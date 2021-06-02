Our guide to the best blade putters - including models from the likes of Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, Ping and TaylorMade

Best Blade Putters

Widely renowned as the most important club in the bag, the putter is where countless shots can be saved. Therefore, finding the best one for you is imperative and because there are so many options of blade putters to choose from, we have put together this handy guide to tell you the best on the market.

Blade putters are still extremely popular among traditionalist golf players looking for a more classic feel for their putting. And though they might not offer as much alignment assistance, the levels of forgiveness are increasing every year.

Blade putters also tend to suit players with an arc in their putting stroke because of the toe-weighted nature of the club-head. While this guide looks at the best blade putters, we also have specific guides on the best mallet putters, the best putter grips to accompany the club, or if you aren’t sure on what you’re looking for, the best putters in general. Best Blade Putters

Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2 Putter

Legendary Craftsmanship

+ Stunning, premium looks

+ Solid feed with excellent feedback

– The reputation affords premium prices

One of the best Scotty Cameron putters out right now, the Newport 2 is one of eight classic, tour-inspired shapes in the Special Select range.

It first came out in 1997 and the goal here was to make a new Newport 2 but not to reinvent it, just make it better. The width of the putter is quite a bit thinner and the, compared to the 2018 Select, is more stripped down and sleek. The topline had become thicker over the years to incorporate the weight but the tour stars wanted the putter to sit flatter on the ground and be thinner looking and this is the stunning result.

It’s subtle and Cameron says it’s the most tour-like product they’ve ever made for everyone. All that try it will love the solid feel, elegant looks and consistent performance.

Scotty Cameron Special Select Putters Review

Cobra Vintage Sport-60 Putter

Technologically Driven

+ Embedded Arccos sensor tracks performance

+ Utilises SIK’s Descending Loft Technology on the face

– Some may want a more premium look

Blending the classic shape of a blade putter with modern and innovative performance, the Cobra Vintage Sport-60 putter ensures players retain a traditional experience while still benefitting from the best modern day technology.

Cobra worked with SIK Golf, a company that have developed the Descending Loft Technology, providing Cobra’s Vintage Sport-60 with an aluminium face insert that features four descending lofts to produce the most consistent roll trajectory for different putting strokes.

Cobra also worked with Bryson DeChambeau to design an aluminium face insert with improved roll, while the chassis consists of 304 stainless steel.

The grip is fitted with lightweight polyurethane Lamkin Sinkfit Connect, making the feel of the club softer than a classic blade putter.

The club can also be paired with the Arccos Caddie app to receive a in-depth putting data, due to an embedded sensor in the club that sync with the app.

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter

Great All Rounder

+ Nice combination of a soft feel and good speed

+ Lots of head shapes and grip designs to choose from

– Stock grip no longer adjusts shaft length

Ping’s new 2021 range comprises 12 models across blades, mid-mallets and mallets that also benefit from new levels of forgiveness thanks to use of at least three materials in each head.

To balance feel, roll and ball speed, Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control.

The face also has shallow, uniform grooves said to provide more consistent distance control across the face and sit in between a solid flat face (seen on the Heppler range) and TR grooves (seen on Sigma 2 putters) in terms of ball speed from centred hits.

We tested the Ketch and Anser 4 and have been suitably impressed so far with the looks but also the soft feel off the face married with good speed and roll properties.

Ping 2021 Anser 4 Putter Review

TaylorMade Truss TB1 Putter

Enhanced Stability

+ Offers plenty of stability with the truss technology

+ Slight toe hang provides a familiar feel

– Unorthodox triangular design for a blade putter

Truss refers to the triangular shape used in construction to provide stability, with TaylorMade hoping to produce a more reliable putter that is also more forgiving.

The grooves on the face of the putter help to improve roll on all surfaces with the enhanced topspin, which helps the ball to start and stay on its intended line more consistently.

The truss hosel design improves stability by offering two connection points, minimising turn while still providing a familiar look with the face opening and closing during the stroke, therefore squaring the face more naturally.

The centre of gravity of the putter is also improved due to the two weights on the sole of the putter that are unique to different length shafts and head sizes.

According to TaylorMade’s data this Truss TB1 blade deflects 61.5% less than a standard heel-toe blade.

TaylorMade Truss TB1 Putter Review

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

Throwback Feel

+ Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from

+ Stroke Lab shaft aids feel and timing

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

The family is available in a blade style with the #1 and #1WS or a mallet style in the 2-Ball, #5 or #7 head. All come with the same fantastic insert so it’s all about picking the head shape that works best for you.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putters Review

Ping Heppler Anser 2 Putter

Solid, firm feel

+ Consistent and easy to align

+ Will suit those wanting a firmer feel

– Copper look and flat face won’t be for everyone

The Heppler putters have solid, machined faces with no grooves and as such the ball will come off a bit firmer and faster. One of nine shapes in the range, the Anser 2 is the lightest of the lot.

The colour contrasting greatly helps in alignment, while the combined lightweight aluminium with steel through strategic shaping and weight placement produces extremely high MOI designs.

There are four grip designs for players to find the optimal feel and fit, plus an adjustable shaft makes this putter a spin on the classic Anser 2.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter

High-Quality Craftsmanship

+ Beautiful from all angles and expertly crafted

+ Grooves provide a super soft feel

– Not many blade options available

Expertly handcrafted, the Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 putter is the ideal for the player looking for a blade putter with strong visual cues on the green.

Without the use of inserts, the Roll Control Face gives players exceptional feel and optimal audible feedback at impact.

Similarly, the asymmetrical design groove profile that promotes more topspin at impact, and shortens the distance the ball takes to get into a true roll with each putt.

Made with impeccable attention to detail, this putter feels comfortable and effortless to use. Being a Bettinardi, it also comes with a Lamkin Sink Fit grip and a smart headcover to match.

TaylorMade TP Patina Juno

Vintage look, modern performance

+ It’s a classic and will catch the eye of any blade devotee

+ Firm, solid feel

– May not be the easiest to align

One of the most traditional and clean-looking putters in Taylor-Made’s line-up the TP Patina Juno offers a firm, solid feel with excellent roll.

The 2mm thicker aluminium Pure Roll TP insert improves both the sound and feel off the face, while also optimising roll. Securely fastened by two screws in the cavity, the tight bond minimises voids or air pockets underneath the insert for a more solid feel at impact.

The patina name comes from the finish that combines black nickel and copper properties to create a rich, clean, and unique looks that oxides over time.

The putter also features the KBS Stepless chrome putter shaft that is designed for less twisting at impact.

TaylorMade TP Patina Juno Putter Review

Wilson Staff Infinite Windy City Golf Putter

Ideal For Beginners

+ Impressive performance at a lower price

+ Double milled face promotes consistency

– Off centre hits can feel harsh or jarring

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters, with the range all named after a local landmark or neighbourhood within Chicago – where the company is based.

As with all the Infinite range, the Windy City features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Windy City also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Windy City is a great option at a fractional price.

Mizuno M.Craft 2 Putter

Adjustable Weighting

+ Elegant looks with a soft feel

+ Classic heel-toe option

– A putter many will wrongly dismiss before trying

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid slant neck to help with an exaggerated putting arc, this is the 2 which is a classic heel-toe with plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. The 3 is a face-balanced mid-mallet so suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

They are all forged from premium carbon steel and then beautifully CNC-milled and the results are exquisite – there are also adjustable sole weights for added customisation.

You might not have considered a blue finish before but this might change your mind.

Mizuno M.Craft Putters Review

Odyssey Toulon Chicago Putter

Beautiful Design

+ Premium, elegant finish

+ Soft feel off the face with good speed and roll

– Some may prefer to have more stability

The Toulon range all feature Odyssey’s Stroke Lab technology and each putter comes with a 20-gram weight – and there are 7 and 40-gram options depending if you want a lighter or heavier feel. There are nine models and this is a very simple and beautiful wide blade which is inspired by Odyssey’s One Wide.

The deep diamond grooves create a soft but crisp feel and a lovely roll while the stunning charcoal smoke finish is a feature of the Toulon family. Given the outstanding quality, the Toulon Design models are definitely the best Odyssey putters you can buy.

Evnroll ER1V Blade Putter

Best For Forgiveness

+ Sky high forgiveness assistance

+ Squarer at impact with stiffened shaft

– Futuristic design won’t please traditionalists

The flagship model in the new Evnroll V Series putters is the ER1V, which is a high-performance blade offering forgiveness and stability with a clean and compact look.

All Evnroll putters come with patented ‘Sweet Face Technology’, an innovative and unique mill pattern engineered to deliver uniform performance across the entire hitting area. You can really feel this at work in the ER1V too, making it an ideal option for a golfer who struggles with consistent roll and pace control.

Utilising innovative technology in the head and coming with a stiff shaft bend, the Evnroll ER1V blade putter is one that will suit players looking for flexural rigidity and significantly reduced torsional rotation.

Rife Riddler Putter

Best Value Putter

+ Has a quality finish and is easy to align

+ Rolls the ball noticeably well

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

The Rife Riddler is made from 304 stainless plumbers blade steel and has Rife’s milled face system known as Roll Groove Technology, both of which are designed to ensure roll and consistency.

We love the black PVD finish and the value on offer here is second to none, making it unquestionably one the best putters you can buy at this price.

Rife Riddler Putter Review

Ping Sigma 2 Anser Putter

Iconic Putter Design

+ Looks amazing and guaranteed to inspire

+ Soft feel matches well with firm golf balls

– Not as forgiving as many so you’ll need a tidy stroke

The Anser has always been crucial to the Ping family – the model turned 50 in 2016 – and this is the Sigma 2 version. This features the traditional heel-toe ballast and is so easy on the eye it’s always a delight. The alignment line sees you set up to the ball easily and, while it might not boast huge forgiveness, that’s not really why you’d be giving this a go. If you want to feel good about yourself standing over a putt and looking down on something special this ticks that box. Also comes in a Stealth finish.

In terms of the whole Sigma range, we love the fact you can make subtle adjustments to the putter’s length until you settle on what feels the best. On all of the models too the soft feel is noticeable whilst also feeling solid when needed.

Ping Sigma 2 Putters Review

What to consider when buying a new putter?

When it comes to arguably the most important golf club in the bag, you need to think about what you want and what you like to use when it comes to the putter. A confidence-inspiring design that suits your eye and suits your stroke can save countless shots on the greens and a good flatstick is often a quick way of bringing the handicap down.

So then what are the things you need to mull over before purchasing? Here’s what you need to consider when choosing the best blade putters.

Feel

Here, we’re talking not just about the feel and sound the ball makes coming off the face but how the putter feels in your hands.

A quieter sound contributes to a softer feel, whereas a louder sound usually translates into a firmer feel. A firmer feel is often the product of shallow grooves or no grooves at all on the face, where sound can’t be dissipated as effectively. They work better with softer feeling golf balls, where as soft-feeling putters work best with firmer golf balls.

You can get putters with adjustable weights in the sole that will alter the feel of the putter. For example, if your stroke is quite smooth and slow, a heavier putter will encourage that more. Jerky putters may prefer a lighter putter, although opting for more weight may reduce it, depending on what your goals are.

The putter grip plays a huge roll in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get one that feels right and sits in your hands comfortably while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently.

Value

Our final tip is to think about price for the best blade putters, because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value.

All blade putters will propel the ball towards the hole, but they do it in different ways. If performance is more important than looks or feel, there are lots of cut-price options out there that will do a good job and you can spend more money on other areas of your bag.