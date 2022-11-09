Best Bettinardi Golf Putters 2022

Best Bettinardi Golf Putters

Pushing the boundaries of design and innovation, Bettinardi is a putter brand growing in popularity and achieving notable success out on the leading world tours. In fact, it was their founder Robert Bettinardi (opens in new tab), who was a pioneer when it came to producing one-piece milled face putters, with the brand's founder being contracted to produce milled putters for players all around the PGA Tour back in the 90s. Bettinardi's superior knowledge of how to craft a high-performance putter made him one of the most respected manufacturers in the business, and he has built up a sterling reputation as well as an impressive range of top-quality flat sticks.

It would be accurate to suggest that Bettinardi make some of the best putters (opens in new tab) in the game, with players like Matt Kuchar, Jason Kokrak, Freddie Couples, Sam Horsfield and Matt Fitzpatrick all using its putters. The brand is most famous for producing its iconic BB putter series, which boasts a range of mallet putters (opens in new tab)and blade designs (opens in new tab) that all deliver a smooth roll and consistent feel. In fact, Bettinardi is also well known for producing the patented Honeycomb club face design, which provides a unique feel at impact.

So, if you're after a new putter, Bettinardi is certainly a brand you should consider. We've had the pleasure of testing several offerings from the brand over the past few years, and in this guide, we'll be walking you through some of the best flat sticks currently made by Bettinardi. But if you're doing a bit of market research and want to see what other brands have on offer, why not also take a look at our guides on the best TaylorMade putters (opens in new tab), best Odyssey putters (opens in new tab) and the best Ping putters (opens in new tab).

The Bettinardi Innovai 8.0 putter is their milled face-balanced mallet that offers a high degree of forgiveness. The chrome leading edge combines with a dark 6061 military-grade aluminum body to create distinctive alignment lines which make it perfect for those who struggle with their accuracy on the greens. In fact, we liked this club so much that it features in our Editors Choice guide for 2022 (opens in new tab).

As you would expect from Bettinardi, the feel is very good thanks to the milled grooves in the face and there is a wide choice of shaft lengths, grips and hosel types so you can customize the Innovai 8.0 to your putting stroke. It's also available as an armlock putter for those that want to try something different. If you're looking for a club that has a softer feel with the ball, the Innovai's face has minimal points of contact with the ball which helps it create a good sound and feel on impact.

Next up is the BB1 2022 putter from Bettinardi which has been improved from the previous generation. It is now milled from a single block of 303 Stainless Steel for better feel and more durability.The face has also come in for some extra treatment as the new Aggressive Flymill face features a flat face with deeper grooves that will create a softer feel. In testing we noticed this feel at impact, and it did feel solid out of the middle so you will definitely know if you mishit it.

At address the Bettinardi BB1 2022 putter has a dark grey PVD finish which looks great, and it seems to have quite a long blade length which helps the forgiveness as well.

Bettinardi Studio Stock 18 Putter Reasons to buy + Soft feel off the face + Stock grip enhances comfort and control + Slower speed off the face encourages a more positive stroke Reasons to avoid - Arguably too long from heel to toe

The Studio Stock rane of putters from Bettinardi offer excellent looks and performance. The SS18 model we tested was one of two bled styles in the range and is a fantastic looking putter that is seriously pleasing on the eye, thanks to its warm satin finish.

The highlight of this putter is it's face design, specifically, the groove pattern, which delivers an excellent sound and feel at impact. It provides an excellent speed off the but also delivers a positive and committed putting stroke, making it really handy when playing on faster greens. That being said, it is one of the best blade putters (opens in new tab), and while it looks more lofted than it is, that allows you to see more of the clubface when putting from the fringes. Plus the length of the putter from heel to toe, gives a lot of area to work with, making this a very forgiving putter on off centre shots. Aimed at feel players, and potentially lower handicappers, it is a great game-improvement putter that delivers a firm feel on the golf ball.

Bettinardi BB1 Flow Putter Reasons to buy + Delivering excellent looks and great feel + Delivers great contact on the golf ball + Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open with this putter Reasons to avoid - Blade putter shape is a little unforgiving

This is Robert J. Bettinardi’s most classic piece of work, one that has been refined over generations and generations of improvements. The plumber’s neck offers a more traditional appearance and moderate toe hang, while the head is precisely milled to 350 grams. The BB1 is a flow neck putter, offering all the same looks and performance with a three-quarter toe hang. This is the head shape that most recently in the hands of Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open.

Bettinardi BB8-W Putter Reasons to buy + Forgiving blade style putter + Sleek and stylish design + Precision milling delivers excellent feel Reasons to avoid - Limited alignment help

The BB8 Wide is designed for players looking for a blade style but also want plenty of forgiveness in their putter. Because of its length, it delivers excellent forgiveness on off-centre strikes, making it a fantastic game-improvement blade putter. When looking down at the putter, it fills you with great confidence thanks to its Tour-inspired topline. Plus its aggressive flymill face milling delivers a responsive yet soft feel on the ball, allowing players to put a true roll on any premium golf ball (opens in new tab).

Bettinardi BB-46 Putter Reasons to buy + An extremely forgiving mallet putter + Agressive flymill clubface produces softer feel off clubface + Stylish matte black finish Reasons to avoid - Again comes with an expensive price tag

The BB46 represents an all-new compact mallet addition to the BB Series. Designed with feedback from players on the PGA and LPGA Tours, the BB46 has been crafted with a newly featured crowned topline, tight precision-milled radiuses and a single bend shaft that effortlessly flows into the head. Together, it provides golfers with a near face-balanced putter option in the BB series.

Bettinardi Inovai 6.0 Putter Reasons to buy + Provides excellent forgiveness + Delivers solid feel off the face Reasons to avoid - Maybe a little heavy for some golfers

The newly re-engineered Inovai 6.0 features a 5 percent smaller head from heel-to-toe, offering a sleek, more compact design than its predecessor. Much like the Inovai 8.0, the 6.0 uses a combination of 303 Stainless Steel at the front and 6061 Aluminium at the back to create a solid feel off the face with cleverly distributed weight for maximum MOI. Available in a Spud Neck with minimal toe hang and Slant Neck for a quarter toe hang, there is a centre shaft option available for a fully face-balanced putter.

Bettinardi Queen B 6 Putter Reasons to buy + Fantastic aesthetic + Provides brilliant feel off clubface Reasons to avoid - Rose gold finish may not be to the taste of all players

Boasting a rose golf PVD finish that makes this one of the most stunning putters we have ever seen, the Queen B 6 putter from Bettinardi is a testament to the brands innovation and technology. Known as the Queen B for it’s iconic Honeycomb milled club face, this putter delivers an excellent feel off the club face and a great connection on the golf ball. Elegance certainly does meet performance here, as the Queen B’s wide body blade delivers good forgiveness for those stuck in between wanting to use a blade and a mallet putter.

While it is wider than a classic blade, it still inspires confidence at the address and its Tour-inspired top line, with rounded edges really helps users place the ball alongside the crisp alignment line on the putter’s back. It comes with a single-bend shaft, which is perfect for players with a straight-back putting stroke, meaning it delivers excellent balance and consistency in your backswing. The last thing to note is that it is made of a durable, 303 stainless steel, which offers a responsive feel and won’t rust or scratch easily during use.

How we test Bettinardi Putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure (opens in new tab) as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley (opens in new tab), one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years of experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is.

What to consider when buying a Bettinardi putter?

The putter is perhaps the most important club in your bag. It is ultimately the club that you want to use the least. But on a bad day could be the club you use the most. Getting the right putter for your golf game can go a long way to ensuring you cut out those costly three-putts on the green. For that reason, I've put together a list of important considerations you need to keep in mind when purchasing your next golf putter.

1. Type (Blade/Mallet/High MOI)

Depending on your skills, confidence and preference, the type of putter you use can be a hinderance or a game changer. As the general rule goes, more experienced golfers are likely better off using a bladed putter, simply because they are less forgiving than mallet (opens in new tab) or high MOI options. But that doesn't mean the latter are worse off or won't help you drain putts from 30-yards out. In fact many Tour professionals use high MOI and mallet putters. Ultimately it comes down to how you swing the putter and the smoothness of your stroke. These putters offer greater control and forgiveness (opens in new tab) on off-centre shots. For that reason, they are an excellent choice for any player, but particularly those with higher handicaps.

2. Size

The size of your putter can seriously affect how you swing through the golf ball. If a putter is too long for you, then you'll find yourself hitting your putts fat, adding unwanted spin on the ball and preventing it from rolling true. Conversely, if your putter is too long, you may top the ball and send it flying in the wrong direction. My best advice, when buying any new club for that matter, is to test it extensively before you buy it.

3. Feel

Different putters come with different club faces that will, in turn, deliver a different feel on the golf ball. Depending on what you're looking for, whether thats a dull sound or an aluminium touch, feel is an important factor to consider when buying a putter. It's also worth noting the loft of the clubface. SIK's putters are designed to deliver true rolls with any swing type, thanks to their patented Loft Technology, which makes SIK a great brand to consider if you're struggling to put a smooth roll on the golf ball.

4. Alignment tools

It's also worth thinking about the alignment tools the putter offers. While some golfers may not prefer to have any aiming guides on the back of their putters, most players can seriously benefit from having an aiming line on the back of their putter which can also help to improve your focus on the ball and help you strike through the shot more square.

5. Price

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value, as the selections above show. Sometimes less experienced players should steer clear of the more expensive offerings currently on the market which may actually not be very forgiving and may not be suitable for your swing style.

But if you're still stuck on what putter to choose, why not take a look at what some different brands have to offer and check out our best TaylorMade putters (opens in new tab) buying guide or our best Scotty Cameron putters (opens in new tab) guide for more information on the types of clubs different manufacturers can offer.

FAQs

Do any Tour Professionals use Bettinardi Golf Putters? 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one of several golfers who uses a Bettinardi putters. Other notable players include Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples and Edoardo Molinari.



Is Bettinardi owned by Mizuno? Bettinardi and Mizuno were partners a few years ago, but Robert Bettinardi decided to part ways with the Japanese sports brand, making Bettinardi it's own brand.