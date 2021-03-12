Do you need a new golf top? Well here we have taken a look at the current market and come up with a list of our favourites.

Best Golf Tops

The best golf tops are a necessity out on the golf course because the sun isn’t out constantly, especially if you go and play in somewhere like Scotland.

We need a good layer with us when out on the golf course, to keep us warm, comfortable, and a good protector against the wind and rain. Also, in modern golf it has to look good too, as well as being light and brethable because playing golf is hard enough without having to worry about a cumbersome piece of clothing that restricts the swing.

Of course the word ‘top’ implies anything to be worn on the top half of the body, however we have taken it to mean garments to be worn over polo shirts and under specifically designed waterproofs. So bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite jackets, pullovers and mid-layers that act as the best golf tops to be worn on the golf course.

Alternatively if you are looking for something else in the golf apparel sector, take a look at some of our other buyers guides too – such as the best waterproof golf jackets, best golf polos or the best golf trousers.

Best Golf Tops

FootJoy Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, Grey)

+ Retains heat nicely

+ High quality performance

– Waterproof needed if playing in hard rain

Building on from the popular Quilted Jacket, FootJoy has introduced the Hybrid Jacket which seeks to be the perfect top to wear on the golf course. It’s quilted woven panel gives protection from the cold by retaining heat against the body and the water resistant finish repels light rain away nicely.

The design also enables you to swing freely and two more nice features are the convenient pockets and high-collar for added wind and cold weather protection.

FootJoy Hybrid Jacket Review

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £129.99

Under Armour Storm Evolution Daytona 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 5 (Black, Academy, Starlight, Venom Red, Isotope Blue)

+ Storm tech repels water well

+ Stylish, eye-catching design

– No front pockets

Under Armour’s Storm Evolution Daytona is an insulated golf top with Storm technology which repels water without sacrificing breathability. This top is wind resistant and shields you from the elements – designed to adapt to the temperature keeping you warm when its cold and cool when the temperature increases. Constructed with a natural stretch that allows you to move freely providing the optimum comfort when you swing, we also think it looks great in several different colours.

Also if you want more garments that deal with wind and rain well, have a read of our best golf wind jackets guide too.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £74.99

Adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Green, Bliss, Crew Navy, Black)

+ Warmth

+ Sustainable construction

– Simple design aesthetic

Hit the clubhouse or the course in this thick, textured cotton-blend sweater that is soft and versatile enough to wear anytime and still offer quick-drying performance on the course. We also think what truly separates this sweatshirt is the focus on sustainability. This, along with the Go-To collection from adidas, is made from recycled content, which is part of the brand’s goal of using 100 percent recycled polyester in all of its products by 2024.

US Buy Now at adidas for $75

UK Buy Now at adidas for £50

Galvin Green Louie Interface-1 Full Zip Bodywarmer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black and Navy)

+ Fabric and padding creates soft, comfortable feel

+ Vest design gives great range of movement

– Premium price will deter some

A premium golf apparel brand, Galvin Green has been making some of the best golf tops for just over three decades now and this Louie is no exception. It features the Interface-1 technology which aims to give optimum protection and ultimate comfort in lots of different weather conditions, whilst also being breathable and made from a stretchy fabric to aid the golf swing, not hamper it.

It is completely windproof and benefits from Galvin’s proprietary soft-shell fabrication which has been specifically designed to block any wind whilst also offering water resistance.

Overall we think it is ideal for golfers who want to remain warm on those chilly spring and autumn days, but don’t want to have to wear full waterproofs, and also keep a good range of mobility.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £189

Ping Norse S2 Zoned Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black, Oxford Blue)

+ Warmth to the body

+ Modern design

– Colour choice is limited

The Norse S2 Zoned jacket has been specifically designed to deliver core warmth and wind protection. It does so by utilising PrimaLoft Gold insulation with Cross Core for lightweight warmth without bulk. Add to this a breathable feel and a modern, yet understated aesthetic and you have a very good golf top indeed.

Ping Norse S2 Zoned Jacket Review

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £119

Puma Cloudspun Stlth 1/4 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours:

+ Good versatility on and off the course

+ Low profile collar is a nice touch

– Limited protection from severe weather

A top that can be used on and off the golf course – it also featured in our best golf jumpers guide – Puma has delivered extra soft feel and good performance here thanks to the Cloudspun fabric which has moisture wicking capabilities along with four-way stretch. Not only is it a good top for when the cold weather moves in but it also works a nice layer in the sun as it is UV-resistant as well.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $79.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

Peter Millar Crown Sport Perth Performance 1/4 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 10

+ Soft feel

+ Stylish design and great colour choice

– Perhaps won’t deal with really tough weather as well as other tops

One of Peter Millar’s most popular garments, the Perth Quarter-Zip is constructed from a polyester and spandex blend that has the power of moisture-wicking technology, along with four-way stretch. It is available in a number of classic colours but you can also push the boat out with camo and stripe designs if you so wish as well.

Original Penguin Mixed Media Layering Top

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black Iris, Pearl Blue)

+ Excellent versatility

+ Good price for performance

– Only two colours to choose from

Dependable clothing is a must in adverse weather conditions. One such garment that won’t let you down is this Mixed Media Layering Top from Original Penguin. It is 100% polyester and gives great warmth and comfort whilst also offering a stylish and understated aesthetic. As such it works just as well off the golf course as on it.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £69.99

Kjus Retention Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 10

+ Packed with technology

+ All bases are covered

– Price

Kjus is a rising name in the world of high-quality golf apparel and with this Retention Jacket it isn’t hard to see why. Kjus say this state-of-the-art jacket is the next generation of golf apparel thanks to its extremely synthetic insulation and a variety of key technologies on display.

For example it is made from a lightweight, compact nylon and polyester fabric which has then got the DWR treatment which makes it water repellent. It also traps air and wicks moisture away from the body, along with a super-stretchy feel.

There are plenty of colours to choose form too so as Kjus say, ‘you need to try it to believe it’.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £179

Ocean Tee Wobbegong Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 1

+ Fantastic look and feel

+ Sustainable offering

– 1 colour choice

Ocean Tee is all about sustainability, after all its factory in Europe is the first in the world to have met Textiles Procurement Standards as set by Greenpeace. After making bamboo tees the brand quickly moved into the apparel market with products like this Wobbegong sweater. We think it looks and feels great thanks to the warm and luxurious knitted fabric, which has an innovative and important construction.

The Wobbegong Sweater is created from a premium blend of OCS certified organic cotton and recycled garments. The recycled element comes from a ground-breaking, machine-based technique know as “The Loop” that breaks down unwanted items into new fabric. The result is a yarn that is entirely unique.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £84.99

Mizuno Windlite Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Bluebell, Navy)

+ Lightweight and yet good protection

+ Waist pockets

– Quite thin

The new Windlite jacket from Mizuno is an extremely useful jacket should the weather turn a bit cold when you are on the course. It may be very lightweight and thin, but it still has good wind protection and water-repellent properties to keep Mother Nature at bay. it also benefits from four-way stretch and two very handy front pockets too.

We think its simple aesthetic means you can use it anywhere and because it is so thin it can be stored anywhere easily.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £85

Under Armour Storm Mid-Layer (1/2 Zip – Full Zip)

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3 (Full Zip), 5 (1/2 Zip)

+ Tour proven performance

+ Warmth and snug feel

– Slim fit may require going up a size

An ultra-warm mid-layer by Under Armour, this top has a brushed interior and a smooth, fast, drying exterior thanks to Storm technology, which repels water without sacrificing breathability. We also liked the overall design of this top in both the 1/2 and full zip models so have a think about which design you want to go in terms of length of zip.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $85

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £70

G/FORE Luxe Staple Midlayer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Onyx, Navy, Heather Grey)

+ Soft fabric

+ Versatile

– Quite thin design

This signature midlayer offers elevated style for both on & off-course with what can probably be called G/FORE’s most understated garment ever. This midlayer is made from an extremely soft mix of polyester, cotton and spandex to give you a comfortable feel and a touch of stretch when needed. It is available in three different colours.

US Buy Now at G/FORE for $155

Inesis Cold Weather Fleece Sweatshirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3 (Green, Navy, Black)

+ Fleece fabric feels nice and warm

+ Stretchy and not restricting

– Lacks any wow factor

As far as good value on a golf top goes this Inesis option is right up there. For less than £30 you can get a top that keeps you warm thanks to the fleece fibres which trap air. This fleece also makes it comfortable and windproof too whilst there are also water-repellent panels on the shoulders. Did we mention it is also stretchy and doesn’t hamper movement too?

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £24.99

FootJoy Camo Floral Half Zip Midlayer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Storm Blue, Navy, Black, Grey)

+ Very soft fabric construction

+ Modern, athletic fit

– Camo design won’t be for everyone

If you want great performance with a design that stands out, then look no further. This midlayer features a solid colour body with a unique camofloral design on the sleeves, shoulder and collar. The garment material is super smooth, lightweight and it is made from an easy to care for ProDry polyester fabric with just the right amount of stretch which will allow a tremendous amount of free movement for the wearer.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £89.95