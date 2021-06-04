We take a look at some of the best golf shoes made by adidas Golf

Best Adidas Golf Shoes

When you first think of the sports company adidas, your mind may not immediately go to golf but this shouldn’t be the case because adidas make high-quality apparel, and some of the best golf shoes on the market, for some of the world’s best players.

As such, adidas shoes in particular more than stack up against the best of other brands like FootJoy or Ecco, two companies that are incredibly popular out on tour and in the amateur game.

Sporty offerings are a common feature of the current line-up and adidas has recently decided to combine golf shoe technology with iconic designs like the ZX 8000 and Superstar shoes to go for a ‘stand out from the crowd’ kind of look.

Alternatively, there are more understated designs on offer and there is unquestionably a shoe for everyone.

Bearing that in mind let’s take a look at some of the best adidas golf shoes out right now.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

+ Maybe the lightest golf shoe we’ve ever tested

+ Exceptional levels of grip in such a lightweight model

+ Also available in wide and with BOA system

– Premium price point

– Harder to clean than some other

Sizes: Men’s (6.5-12); Women’s (3.5-8)

Colours: 3 Men’s (BOA and wide); 2 Women’s BOA

Built to be lightweight and comfortable, the new ZG21 shoe from adidas is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes on the market. Tipping the scales at just 13 ounces per shoe and featuring adidas’ Boost technology as well as a new Lightstrike cushioning, we were blown away by the feeling of weightlessness provided.

In terms of grip, adidas used heat-map studies to target the specific areas where stability is needed most, resulting in six strategically placed cleats on the outsole. We’re not experts on where spikes should go but can attest to the excellent levels of grip and support this shoe offers.

And thanks to the new Sprint Skin four-layer upper, the ZG21 is also waterproof. It’s such a well-rounded shoe that it’s hard to see how adidas can improve on it in the future.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

+ Super comfy

+ Provides excellent grip in different lies and ground conditions

+ Lots of performance for the price

– Lucid colours won’t be for everyone

– Certain sections more difficult to keep clean than others

Sizes: Men’s (6.5-11); Women’s (3.5-8.5)

Colours: 5 Men’s; 4 Women’s

The styling will divide opinion but it has really grown on us and we really enjoyed the performance this shoe offers. It is a sporty, athletic golf shoe that delivers excellent comfort and grip – there is some very good value for money on offer here if you want to try something a bit different. Not to mention it is also one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there right now.

It has been a huge hit on tour since its release early in 2020, with many players in the men’s and women’s game still favouring one of the many colour options.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoe Review

Adidas CodeChaos Sport Shoes

+ Incredibly light

+ Versatile

– Once again the design may not be to many tastes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 4 Men’s

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating an even lighter construction for enhanced versatility. This is thanks to the rubber spikeless outsole and the upper which is made from a multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability.

Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoes

+ Brilliant looks and can easily be worn away from the course

+ Trainer-like comfort

+ Great value for money

– Not as stable as other shoes

Sizes: 6.5-13

Colours: 9 Men’s

The name gives the game away with this shoe. Adidas has combined throwback sneaker-like looks with modern performance to give us this, the Adicross Retro shoe. And we love it. Although not traditional in terms of style, most of the colour options are understated, making it one of the most suitable models you’ll find that can be worn for day-to-day use.

And for those who want something a little more flamboyant, there is something for everyone in the nine different colour options. In particular, we really liked how comfortable they were and just how much they felt like trainers.

There is also a good mount of grip on offer from the rubber traction nubs. It’s by no means industry-leading in this category but it does the job on a dry day.

Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoe Review

Adidas ZX 8000 Golf Shoes

+ Iconic adidas heritage

+ Aggressive tread pattern for grip and stability

– Lack of choice in colour

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 1 Men’s

The ZX 8000 became the first ZX model built for golf after the original ZX series launched in 1984. It was born from the idea that runners need a variety of footwear options depending on the type of run, surface or training they were looking to accomplish.

And many of the innovations and characteristics that set the ZX apart more than 35 years ago can be found in this model. For example, the patented Torsion System, which provides great stability, the responsive Boost midsole for near unrivalled comfort, and the vibrant colourways.

All in all, we really enjoyed testing this shoe out as it packs a punch when it comes to performance. Yes, the style might not be to everyone’s taste but we really like how willing adidas is to release products like this.

Adidas Stan Smith Golf Shoes

+ Classic-looking upgrade to an iconic shoe

+ Excellent comfort provided

+ A shoe made from recycled materials

– Extravagant lace-cover might not be to people’s liking

Sizes: 7.5-12

Colours: 2 Men’s

As part of an update to the iconic Stan Smith shoe, adidas decided to launch a golf version. Initially released in an all-green colourway, the brand later added this more classic-looking model to the party. Featuring a Primegreen upper that is made from high-performance recycled materials, this shoe is another that falls in line with adidas’ noble journey to end plastic waste.

And if that isn’t incentive enough to give this shoe your consideration, then perhaps the performance on offer is. Similarly to the retro shoe listed above, it’s extremely comfortable, delivering sneaker-like cushioning that means it is a pleasure to wear from start to finish.

Additionally, we found the Adiwear outsole gave us plenty of grip in most situations. Only when things got a little wetter did we start to notice minor slipping. But overall, this is a great shoe, perfect for those who really value comfort and a shoe that can easily be worn away from the course as well.

Adidas EQT Spikeless Golf Shoes

+ Upper is very durable and waterproof

+ Available as spiked or spikeless model

+ Lots of colour options

– Not as supportive for normal foot shapes

Sizes: Men’s (6.5-12); Women’s (3.5-8.5)

Colours: 5 Men’s; 3 Women’s

Adidas decided to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the launch of its original EQT branding by releasing a special throwback into the golfing world. It’s available as a spiked and spikeless shoe, which is a nice touch and comes in various colours for men and women.

We really enjoyed putting this shoe through its paces, with the Bounce midsole and Boost heel giving us a lightweight and responsive underfoot feeling. Additionally, the upper is waterproof, meaning it’s a shoe that can be worn year-round, while it is constructed using no shortage of recycled materials as part of the brand’s push to end plastic waste.

The outsole on the spikeless model provides decent grip considering but for those who want more absolute performance, we would suggest opting for the spiked model instead.

Adidas Tour 360 XT-SL 2.0 Spikeless Shoes

+ Arguably the best golf shoe adidas make

+ Excellent choice in colour, size and width of shoe

– Require wearing in

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 6 Men’s (), 3 Women’s ()

In terms of style, the adidas Tour360 XT-SL 2.0 shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.

They also perform brilliantly thanks to the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, light construction and Boost cushioning. Oh and they are also one of the best waterproof golf shoes you can buy right now so we couldn’t recommend these enough.

Adidas Tour 360 XT-SL 2.0 Textile Shoes

+ One of the best looking shoes out there

+ Mesh upper still provides solid waterproofing

– Textile look won’t be for everyone

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 3 Men’s

The textile version of the adidas Tour360 XT-SL 2.0 not only has much of the same technology as the standard design above – the traction system and Boost cushioning – but it comes with a mesh upper which gives your feet a unique, breathable and comfortable look and feel.

We really noticed this throughout testing, particularly the feeling of ventilation, which really is invaluable at times. While it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of other entries on this list, a shoe that is truly breathable and comfortable is always going to be appealing, especially on warm days.

Adidas S2G Shoes

+ Comfortable and gives good grip

+ Lightweight

– Can be a snug fit but they loosen up after use

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 4 Men’s

Designed for protection against the elements, the adidas S2G golf shoes are constructed with an Adiwear outsole and V-Traction lugs to make sure you do not lose grip or stability in any weather. Additionally, as far as waterproof golf shoes go, they have a unique, eye-catching and yet somehow understated design, at least compared with some other offerings on this list.

We really enjoyed the look of this shoe, particularly from above when walking. And during testing, it was also found to deliver plenty of grip for a spikeless model and a decent amount of comfort, as all adidas products do.

At a very reasonable price point, this is a shoe that offers outstanding value for money.

Adidas Superstar Golf Shoes

+ Modern design

+ Celebration of iconic adidas heritage

– Only available in one colour

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 1 Men’s, 1 Women’s

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. The full-grain leather upper is waterproof and includes the trademark rubber shell toe, distinct three stripes in the midfoot, and prominent “Superstar” name in gold foil lettering.

Six strategically placed cleats and secondary lugs to the outsole provide traction and stability to provide the requisite grip on every swing, creating a fun, stylish, and playable option that will make a statement as golfers head to the first tee. Definitely a worthy inclusion on our best adidas golf shoes list.

Adidas Adipure SP 2.0 Shoes

+ Versatile and high-quality

+ Good value

– Quite basic-looking

Sizes: 8-13

Colours: 3 Men’s

This is a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. They are also comfortable, durable and versatile enough for the golf course and away from it, too.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea visually, but for those who don’t mind a basic-looking shoe that punches above its weight in the performance stakes, you could do far worse. One thing we would say is that, while durable and comfortable, it doesn’t support the foot as well as other models.

Adidas Crossknit DPR Shoes

+ Cutting edge creation

+ Perfect summer golf shoe

– May struggle in wet conditions

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 3 Men’s

A shoe that perhaps is best for use in the summer, the Crossknit DPR golf shoes are a spikeless model that look great and have several pieces of technology to ensure performance during your round. For example, the Adiwear outsole and fish-scale tread combine to give grip and stability when you need it most, while the supportive Forgeframe of the textile upper also keeps your foot locked in.

As can probably be gathered just by looking at it, it’s a shoe that can get dirty in the wrong conditions, so if you like to keep your shoes squeaky clean at all times, you might want to favour something else. But if sticking to dry conditions, this is a good all-rounder.