Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review

You can certainly tell when a brand gives its designers carte blanche over its next golf shoe. One look at the 2022 version of the adidas Codechaos golf shoe and you can see that adidas either gave its designers lots coffee or lots of sugar (maybe both) and let them get to work. The result is an eye-catching spikeless golf shoe that is built on some of adidas' best golf shoe technologies to date.

Out of the blocks, I'll say this is a brilliant looking shoe. Of course this is entirely subjective but, if you're this far down the review, I bet you like the look of it too. The first thing that stands out specifically is the all-new wraparound outsole. While the overall silhouette is similar to the original Codechoas from 2020, I really like how elements of the outsole have bled onto the side of the shoe. It certainly creates a striking look in all seven available colors, but it also has a significant performance benefit. While the extra grip could certainly be felt on the sides of my feet, I found it also created one of the most stable spikeless shoes I've tested, specifically around the balls of my feet.

(Image credit: Future)

I've been able to play in the Codechaos 22 five or six times now and it's one of those golf shoes that you forget you are wearing, such is the nature of the comfort, support and grip on offer. It features adidas' Boost technology throughout the entire shoe - a technology we have become familiar with in the similarly excellent adidas Tour 360 22 and adidas Rebelcross golf shoes. As advertised by the brand, the Boost midsole gives instant comfort and the Codechaos 22 shoes took no time at all to break in.

Interestingly, the arches of my feet felt slightly raised in this midsole and that meant I felt very little foot fatigue after 18 holes of walking. The sensation was akin to that in the Ecco Biom C4 or Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 that aims to disperse the weight of your foot more evenly to avoid foot fatigue.

Grip was another area the Codechaos 22 excelled in. As I mention very often in my reviews, spikeless shoes nowadays are very adept to handling damp conditions and the Codechaos 22 was no different. While I've yet to be able to test it in really wet conditions, I'd be confident to wear these in poor weather even though it's primarily a fair weather shoe. For added peace of mind if you do want to wear these over the winter, there's a one-year waterproof guarantee and the material on the upper is surprisingly easy to clean.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

Breathability was impressive too. For a non-leather upper I found my feet stayed at an excellent temperature even in hot conditions - something you don't often get from a synthetic upper. Another thing worth noting is that the upper is made up from a minimum of 50% recycled content which is all part of the brand's End Plastic Waste campaign.

Overall this is another brilliant offering from adidas. Despite the loud looks, the shoes go about business quietly and efficiently as you walk along the golf course. At $159, they are pretty well priced considering the rest of the market. You'll be spending well over $200 for the Ecco Biom C4 or up to $180 for the latest FootJoy Pro SL and the Codechaos performs and feels as premium as either of these examples. If you already have an old Codechaos shoe I wouldn't be rushing to get the 2022 version, but if you're looking for a bit of individuality from your next golf shoe, the Codechaos 22 is as good as it gets.