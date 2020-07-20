Callaway Chrome Soft balls
Our verdict on the 2020 Chrome Soft ball range from Callaway
Callaway has invested $50m to modernize its Chicopee ball plant and the end result with the Chrome Soft, it's best performing tour-played offering, appears to be a ball that performs at a higher level more consistently and with better durability.
-
+
Long off the tee while providing excellent control into greens with irons and wedges. Noticeable improvements in consistency and durability.
-
-
Soft feel may not be to everyone's taste
Technical Editor Joel Tadman gives his verdict on the new Callaway Chrome Soft ball from Callaway for 2020 after testing it out on the course
Callaway Chrome Soft balls review
Key technology - A 34 per cent larger core creates higher launch and lower spin while the thinner, firmer outer core is reinforced with Graphene for better durability and more wedge spin. - A thinner urethane cover promotes increased ball speed and lower spin on full shots while maintaining high spin and soft feel around the green. - Also comes in firmer feeling Chrome Soft x and with or without the Triple Track alignment system.
GM Verdict Tour-calibre balls need to do a lot of things well and having tested Callaway’s latest Chrome Soft ball for 2020, we can attest that it ticks all the requisite boxes.
Off the tee, it provided a strong and noticeably stable ball flight in crosswinds, helping to maximize distance and accuracy. It was comparable with our current tour ball in terms of total yardage and we’re also confident it’s a marginally longer than the previous version.
Into greens, well-struck short irons stopped to attention, allowing you to be aggressive with your lines. As the name suggests, this ball along with the Srixon Z-Star will be one of the softest-feeling, tour-played offerings on the market, which won’t be to everyone’s taste. When we tested the new 2022 Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, we noticed that both of those models felt hotter off the face of the putter and wedge.
The soft feel creates a slightly more muted sound when chipping and putting, but it doesn’t jump off the face uncontrollably. In fact, the speed matched up with other balls in the premium category. The feel of the 2020 Chrome Soft is similar to the newer Callaway Chrome Soft 2022 golf ball but there were some improvements, particularly in terms of ball speed from the new model.
The Triple Track option is especially effective when combined with an Odyssey Triple Track putter, but works very well without it for those seeking alignment assistance on the greens and even off the tee.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
-
