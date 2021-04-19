Read on to see our look at the best electric golf trolleys - including models that fold up small or are feature packed



The best golf carts and trolleys can do all the hard work for you, taking the stress off the legs or shoulders and preserving energy for the last few holes so you can finish your rounds strongly.

For our gadget-obsessed generation, they now connect to phones and provide GPS information on the screen. Some can even be described as remote control golf trolleys because they can be controlled by a handset while others will even follow you around the course!

The last few years have also seen an industry-wide overhaul of frame styling, from thick and clunky to sleek and shiny, so it’s easy to see why most amateur golfers now use one.

Of course regarding the model for you, you should consider several things like storage, battery life and overall features when looking to buy an electric trolley.

So below we have taken a look at some of the best electric golf trolleys. Alternatively if you are in the United States, we recommend taking a look at our guide on the best golf push carts, or if space is at a premium at home, then we have created a guide on the most compact golf trolleys too.

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley

+ Folds down compactly and quickly

+ Distances displayed on a crystal clear touch screen

+ Ability to move the pin position enhances strategy

– Folding latches are quite stiff

The M5 GPS features a hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round. Soon, new buyers and existing users will have access to full hole maps and cellular capability.

It is powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – to enhance efficiency and performance reliability.

Also Motocaddy make some of the best golf push trolleys too so if these electric models seem a bit steep, then push trolleys offer excellent value.

Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley Review

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Golf Trolley

+ Folds up and down with incredible ease

+ Impressive display that is easy to navigate

– Adjusting the handle height is a fiddly process

The FX Series, which encapsulates the flagship FX7 GPS, benefits from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, folds down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions.

It now comes complete with an upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows the user to easily swipe between screens. If you want GPS technology without compact folding, this could be the option for you.

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Trolley Review

Stewart Golf Q Follow Trolley

+ Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market

+ Easy to assemble and operate

+ Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses

– Still quite heavy to lift

Stewart Golf has been making some of the best electric golf trolleys for years now so it comes as no surprise the Q Follow is in this list.

It can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset. A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car. There’s also a new retractable stabiliser comprising two wheels, which automatically deploys as the trolley is unfolded.

Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley Review

Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Trolley

+ Super-premium styling

+ Full-colour LCD screen now with GPS distances

– Premium price will put some off

The limited-edition Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics.

Everything about the M-Tech screams cutting edge, from the polished chrome detailing to the hand-stitched leather handle grips and the carbon fibre styling. The wheels catch your eye too with their bespoke all-terrain tread even boasting the Motocaddy logo.

Cellular capability will be switched on this summer, taking its GPS system to another level with access to more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking data directly from the trolley display screen.

Motocaddy M-Tech Trolley Review

JuCad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Golf Trolley

+ Elegant, minimalist styling and clever, robust frame design

+ Remote function worked seamlessly during testing

– Perhaps lacking the level of features you may expect for the price

Lighter than many other golf trolleys, the Travel can be carried with one hand and folds quickly and tidily into a small size – even if you drive a car with a very small boot. With the motor housed within the slimline axle and how it breaks down into a number of small pieces, golfers are able to take this trolley abroad on holiday inside their travel bag

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Trolley Review

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Golf Trolley

+ Stylish and folds down easily and compactly, leaving plenty of room for your clubs in your car

+ Features soon become easy to navigate

– Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well.

The new version of this fan favourite for 2021 boasts a 2.8” full-colour touch screen display and a USB charging port. The soft touch handle adjusts for the perfect fit, while an integrated carry handle makes it easy to transport.

The entire compact range, which includes this one, benefits from a five per cent reduction in weight, weighing in at just 9.8kg. Models also include PowaKaddy’s optional Auto-Cruise Downhill EBS TM (Electronic Braking System) and anti-tamper dial controls, as well as a Simple-2-Fold system that folds to 20 per cent smaller than the previous trolleys as well as a smaller yet more efficient battery.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Trolley Review

Motocaddy M1 Golf Trolley

+ Simple to use

+ Reliable, compact folding

– Lacks exciting features

The new M1, which is also available in DHC version, comes with new five-spoke sporty wheels and a USB port that is ideal for charging a phone or GPS while out on the course.

It’s the option for golfers who want simplicity in transporting clubs from A to B, while still folding down compactly for easy storage and transportation.

Stewart Golf X10 Golf Trolley

+ Fun and enjoyable to use

+ Follow function leaves your hands free

– Bulky size and weight makes it more difficult to lift than most

The X10 is available as a Follow and a Remote trolley, with both benefitting from the same EcoDrive motor technology the company launched with the Q Follow. In simple terms, it is 40 per cent more efficient than the X9, meaning golfers can look forward to a significant increase in battery life.

After shifting production back to Great Britain from Europe, the X10 will be equipped with the latest electronics, with the Follow edition featuring the seventh generation of Stewart Golf’s proprietary system. This will make it the company’s most accurate and reliable Follow system yet thanks to its dedicated electronic calibration.

Motocaddy M7 Remote Trolley

+ Simple to use and compact footprint

+ Good value compared to other remote trolleys

– Folding latches are quite stiff

Replacing the original S7 Remote is the M7 which is the eighth model in the compact M-Series range. Features include an anti-glare LCD screen, a pair of anti-skid rear wheels and an extra (removable) anti-tip wheel at the back to provide stability on all terrains. As with all M-Series models available, its integral compact-folding SlimFold system makes it possible to fit into the smallest car boots.

In terms of the remote, it is easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature. The handset range is up to 50 metres.

Motocaddy M7 Remote Electric Trolley Review

PowaKaddy FX5 Golf Trolley

+ Cutting-edge frame design and functionality

+ Offers good value for money

– Not too dissimilar from FX3 below

The FX5 provides the perfect option for the golfer seeking ample features at a mid-price point. It comes complete with a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port. It also features PowaKaddy’s all-new stealth wheels as well as newly designed anti-damper dial control and improved accuracy speed controller.

Golfstream Vision Golf Trolley

+ Unique screen design

+ Simple assembly process

– Lacking features compared to other models

Addressing the problem of reading the screen on electric trolleys, the aptly named Vision golf trolley comes with a new Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight, much like an e-Reader. Another new feature is the patented one-touch, easy-fold mechanism that allows the Vision to fold down quickly, easily and compactly. There’s also a magnetic latch that holds the trolley together in the folded position to make it easier to transport it.

Motocaddy M3 GPS Golf Trolley

+ Nice blend of features at an affordable price

+ Compact folding for easy storage

– Doesn’t accommodate some stand bags well

The M3 GPS, also available with DHC, can connect to the Motocaddy app through bluetooth for smartphone alerts and course updates as well as offer distances to the front, middle and back of greens and hazards when out on course.

The M3 GPS also includes shot measurement in addition to clock and round timers to help track pace of play. Great if you want a less expensive option with GPS front, middle and back distance functionality.

PowaKaddy FX3 Golf Trolley

+ Marked improvement on previous generation

+ Simple to use

– Lacks functionality some may want

At the entry-level of Powakaddy’s FX Series sits the FX3. Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control.

