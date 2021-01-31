Here is our selection of the very best golf bags - models to suit a full range of on-course requirements and conditions

Best Golf Bags

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game.

Whether you prefer to carry, take a cart or a buggy the best golf bags have been designed and engineered to suit your requirements. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. To make the right choice, you need to consider the best golf bags on the market.

If you use a cart or buggy, you’ll look for a robust and stable bag that’s easy to lift and sits well on its side or base. Other features to consider will be, the level of storage, the ease of access to clubs and accessory/apparel pockets. Many modern bags provide water resistance and extra protection for valuables.

If you like to carry, then you’ll look for something lightweight and comfortable that sits well on the back. Depending on the conditions you generally play in, you might consider the quality of the stand and the level of storage available. Easy access and protection of clubs will always be a consideration. As such take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags.

What then are the best golf bags right now? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you prepare and manage your golf game in the most effective way.

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag

+ Lightweight at under 2kg

+ Seam sealed zips

– Could be more separation in pockets

This stylish looking bag offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days.

There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.”

Also if you are a fan of Titleist, check out our guide on the best Titleist golf bags too.

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

Motocaddy HydroFlex Stand Bag

+ Waterproof

+ Versatile to carry or use on a trolley

– Larger overall footprint than other bags

The new HydroFlex is a versatile, waterproof, super lightweight carry bag designed to fit on any Motocaddy trolley thanks to the pioneering Easilock compatibility. This is great if you have a Motocaddy trolley but even if you don’t, the bag fits nicely on most trolleys and comes with an easily removable strap.

We think the bag looks even better than the 2020 version thanks to a style update for 2021. The brilliant waterproof technology carries over from last year, giving all the gear in your bag excellent protection from the elements thanks to the waterproof TPU-coated nylon fabric and welded seams.

The HydroFlex features include a quick release strap, full length dividers and five spacious and easily accessible pockets. A moulded hip pad provides ultimate comfort when carrying your clubs around the course and we found this incredibly comfortable despite the relatively large footprint of the bag.

It is available in three colours but easily the best part of this bag is the versatility. It’s lightweight enough that you can comfortably carry a half-set one day but also big enough that you can fill it up with clubs, clothing, water bottles and food and use it on a trolley the next day. One bag that does every job

Motocaddy Hydroflex Stand Bag review

Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag

+ Comfortable strap that can be easily converted

+ Stylish modern design

– Not all pockets seam sealed

We featured the standard Ping Hoofer carry bag in our best golf stand bags list and the waterproof version is also one of the best bags on the market.

Six pockets, four of which are seam sealed, make for plenty of storage but we especially like the 5-way reinforced divider at the top of the bag that leaves the clubs in your bag plenty of space and provides good protection as you walk around the course.

Ping has also added some great new features to its already comfortable carry strap, allowing it to be easily adjusted from a backpack style two strap to a one strap system that can be comfortably carried on one shoulder. The strap also uses Ping’s SensorDry technology to wick water away and keep the strap dry even in the monsoon conditions.

TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover Stand Bag

+ Comfortable self-adjusting strap system

+ Full-length dividers

– 14-way top might not suit all in a stand bag

With a self-adjusting strap system and four full length dividers, the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover is a bag designed for ease of use and we certainly found this when using it.

The Strap Slider System allows the bag to stay stable while carrying and adjusts itself as you move. Meanwhile the FlexTech stand system is easy to use and means the bag is easy to access while walking.

This is another bag that works as good on a trolley thanks to the way the base is made, the easily removable strap and the 14-way divider. While the 14-way divider might be too big for those who carry often, it means there is never any club crowding in the bag.

Ten pockets include a suede lined valuables pocket, two large apparel pockets and a large insulated cooler pocket meaning there is plenty of space to store all the essentials and more.

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour Stand Bag

+ Fully waterproof

+ Verstatility for use on cart

– Slightly more substantial than some stand bags so not as light

With its spacious interior and modern styling the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour is the perfect water resistant solution if you like to push, carry and look great on the course.

This clever bag sits perfectly square on a trolley thanks to its flat, footless trolley compatible base, leg lock feature and clever positioning of the stand mechanism.

Its 14-way divider and 5 spacious water-repellent pockets give it superb cart bag capacity, while its ultra light weight of just 2kg and practical features such as air channel for breathability mean it excels as a stand bag too.

As with most Big Max products it comes with a great warranty directly from the manufacturer, so even though this bag feels well made and robust, there is peace of mind there too.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Speed Stand Bag

+ Fully waterproof

+ Full length apparel pocket

– Not as many pockets as other stand bags

This 2kg stand bag packs a real punch for its stylish design and clever storage, giving you a carry bag for all seasons. Like all H2NO bags, the Lite Speed is made using 100% waterproof fabrics with high quality waterproof zippers and seams that are all taped and sealed.

A 4-way top with full-length dividers leaves plenty of room for a full set of clubs and the double, self-adjusting strap and padded cushion mean this bag is comfortable to carry even if it is loaded with a full set of clubs and accessories.

Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag

+ Incredibly lightweight

+ Comfy carrying

– Not quite as much storage as heavier stand bags

As you might expect from the name, the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag is seriously light – At just 1.3kg, it’s one of the very lightest on the market right now.

But, despite being pretty minimal, it’s also surprisingly robust and hard-wearing. Constructed from a rip-stop fabric, we found the bag to be tough and durable.

A key feature on this bag is the carrying system – The OptiFit Comfort Strap with aerospace grade foam is extremely comfortable. Combined with the X-Act Fit strap system, the bag sits perfectly on the back with weight distributed evenly and clubs held stable.

Although there might not be quite so much storage as bulkier stand bags, there are seven decent sized pockets providing enough space for apparel and accessories for most conditions.

Motocaddy Protekta Cart Bag

+ Innovative top design that protects and organises clubs

+ Full waterproof

– Slightly heavier than others

The Motocaddy Protekta cart bag features an innovative top design that gives each club a distinct and separate area to sit in the bag. The 14-way divider reduces noise and holds each individual club in place to prevent club heads crashing together. Its an incredibly clever and satisfying design feature that protects your clubs and keeps them neat and tidy in the bag.

Its not just the 14-way divider that makes this a great bag though as the Protekta bag acts as a sort of ‘best of’ from Motocaddy’s range. It has all the waterproof features of the best-selling Dry-Series bag, meaning 100% waterproof protection, and it also features the premium Japanese YKK zips that can be opened smoothly with just one hand.

Sure its a bit heavier than some of the lightweight cart bag options, but at 3.1kg with all the features and pocket space, this is an innovative and premium cart bag that will protect your clubs and your belongings in the bag too.

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

+ 100% fully waterproof construction

+ Key lock system for secure cart fitting

– Functional rather than super stylish

The PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag will keep your kit dry in the most extreme weathers. It’s made from a lightweight Nylon fabric that’s waterproof to an impressive hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm – If you’re not sure what that means – it’s a lot!

And, this is an incredibly lightweight cart bag – Just 2.3kg which is quite a bit lighter than the average cart bag on the market in 2020.

For those who like ultimate club organisation, the Dri Tech has you covered with a 14-way top divider and spacious putter well. The pockets are also pretty capacious, meaning you’ll have room for a good amount of kit.

It may not be the most striking in terms of design, but the PowaKaddy Dri Tech has a sleek sophistication and looks great sitting on a cart. It also features PowaKaddy’s Key Lock, anti-twist system to ensure it stays firmly in place throughout the round. Nobody likes to be fiddling with bag placement and straps when they should be focussing on a testing iron shot!

Overall it is one of the best golf trolley bags money can buy, let alone one of the best golf bags out there as well.

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag Review

Sun Mountain Eco-Lite Cart Bag

+ Fully waterproof

+ Made from recycled materials

– Colours might not be to everyone’s taste

The first of its kind to come to market, the Eco Lite cart bag incorporates water-resistant fabric that has been made from 25-30 recycled plastic bottles in a bid to reduce harmful waste.

The bag incorporates a 10 inch top with 14 full-length dividers and 11 pockets with two sturdy and well placed grab handles for carrying the bag in and out of the car and onto trolleys or buggies.

The 11 pockets include a velour-lined valuables pocket; rangefinder compartment; ventilated cooler pocket; apparel pocket; plus multiple accessory pockets. The environmentally friendly option is available in five quite bold colours, a Sun Mountain staple.

Wilson Exo Cart Bag

+ Two well placed grab handles and large putter well

+ Clever pocket organisation for easy access

– Only available in a few colours

The Wilson Exo cart bag is a lightweight and feature-packed bag that is well built and reasonably priced for cart bags of this size.

The two integrated grab handles at the top of the bag make it very practical and easy to lift on and off trolleys and in and out of cars. The 14-way top and 14 full-length dividers leaves plenty of space for a full set of clubs and we love the attention to detail of the larger putter well, which will accommodate all putters including those with larger grips on.

A seam sealed, waterproof valuables pocket is just one of a host of pockets for apparel, drinks, balls and tees and there are even some exterior straps to keep tees on for easy and quick access on the course. A well thought out, practical and lightweight cart bag for all year round use.

Motocaddy Pro Series Cart Bag

+ Made from premium and durable materials

+ Clever pocket organisation for easy access

– Only available in a few colours

This is a feature-packed and premium cart bag that delivers on practicality, style and usability. The Pro-Series is made from long-lasting premium PU and nylon fabrics and features 14 full-length dividers, nine pockets and a jumbo putter well that fits putters with any size grip.

It features an anti-twist Easilock base that will fit to any Motocaddy trolley and provide a fully stable unit.

Easy to manoeuvre thanks to the well-placed carry handles, we think this is an impressive trolley bag, both in terms of aesthetics and performance. If you’re considering a premium cart bag, it’s one to add to your list.

Titleist Tour Bag

+ Ultimate in storage and durability

+ Tour proven with looks to match

– Heavy

The ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist Tour Bag.

Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game, and therefore is one of the best tour golf bags money can buy.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry.

The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organise apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent.

With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee then look no further.