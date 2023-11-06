New Costco Kirkland Signature Driver Spotted
A brand new Kirkland Signature driver has appeared on the USGA's list of Conforming Driver Heads
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has become a hit with golfers over recent years, with the famous wholesaler releasing some impressive equipment ranging from balls to wedges and even putters.
Earlier in the year we spotted a new Kirkland Signature iron appear on the USGA Conforming List - although no more news on that sadly - and we've now seen a driver finally appear.
With the success of the Kirkland Signature wedges in particular, it always seemed inevitable that the brand would expand its affordable product range, and Kirkland fans can now rejoice as it seems a driver may well be making it onto the warehouse shelves at some point.
The Kirkland Signature Driver, manufactured by SM Global, LLC, has arrived on the USGA's List Of Conforming Driver Heads and while the details are sparse, there are still some key takeaways. It only comes with one image but the driver appears to feature a black sole with a weight situated towards the back of the head. The back weight would promote forgiveness and stability to help preserve speed and accuracy on off-center strikes.
The image also reveals a 10.5 degree head and looks to show an adjustable shaft sleeve, where golfers could potentially change up the driver to their preferred loft, face or lie angle. The USGA Conforming list says the hosel features "orientation indicators" so this confirms that it comes with some adjustability.
Also revealed on the USGA Conforming List is that the crown comes with a "dot alignment mark" although there are no images of the crown yet. There's no indication of whether the clubhead is fully titanium or also features carbon, like many of the best golf drivers on the market today including the TaylorMade Stealth 2, Callaway Paradym and Ping G430 LST.
We'd be surprised if It were to feature carbon fiber, as use of this expensive, lightweight material would drive up the RRP. Kirkland Signature clubs are renowned for solid, all-round performance at a reasonable price.
The Kirkland Signature wedges come in at just $169.99/£149.98, which includes three clubs with lofts of 52, 56 and 60 degrees. The putter is also reasonably priced at just £149.98, coming with a SuperStroke grip.
The Kirkland Signature 2.0 golf balls are also much loved by golfers, with a two dozen pack retailing at just $34.99/£32.98, essentially lower-than-half-price compared to the best golf balls on the market all the while featuring a premium urethane cover.
This new Kirkland Signature driver does not feature a price yet, all we know are the details listed above and that it conforms to the USGA's equipment guidelines. We're still none the wiser on the Kirkland Signature irons that hit the list in January, so here's hoping that we don't have to wait as long to know more about Costco's new big stick.
