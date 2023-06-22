Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
We put Rory McIlroy's Nike golf shoes to the test to see if they are one of the best golf shoes on the market.
With the subtle improvements to the previous Victory 2, the new 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks - Nike has absolutely nailed it here.
-
+
Outstanding comfort and feel
-
+
Total performance
-
+
Look absolutely fantastic
-
-
Laces feel a touch cheap
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
In 2022 I was lucky enough to get to test the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 shoe, a model we saw Rory McIlroy wear for a while. This didn’t surprise me, because I thought the shoe offered very good performance. But then I started seeing pictures of Rory wearing the newer Victory Tour 3 model and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on a pair. Could Nike improve the design? Were the slight cosmetic changes enough to warrant a slightly higher price tag? Or were there more design features that Nike changed as well? I tested the new shoes recently and here is what I thought.
Let’s start with the looks. The new design looks different in several subtle ways. The new Full-grain leather upper has a supple feel and sophisticated look. The swoosh and midsole sections look slightly different and better in my opinion, and overall I think the shoe looks more refined.
It looks like more of a traditionally sporty golf shoe that will suit a wide range of ages, whereas the previous model was perhaps better suited to younger audiences. I also loved the color I got sent, the fade of the shoe from blue to green really looks excellent and I did get a number of compliments on them. There are also several other colors to choose from, and there are special edition designs too for events like The Masters.
Next I can honestly say these are one of the most comfortable shoes I have tested. The previous 2 was right up there in this regard but for me the 3 has taken it to a whole new level. This is thanks to elements like the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle which really felt soft and comfortable. As someone who can be prone to blisters in this area, I loved this design feature. Additionally Nike has added an internal strap on the inside of the shoe which actually contours to your feet, which is different from the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2 shoe. I think this change further elevates the 3 and while some golf shoes need wearing-in before they reach their peak comfort, we found this was not the case here. Nike also stitched a Zoom Air unit directly to the upper which delivered exceptional feel, and the foam towards the heel felt very cushiony, almost bouncy when walking on the course.
As I expected, the grip and stability of the shoes was top-notch as well. The shoes have a new seven-way cleat system with two different types of spikes. The new Softspikes Tour Flex Pro are fitted in three forefoot areas whilst there are Silver tornado spikes in the heel and other side of the forefoot area. The result of this? Well I tested the shoes in different conditions and the traction remained very good. During one round I played on brown, burnt-out ground which can be slippery, softer ground thanks to a deluge of rain, and, because I was not playing my best, in a variety of different lies and stances. Each time, my grip and stability was never compromised.
Overall, we can see why these are McIlroy’s preferred golf shoes. Nike has taken what was an excellent golf shoe in the Victory 2, and improved on it. The comfort here is outstanding as is the feel, the grip and stability is right up there and the look of the shoe is one of the best on the market. It is also 100% waterproof which is an absolute must for me. The only negative I could find with these shoes is the laces feel slightly cheap, but this is the tiniest of negatives that in all honesty, doesn’t matter to me really. In short, I love this shoe and it covers all the bases to a very high standard. It may come with a pretty punchy price tag, but I really do think it is worth it.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
2023 Ryder Cup Standings & Qualification: How Are Europe & Team USA Shaping Up?
Current European and American Ryder Cup standings & current rankings for qualification for the event in Rome
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Withdraws From BMW International Open
Yannik Paul was hoping to impress Luke Donald on home soil in Germany this week but has been forced out with a back injury
By Paul Higham • Published
-
The 40-Year-Old Rookie In Rome? Pressure's On As Larrazabal Chases Ryder Cup Dream
Pablo Larrazabal is relishing the pressure of playing alongside Luke Donald as he chases his dream of playing in the Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham • Published