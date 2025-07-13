Genesis Scottish Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Leads Congested Leaderboard By Single Stroke

Refresh

PARS AT THE SIXTH All three players in the final group find the green at the short par 3 sixth, with all three safely two-putting for pars. McIlroy remains 12-under, Gotterup at 11-under and Wyndham Clark at nine-under.

HOW RORY LEADS Back on top 🚀@McIlroyRory leads by 1 after back-to-back birdies @ScottishOpen.pic.twitter.com/ARybf4PhkeJuly 13, 2025

PENULTIMATE GROUP MAKE A MESS OF THE SIXTH Measuring only 120-yards, it should be a wedge in for the world's best but, in the group of Fitzpatrick, Knapp and Penge, all three endure mixed results. Fitzpatrick and Knapp both bogey to fall back to 10-under, while Penge two putts for a par to remain at 11-under and one back of McIlroy, who finds the green at the par 3 sixth.

RORY LIPS OUT BUT LEADS Both McIlroy and Gotterup are among the longest players in the field and, at the par 4 fifth, both drive the green, albeit well away from the flag. Gotterup's putt from over 60-foot finishes around nine-foot from the hole, while McIlroy's eagle attempt from 50-foot hits the edge and spins out. The pace kept it out. Now facing mid-range putts to move to the top of the leaderboard, Gotterup misses on the right side, while McIlroy's attempt is in the center. He leads at 12-under.

FITZPATRICK AND KNAPP JOIN LEADERS There's a logjam at the top in North Berwick, with Fitzpatrick and Knapp both birdieing the short par 4 fifth. We now have a five-way share of the lead at 11-under-par!

McILROY BIRDIES THE FOURTH After a poor start, McIlroy has birdied the fourth hole to get back to 11-under-par and a three-way share of the lead with Gotterup and Penge.

AWAY FROM THE SCOTTISH OPEN Wow! That is incredible from Grace Kim, who wins the Amundi Evian Championship! Not only does she eagle the 18th in regulation play to force a playoff, but chips in at the first playoff hole for birdie and eagles the second to win her maiden Major🏆 pic.twitter.com/18D5HeMTSzJuly 13, 2025 Away from an exciting Genesis Scottish Open to an equally exciting Amundi Evian Championship, where Grace Kim has claimed her maiden Major championship win. Eagling the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Jenno Thitikul, Kim chipped in for birdie, after finding the water, at the first playoff hole, with the Aussie then eagling the second playoff hole to win. What a day in France!

PENGE TIES THE LEAD Just as Gotterup takes the outright lead he is joined by Penge at 11-under. Playing the par 4 fourth, the Englishman puts his approach to five-foot and holes the birdie putt to share the lead.

GOTTERUP LEADS You feel like this is going to be one of many changes in North Berwick. Playing the par 5 third, Gotterup birdies and McIlroy bogeys, meaning the American now leads a stacked leaderboard by a single stroke, while McIlroy moves back to 10-under.

FIVE-WAY TIE FOR SECOND What a tournament this shaping up to be! Having made a strong start, Straka has just birdied the par 4 fifth to join a five-way tie for second at 10-under.

FITZY WITHIN ONE There's action all over the course and, at the par 5 third, Matt Fitzpatrick finds a birdie to get to 10-under, joining a four-way tie of second spot. Bombing his tee shot down the middle of the fairway, a 275-yard approach finishes 25-foot from the flag, with the Englishman two-putting for his first gain of the day.

PENGE TO 10-UNDER Marco Penge has been enjoying an excellent run of form of late, with the Englishman finding a birdie at the par 4 second to jump to 10-under, one back of McIlroy. Up ahead, another European Ryder Cup star is within two shots, with Ludvig Aberg also eagling the par 4 fifth hole following an excellent tee shot.

SCHEFFLER EAGLES THE FIFTH (Image credit: Getty Images) We haven't heard much from the World No.1 this week but, at the driveable par 4 fifth, he has just holed a 30-footer for eagle following a 330-yard drive. Starting the round at six-under, Scottie Scheffler is now two-under and eight-under-par for the tournament, three back of McIlroy, who has opened with back-to-back pars.

HOVLAND ON A CHARGE Along with Straka, another European Ryder Cup player making a big move on Sunday is Viktor Hovland, who is now four-under through six holes and into a share of fourth at nine-under-par.

STRAKA MOVES WITHIN TWO Sepp Straka was paired alongside McIlroy yesterday and, today, he has got out the traps well, birdieing the first and third to move within two strokes of his Ryder Cup teammate. Straka has two wins already in 2025 and, if he were to win today, that would make it his most successful season to date and we're only in July!

McILROY'S OPENING DRIVE Rory sends it 346 yards down the first to kick off his final round 💪#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/DDeGauDJaGJuly 13, 2025