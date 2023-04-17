FootJoy Fuel Sport 2023 Golf Shoe Review
Is this one of the best gripping spikeless golf shoes on market? Matt Cradock takes to the course to find out
Coming in at around $130, you will struggle to find a spikeless golf shoe that provides the amount of grip the FootJoy Fuel Sport does at that price point. What's more, it has a lightweight and stable feel that should give you a huge confidence boost on the golf course.
Superb grip for a spikeless golf shoe
Extremely lightweight feel and design
Premium overall styling
Great comfort straight out of the box
Not as breathable as other models
Limited colorways may divide opinion
If you were to name a golf shoe company, FootJoy would likely be one of, if not, the first names you mention, with the brand producing some of the best golf shoes anywhere on the market.
For 2023, we see three Fuel models - the standard Fuel, Fuel BOA and this model, the Sport which, after testing, will easily be making its way into the best spikeless golf shoe category, with its lightweight feel and incredible traction for a spikeless model, giving it something to really shout about.
Out of the box, it's clear to see that these are premium, with the lightweight nature obvious from the first moment I picked it up. As you can probably tell, it is quite an eye-catching design, with the bold pink and blue colorway on the Stratolite Foam highlighting the technology used.
Obviously, this choice of color, which was sent to me to test, will divide opinion, but there are two other options available which are perhaps more subtle. One thing that can't be argued about though is the performance, which is simply fantastic.
The main standout is the grip which, although isn't as strong as the best spiked golf shoes, is as good as, with a Performance Infinity Outsole and Stability Bridge working wonders over an array of lies and conditions. I tested these on a day where there was heavy rainfall just prior to going out on the course and, despite being very wet underfoot, I didn't experience any slips at any point during my round.
Another important point was the overall comfort and stability the Fuel Sport offered, with my foot remaining firmly locked in place throughout. Straight out of the box, I could instantly tell that the comfort was there, and the lightweight cushioning from the Stratolite Foam worked its magic when hitting full shots and walking between them. What's more, after just three rounds, they had already started moulding to the shape of my feet.
Fit-wise, they follow the pattern of the best FootJoy golf shoes, in that they aren't too wide or too narrow and, in my case, being a UK size 8, there was certainly enough wiggle room to allow my feet to move, but not so much that the shoes were slipping and rubbing on my heels.
The last point on the fit was the athletic profile, which somewhat reminded me of the Cole Haan Zero Grand Overtake or the G/FORE MG4+. In FootJoy's case, the fit has Flex Last, which includes a full rounded toe character and slightly narrower heel, this only added to the secure feel my feet experienced.
Overall, the FootJoy Fuel Sport is a fantastic performer that offers an incredible lightweight feel with high-levels of grip and comfort. Although I thought it wasn't one of the most breathable golf shoes money can buy, the overall performance certainly makes up for it.
Not only can it provide ample grip, even in wet and boggy conditions, it is easy to clean and maintain in showroom conditions, and the 'out of the box' comfort puts it as one of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market. Plus, coming in at around $130, it is on a par with the iconic Pro|SL range, but noticeably cheaper than the FootJoy Hyperflex models.
