Are you looking for a golf yardage device? Then these offers on golf watches will be right up your street.
Best Black Friday Golf Watch Deals
Every year GPS technology gets better and better, with brands investing in and strengthening their models so golfers can improve.
Due to the amount of research and time put in to making them the best they can be, these items can understandably be expensive. However, in this piece, we have scoured the internet to bring you the best deals on these important pieces of equipment.
With a range of different prices, makes and models, there are plenty to choose from.
- Keep up to date with our Black Friday deals here.
Black Friday Deals – UK
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
£399.99 £299.90 at Online Golf
Get over £100 off this phenomenal GPS Watch. Packed with multiple features, the S60 is designed to be worn on and off the course.
Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch
£159.99 £109 at Scottsdale Golf
Another recognised brand is Bushnell, with the watch providing a long battery life and up to four hazard distances per hole.
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch
£139.99 £95 at Amazon
For under £100 the S10 offers superb value. Garmin are one of the most recognised brands in the GPS market, with this lightweight and easy to use watch an absolute steal.
Shot Scope G3 GPS Golf Watch
£169.98 £149.95 at Golfsupport
Preloaded with 35,000+ courses, the G3 also doubles down as an every day watch. The accurate GPS system can also be used as a fitness tracker.
SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch £299.95 £236.43 at Amazon
Featuring an HD touchscreen, the LX5 gives you superb detail on the course and the ability to record your scores and stats off it. At 20% off, this is a superb deal.
Voice Caddie T8 GPS Watch
£319 £299 at Golfsupport
A very smart and stylish GPS watch that provides superb in-depth detail as well as a full colour touchscreen. Also features slope and putt view, allowing for green severity.
- Keep up to date with our Black Friday deals here.
Black Friday Deals – US
Izzo Golf Swami GPS Watch
$129.99 $94.33 at Amazon.com
Featuring 38,000 preloaded golf courses, the Izzo offers superb value for money and, at $100, is an item that you should seriously consider.
Garmin Approach S40 Golf Watch
$362.96 $305.99 at Walmart
Garmin features once again with the S40 watch offering manual pin adjustment to give you the most accurate pin positions.
Golf Buddy Aim Golf GPS Watch
$247.42 $164.95 at Walmart
A stylish and smooth design with a coloured touchscreen, the Golf Buddy now has a near $80 off, making it a superb deal for those who want to stand out.
Voice Caddie G3 Hybrid GPS Watch
$199.99 $159.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
Offering a waterproof design, the G3 can be used on and off the course, with the watch built to last.
Posma GM2 Wireless GPS Golf Watch
$158.46 $121.89 at Walmart
Preloaded with 32,000+ courses, the Posma offers great yardage measurement to, not only the flag, but also any hazards.
- Keep up to date with our Black Friday deals here.