Amazon Prime Day Isn’t Finishing Today, But I Recommend Moving Fast To Not Miss Out On These 5 Deals

To immediately put your mind at rest, Amazon Prime Day is not finishing today. Yes it is usually a two-day event but in 2025 the event takes place over four days, finishing on the 11th. You could forgiven for thinking you have plenty of time to find the deals you want then, and to some degree, you do. However when I have been looking around at deals it is becoming clearer and clearer to me that some products are going on sale, and then selling out reasonably quickly. Then they aren't getting restocked either so for certain products, you do need to act fast, and this is where this post comes in because I've picked out 5 products that I recommend acting now on before they sell out.

As someone who tests golf equipment for a living, I have only included products someone at Golf Monthly has tested, the products are actually good, and I would even buy them myself. Sticking to these sets of criteria felt more honest and transparent so without further ado, let’s check them out.

1. Mizuno Pro X Golf Balls

The first deal I spotted was of a ball that completely took me back when we first tested it. The Mizuno Pro X golf ball was right up there as one of the best golf balls we tested this year. While Mizuno hasn’t typically been known for their production of tour-quality golf balls, I feel as though this ball may be the turning point.

While the Titleist Pro V1x has been widely considered one of the best premium balls on the market, the Mizuno Pro X ball showed signs during testing that it could rival the initial performance of the Titleist. Even at full price, we’ve been recommending golfers go and test this model, but right now you can get a great deal on these balls as I’ve highlighted below. These are no doubt going to fly off the shelf, so move quickly to not miss out on these balls at an unbeatable price.

Mizuno Pro X Golf Ball (Buy 2 dozen, get 1 free): was $143.97 now $95.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore

2. TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood

As a Golf Monthly equipment tester, I've found that while most modern fairway woods are impressive, the TaylorMade Qi10 is truly exceptional. Its enduring quality is clear, as it's still used by seven of the world's top 20 male golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, a year and a half after its release. This fairway offers power, forgiveness, and versatility, so if you’re in the market for a new fairway wood, I’d strongly recommend the Qi10. Its performance rivals the best I've tested and will suit golfers of all abilities. There are different loft and shaft configurations available still, but as more and more people find out about this deal, this will dwindle, so move fast on these to avoid being disappointed.

3. Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder

Bushnell is often regarded as the pinnacle of rangefinder brands, offering high-quality products, but as you would expect, premium products come to retail at a premium price point. However, during this Amazon Prime Day sale, you can save a whopping $125 on one of the best rangefinders on the market. Sleek in looks with lightning-fast target locking, this rangefinder truly is one of the best in the game. It comes equipped with a crystal clear optic and has slope functionality that can be easily switched off to make it competition legal. It’s rare to find Bushnell products on sale, let alone one of their top models. Because of this, the Pro X3+ rangefinder had to make my top 5 deals list.

4. Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes

As someone who is constantly out and about testing golf equipment and playing golf socially on the weekends, having a comfortable pair of golf shoes that help me perform to the best of my ability is crucial. The Adidas Tour 360 24 golf shoes offer supreme levels of comfort thanks to the Boost technology underfoot, and the spiked sole provides the traction I needed to swing with complete power and stability. These shoes are used by some of the best players in the world, notably world number three, Xander Schauffele. There are multiple color options and sizes available, so if you want a tour-level golf shoe and want to save some cash, then these are the shoes I’d recommend.

adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $103.93 at Amazon

5. SkyTrak+ Launch Monitor

While everyone wants to play better golf, a lot of golfers don’t know or understand how to practice properly and get the most out of their practice sessions. Adding a launch monitor to your range sessions can add serious value to your game, helping you truly understand how far you hit all of your clubs and your common shot patterns. A lot of the best launch monitors are a serious investment, but during Amazon Prime Day, you can save a huge amount of $700.

Not only can this device give you the information you need to improve, but it doubles up as a simulator where you can play over 10,000 virtual golf courses for endless fun if you have the room for a net setup at home. With a rise in popularity of home setups over the past year and a huge discount on this product, I think you’ll have to move quickly to not miss out on the SkyTrak+ Launch monitor at this discounted price.