Cobra LTDx Fairway Review
Cobra LTDx fairway is built for explosive ball speed and greater forgiveness, Matthew Moore put it to the test
The Cobra LTDx fairway is a forgiving metal wood that is a joy to hit. A re-engineered forged face loaded with feel and a great option for the mid to high handicap golfer seeking accuracy and control. Adjustable to allow better players to fine tune loft and shaft spec.
-
+
Feel off the face is hard to beat
-
+
One of the straightest and most forgiving fairways woods we’ve tested
-
+
Adjustable for shaft fitting and loft tuning
-
-
Tends to spin up for faster swingers
-
-
Lack of sole rails on the 3-wood is a curious omission
Cobra LTDx Fairway Review
The new Cobra LTDx line-up includes a choice of three adjustable fairway metals, with progressive designs, head shapes and sole rails designed to appeal to golfers of all ability levels. There’s the Cobra LTDx LS (low-spin) version aimed at better players, Cobra LTDx standard in a traditional head shape and the Cobra LTDx Max – the most forgiving option with added draw bias. The LTDx fairways replace the Cobra Radspeed model, which last year ranked top overall performer in our annual test of the best fairway woods.
I tested the Cobra LTDx model on TrackMan and on course at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club with a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60g stiff shaft, set to 15°, using Titleist ProV1x golf balls. All three models share much of the technology designed for the LTDx driver family. There’s a carbon fiber crown and Cobra’s PWR-COR and H.O.T. FACE technologies.
These tech innovations enabled Cobra’s engineers to save weight and move the CG lower and forward in the head for faster ball speeds, while increasing MOI for greater forgiveness and stability. Behind the ball, the carbon fiber crown has a muted black matt finish, which I prefer over the shinier Radspeed. It’s a great looking head, compact and sits nicely square.
There’s a 12g fixed weight positioned back in the head for maximum forgiveness and high launch, which helps golfers that want to hit their fairway woods higher. The LTDx head doesn’t feature Cobra sole rails used in the Radspeed range but there are hollow split rails in the 5 wood and 7 wood.
The sole rails were a big part of why Radspeed rated so highly in last year's test. They make it easier to achieve good contact from cuppy lies and rough. I'm surprised Cobra has left it out in the new LTDx fairway head in what is likely to be the most popular loft.
It was easy to decide what I liked about the LTDx fairway. The feel of the forged face is the most enjoyable of any new release fairway I’ve tested this year. There’s a definite joy to hit factor. Cobra says it replaced last year’s E9 face with a variable thickness design called H.O.T Face. It feels thin, super-hot and gives great feedback, even on shots I didn’t quite catch.
Cobra says its L-cup face, designed with A.I (artificial intelligence software) from strong stainless steel, produces 17% more flex for faster ball speeds and higher launch across the face.
I hit around 20 shots off the tee, fairway and rough and got a mid-trajectory flight that stayed straight with little shape. There weren’t any big misses and none that stood out as noticeably long. The HZRDUS Smoke iM10 felt stable, if a little too light and lively in the mid-section. It played forgiving and was easy to pick-up off the fairway.
The spin rate was slightly inconsistent ranging from 3150 to 4500 rpm and my clubhead speed was slightly down at 102.4 mph but it still provided a nice blend of distance and accuracy. This was in spite of the stock shaft being lighter than I would normally play. If I were tuning the LTDx fairway up properly for me, I’d knock the loft down to 14° to provide less spin and a stronger flight, an option you have with the adjustable hosel.
Given that the Cobra LTDx fairway is the middle option in a family of three, it’s aimed at the majority of mid to high handicap players who might prefer the most forgiving fairway woods. If this is you, the Cobra LTDx fairway is a great option. It looks and feels outstanding plus it’s accurate and controlled. Better players seeking a back-up club to driver, may want to look at the LTDx LS version with its bigger, deeper ‘tour-shape’ head.
The LTDx fairway is available in Satin Black/Gold colour head with the option of a UST Helium Nanocore (4F2 – lite) or a HZRDUS Smoke iM10 60 shaft in regular or stiff with an RRP of £249.
Matthew Moore fell in love with golf hitting an old 3-iron around his school playing field imagining rugby posts were flags and long jump pits as bunkers.
He earned golf scholarships to the University of St Andrews and Emory University, Atlanta, U.S.A and dreamed of playing professionally before training as a journalist.
He has worked at Golf Monthly and CNN Sports as well as covering golf news, features, products and travel as a freelance writer and TV presenter for newspapers, magazines and corporate clients. Matthew has interviewed Ryder Cup Captains, Major Champions and legends of the game and rates sharing a glass of rioja and a bowl of nuts with Miguel Angel Jimenez as his favourite moment. Matthew plays off 1, has won five club championships and aced the first hole of Augusta National’s Par-3 course in 2002.
