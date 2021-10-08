In this Srixon AD333 ball review, Joel Tadman takes this latest iteration for 2021 out on the course to see how the performance stacks up.

Srixon AD333 Ball Review

Srixon’s most popular and perpetual ball franchises has been given yet another makeover for 2021 trying to maintain its position as one of the best golf balls you can buy under £30 a dozen.

This time around, the compression has been lowered and the FastLayer core from the tour-played Z-Star balls added, among other design tweaks.

We tested it out on the course over multiple rounds and it’s certainly worth highlighting that this is a ball that looks like it should be more expensive out of the box.

A few holes in it was clear for our above-average swing speed that it wasn’t going to quite match our preferred Z-Star XV for distance, but it wasn’t far short of it in some cases.

The flight was strong and consistent, even into the wind, and approaches even flew a few yards longer with the long and mid irons.

With the wedges, the lower compression was more obvious. It feels more jumpy and springy off the face than the previous AD333, with a quieter sound contributing to a softer feel.

It doesn’t check up as much as the Z-Stars or even the Q-Star Tour, but there’s an element of bite on the second bounce when you catch the ball cleanly.

The thick side stamp will certainly assist golfers that use a line to align their putter on the greens and with this club, the ball rolled true and with a nice balance of feel and speed.

The durability of the cover itself impressed but the same can’t be said of the painting on the logo, which had near enough worn off after nine holes after a few visits to the sand.

As disappointing as this was, though, it is only a minor complaint about a ball that performs to a high level in all areas of the bag but in particular long game shots. Pound for pound, it remains one of the best Srixon golf balls you can buy.