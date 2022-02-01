Wilson Magnolia Women’s Package Set Review

Whether you are just starting out in the game or are a keen improver looking to upgrade your equipment, the Wilson Magnolia ladies golf set is an appealing option. This stylish-looking package of clubs includes a high-lofted driver, easy-to-hit 3-wood, 4, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7 iron through to sand wedge, putter and a trolley bag.

Considering a decent set of ladies irons alone can set you back somewhere in the region of £1000 these days, it’s an absolute delight to see a complete set of clubs for women for under £500, comfortably slotting in as one of the best women's package sets you can buy.

That doesn’t mean that Wilson has scrimped on the quality either. The metalwoods and irons are all fitted with decent lightweight graphite shafts that feel easy to swing. The driver has a very rounded, oversize head with lots of loft to give you confidence and help you launch your tee shots easily.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Replacing difficult-to-hit long irons with hybrids has been a trend in ladies golf equipment for a few years now and the Magnolia hybrids are designed with strong lofts, a large sweet spot and low weighting in the head to make them really easy to hit. We love the simplicity of the small heads. We tested the hybrids from lots of different positions on the course and found them very versatile, great from all sorts of lies, particularly the rough.

The irons have also been designed for ease of use with oversize heads, weight cleverly positioned to the perimeter for better balance and forgiveness, so even your mishits fly straight. Our only criticism is that the Magnolia irons were slightly 'head heavy', however this may will encourage you to swing with a smoother tempo and a freer, more powerful action.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

We love the addition of a bespoke sand wedge, it’s not something you usually see in a package set but it’s a really great idea. Having more spin control around the greens is a definite must. An eye-catching mallet-shaped putter completes the set. The fang shape of the head really makes this feel balanced and assists with a smooth, pendulum stroke. The simple bold centre alignment line gives a very clear guide to help you aim.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

The Magnolia clubs come in a beautiful blue trolley bag that’s really lightweight to lift in and out of your car boot and onto your trolley. There are pockets galore including ones for your scorecard, valuables and water bottle, plus a matching rain cover to keep your clubs dry.

Overall, we really loved the design and styling of this set and were instantly impressed with how well the clubs performed through the bag. This is the perfect gift to get someone started in the game. Check out our guide on the best beginner sets for ladies for more options if you're a female looking to get into golf with a quality package set.