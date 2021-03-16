Our guide to the best golf club sets for those golfers looking to invest in a whole new line-up

Best Golf Club Sets: The Entire Set

Not everyone goes about buying a new set of golf clubs in the same way, and we all have different preferences.

For some, the preferred option is to buy an entire set, or package set. Maybe you only play once or twice a year, or you just want a spare set at home.

Regardless, you still want to get the best golf irons, best golf wedges and every other type of club you can think of. In short, you want to get the best golf clubs for you.

There are also those who are new to the game and just want to buy a set from the shelf without going through the custom fitting process.

It’s why package sets are typically aimed at beginners and mid to high handicappers.

Kids are often a common focus, too, when it comes to package sets and you can see some of the best golf club sets for kids in our guide.

More accomplished golfers tend to have greater demands. However, if you want a package set of clubs to kill many birds with one stone, here are some of the best golf club sets that you may wish to consider.

Best Golf Club Sets – Best Package Sets

Decathlon Inesis 100 Package Set

Whilst not strictly an ‘entire set’, this is a clever make-up from decathlon, with a strong 7-iron (6/7) and strong 9-iron (8/9). It’s aimed more at beginners, but don’t be concerned by the low price; in testing we were really impressed by the performance.

Each club is designed for easy launch; they felt stable and produced consistent results. With a mid size top line and wide sole, the irons provide beginners with something that’s really important when just starting out – confidence at address, and extra assistance getting the ball up and away.

We also enjoyed the feel, especially in the irons, which frame the ball really nicely. Meanwhile, the driver sits slightly closed, which should appeal to beginners, many of who struggle with a slice.

In summary, this seven-piece set offers good value for money, and if you’re a beginner looking to get into the game, it gives you everything you need.

Decathlon Inesis 100 Package Set Review

UK Buy Now for £169.99 from Decathlon

MacGregor DCT3000 Package Set

MacGregor’s ‘ultimate full set for beginners’ and improving golfers’ is comprised of a titanium driver, a stainless steel fairway wood, two hybrids, stainless steel irons (5-SW) and a putter.

The 10.5° driver features a high MOI design for increased stability at impact and an expanding sweetspot for greater forgiveness on off-centre hits, which is something game improvers will really benefit from.

The fairway and hybrids, which incorporate a shallow face with high MOI design, are also easy to use, and make the task of launching the ball nice and high a lot simpler.

Meanwhile, the irons feature an on oversized head design – which, again, makes them extremely forgiving. With a durable bag and four matching headcovers, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this package set.

UK Buy Now for £379 from Amazon

Cobra Golf XL Speed Package Set

With forgiveness being at the heart of these clubs, they’re perfect for new golfers, or those with high handicaps.

The speed-enhancing driver features a high MOI design for increased stability at impact and an expanded sweet spot.

It’s a similar story with the rest of the set, with plenty of technology helping to get the ball airborne and travelling a good distance.

The graphite shafts also help generate more clubhead speed, whilst the irons (6-SW) feature an oversized head for more forgiveness.

The same set is available in steel shafts, plus there’s a ladies package set.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £699

Yonex Ezone Elite 2 Package Set

Yonex has long been at the forefront of game improvement, and the Ezone Elite 2 irons have been engineered for greater distance via lower spin and higher launch, thanks to its thin Octaforce Neo face and wide rounded sole.

With the Yonex Quick Adjust System, golfers can refine the loft angle from +/- 1.5° and clubface angle through eight settings for the ideal launch trajectory.

It’s an eye-catching set, and whilst there’s no putter or bag included, lots of golfers would prefer to select their own flatstick.

Meanwhile, the adjustability in the woods is a big plus.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £899

Callaway Strata Tour Package Set

The only gear missing with the Strata 12-piece set is a dozen balls and a bag of tees – you really are getting the full set.

It’s comprised of driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons 6-PW, putter and a stand bag, plus two headcovers.

They’re forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway’s top end products, there’s no debating the performance on offer.

There’s room to add to the set, specifically in the wedges department, which is where game improvers may want to consider a Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge or two.

For anyone looking for maximum performance straight out the box, be sure to check out this super Strata set from Callaway.

Lynx Ready To Play Set

Lynx has a rich heritage in irons, but in recent years, the British-owned brand has strengthened its entire range of clubs.

Whether you’re in search of irons, woods, kids clubs, package sets or ladies clubs, Lynx has you well covered, with an extensive range of competitively priced equipment.

The ‘ready to play set’ is perfect those taking up the game. It features a driver with a large, forgiving head, a 3-wood, 4-hybrid, irons 5-SW, putter and stand bag.

With a deep cavity and low centre of gravity, the irons are easy to launch and offer ample forgiveness, whilst the wider soles in the longer irons make transition from the hybrid a lot simpler.

Both men’s and ladies package sets are available, the former with steel shafts and the latter with graphite.

TaylorMade Ladies Kalea Package Set

TaylorMade’s Kalea range is engineered to maximise speed and create easy launch.

The brand says Kalea was specifically engineered to optimise distance gaps from driver through wedge ensuring that golfers will use every club in the bag.

Inspired by an independent active and outdoor lifestyle, the set, which is comprised of 11 clubs, is unquestionably very stylish.

Premium price comes with a premium price tag, but you are also getting the excellent Spider putter and a lightweight cart bag.

For more women’s models, be sure to have a read of our guide on the best women’s golf sets.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $1,299.99

PowerBilt Pro Power Package Set

Here’s one of the best golf club sets for teens, those who have outgrown kids sets but aren’t quite ready for adult clubs.

The teen years can be a tricky age to buy golf clubs, which makes this set a really good option.

Teenagers also have plenty of other interests going on in their lives, and if that’s the case, it’s not always sensible to fork out a large sum of money, especially if there’s a danger that their clubs will just gather dust in the garage.

This 14-piece set also comes with a stand bag, rain hood and three headcovers.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $185.50

Nitro Golf X Factor Package Set

This 13-club set is one for the beginner golfer, and perhaps someone who’s just looking to try golf for the first time.

They’re not going to set you back a fortune, and although you don’t get the premium looks, the set includes all the tools you need to get you going with the game.

The X-Factor irons feature wide sole surface area with lower and deeper CG structure design, which helps with stability and forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $159.99

MacGregor CG3000 Package Set

This entry level set features a driver with optimal weighting for greater distance, whilst the low profile fairway wood and hybrid should inspire plenty of confidence at address.

Each club offers ample forgiveness, including the irons, which feature an undercut cavity to keep the centre of gravity low and deep for improved launch and better ball flight.

A mallet putter and bag are part of the impressive package, one that definitely warrants consideration if you’re in the market for a package set. This model also featured in our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners.

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £216.19