the most forgiving woods on the market gaining a decent amount of distance. This year’s lineup again features three different heads, the Max, LST and SFT, meaning there is a head for every golfer. The Max head is the all-rounder and Ping have removed the turbulators from the crown, making for a much cleaner, matte aesthetic. The LST, Low Spin, and SFT, Straight Flight, heads are a great option for the golfer who wants a lower spinning head or a draw-bias head respectively.

The adjustable hosel with eight settings allows you to change both loft and lie, meaning you can tweak the G425 to more precise specifications.

Mizuno ST-Z Fairway



RRP: £279 | Lofts: 15°, 18°

+ Hosel adjustability for the first time in a Mizuno fairway wood

+ Clean, classic crown with carbon fibre details

– Limited model options

Mizuno fairway woods are some of the most criminally underrated woods on the market and the new ST-Z has shown marked improvements on last year’s ST2000 model. We love this model for how high it launches, making it a great fairway wood for those who use them to approach greens, especially as a second shot attacking a par 5. The ST-Z also has plenty of adjustability, which the ST2000 didn’t have, allowing you to get just the right kind of ball flight and distance.

The ST-X model is only other option in the new Mizuno range, offering all the benefits of the ST-Z with a draw-bias weight embedded into the head

Callaway Epic Speed Fairway

RRP: £299 | Lofts: 13.5° (RH only) 15°, 16.5° (RH only) 18°, 21°

+ Forgiving from off-centre hits

+ Strong, consistent ball flight

– No hosel adjustability

Launched to sit alongside last year’s Mavrik fairway woods, the Epic Speed fairway woods come in either a Max and Speed head.

The Epic 21 woods feature Callaway’s new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades which have produced even faster ball speeds across the whole face. Flash Face SS21 is also incorporated on these woods and keeps ball speed up even on off-centre hits.

The Epic Speed fairway wood contain a much farther forward CG, aimed at golfers who want a strong ball flight, less spin and consistent shot shape dispersion.

Cobra Radspeed Fairway



RRP: £229 | Lofts: 14.5°, 18.5°, 22.5°

+ Baffler rails aid turf interaction, especially out of bad lies

+ Four models to suit every player

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited improvements over previous generation

This year’s Cobra Radspeed features a quartet of fairway woods, meaning Cobra have every golfer covered this year. Each new fairway wood features Cobra’s signature Baffler Hollow Split Rails, which increases flexion on the leading edge by 70 per cent to increase speed while still providing excellent turf interaction.

The four heads include the standard Radspeed, the larger Radspeed Big Tour, the draw bias Radspeed Draw and a more compact Tour five wood.

The standard Radspeed fairway features CNC Milled Infinity Face for the first time as well as 16g and 7g weights in the front and back respectively. This gives you quite a scope for adjusting the preferred ball flight, whether you want forward for lower spin or back for higher launch.

Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood

Lofts: 13.5° (RH only), 15°, 16.5°, 18° (RH only)

+ Varied adjustability

+ Great for shaping and improved acoustics

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

This is more for the player who wants speed and accuracy. There is an adjustable weight track on the back – you can move to the heel, toe or keep it neutral – and they have moved away from simply moving it to the heel for a draw and toe for a fade etc They’ve now repositioned it to help with the CG placement so if you are more of a consistent striker, and you always hit it in the heel, you can now move the CG to move your sweet spot.

The beauty of the track is the attention to detail. They have worked with a screw vendor so in the space of just two clicks it will come all the way out and, two clicks later, it is back in place.

When you are stood over the ball it’s hard to decipher which is the TSi2 or the TSi3, both classic and smallish looking, which says a lot about the genius of the design as they offer different benefits. Unquestionably one of the best fairway woods on sale right now.

Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood Review

Honma TR21 Ti Fairway

RRP: £349 | Lofts: 14°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21°

+ Strong flight better suited to tee shots.

+ Adjustable hosel to fine tune launch conditions

– You’ll need to be a strong player to make the most of this

Honma has recently extended its premium performance line with the introduction of the TR21 family, TR standing for Tour Release, and this is aimed at the better player.

Furthermore to the custom-fitting options a patented non-rotating hosel means the loft and lie can be altered without changing the position of the shaft’s spine so it remains in the six o’clock position when you’re making your adjustments.

Honma TR21 Ti Fairway Wood Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Ti Fairway

RRP: £369 | Lofts: 14°, 15°, 19°



+ Driver-like feel

+ Very high launching

– Expensive

The larger 185cc SIM Max steel fairway woods feature a C300 face material and is designed for higher launch and peak trajectories, with extremely long distance and improved playability. Finally, the oversized 190cc SIM Max D fairway has been optimised for forgiveness and golfers seeking a draw- bias design.

Srixon ZX Fairway

RRP: £249 | Lofts: 13.5°, 15°, 18°, 21° (13.5 and 21 both RH only)

+ You won’t struggle for distance with this club

– There’s no adjustability help here

Srixon say this is their most advanced fairway yet thanks to their ‘rebound frame’ technology. This provides a more efficient transfer of energy by focusing more energy into the ball. Put simply(ish) it works by layering alternating zones of flexible and stiff material which then transports the correct energy into the ball.

This comes in four options with the 3+ and 3 using a lightweight carbon crown to push the MOI up and increase forgiveness in the lofts where you may need it.

At address this looks classy, clean and simple.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Fairway Wood

RRP: £279 | Lofts: 15°, 18°, 21°, 24° (24 RH only)

This easy-to-hit fairway wood features a shallower face, progressive lengths and an oversized Bertha shape to promote consistent contact and smooth turf interaction. The extra offset helps combat your slice while the advanced A.I. design promotes faster ball speeds across a wider area, so you can get away with a poor swing. We like this model so much it also featured in our best fairway woods for high handicappers guide too.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Fairway Review

Honma T//World GS Fairway

RRP: £279 | Lofts: 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21°

+ Great for golfers with a moderate to slow swing

+ Built in draw-bias

– Not suitable for those who swing it quickly

Honma introduced its GS line in early 2021 aimed at golfers with a slower swing speed. The GS stands for Gain Speed and extra ball speed is certainly something we found in these fairway woods. The head is aerodynamically designed to create quicker club head speeds, even for golfers who swing the club at a moderate to slow speed.

It also comes with a built in draw-bias to alleviate slice and create a more consistent and penetrating ball flight. We found very little drop in ball speeds from off-centre hits, making this a very forgiving fairway wood off the tee and off the deck.

Wilson Staff D9 Fairway



RRP: £179 | Lofts: 15°, 18°

+ Classic, sleek design

+ Offset inspires confidence at address

– No adjustability

For the first time ever, Wilson Staff fairway woods feature Variable Face Technology, which seeks to deliver high ball speeds and high launch angles regardless of strike location on the face.

The Wilson D9 fairway strikes a classic looking pose at address and inspires confidence with a slight amount of offset and useful alignment tool on the crown. At a modest retail price too, this fairway wood is ideal for those who swing the club at moderate speeds and want maximum forgiveness from a fairway wood.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway

RRP: £269 | Lofts: 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21°



+ Hot feel and high launch

+ Three models to suit different player types.

– No loft or lie adjustability

Along with the standard Mavrik fairway that has generous heel camber for versatility, there’s the draw-biased Max model, which is a new shape that is larger and 30 per cent more forgiving than Epic Flash and has a lower leading edge for better results from the deck. There’s also a Sub Zero model that features a tour profile and adjustable front/back weighting.

Much like the Callaway Mavrik drivers, the Mavrik fairways also feature A.I.-designed Flash Faces specific to the three models, promoting optimum speed and spin. A high-strength C300 Maraging Steel face combined with Jailbreak maximizes ball speed.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Woods Review

