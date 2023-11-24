Stop Looking! This Is The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas
This Black Friday deal is the one all golfers will want this Christmas, we are sure of it.
If you're struggling for ideas for golfers in the lead up to Christmas, then look no further than the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls that are on sale during the Black Friday shopping period.
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball review.
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
You can also get the Pro V1x with $11 off as well for the same holiday gift deal. This latest iteration delivers in all areas of the game. We noticed a jump in ball speed off the tee which, combined with a strong flight, offered superb distance. That this didn’t come at the cost of short game control was a big win.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review
The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the pinnacle of premium golf balls and are often held in high regard among some of the other best golf balls. Their record in play speaks for itself, as they were used for multiple wins on all major tours over the past year including winning two of the men's major championships.
As a keen golfer myself, I can confidently say that ripping open some wrapping paper to reveal two-dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls would make any golfers Christmas. This is essentially the ball everyone wants to buy and play, yet often can't justify the price to loss ratio. And yet it is never on offer so this is a deal not to just ignore.
The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls are renowned for their performance on the golf course but they also carry some of the heftiest price tags within the golf ball market. Yes, you can get some of best value golf balls for cheaper but the performance you lose is very notable compared to the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x. However, for as long as stock lasts you can now treat yourself or you loved ones by purchasing two-dozen Titleist Pro V1's or Pro V1x in a holiday gift box with a saving of $10.
Now while $10 may not be the biggest saving you will see on golf product this holiday season, we rarely see these balls on offer and so I know I'll be taking full advantage of this deal to spread some golfing love this Christmas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
The Latest Titleist Pro V1 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever
Act fast to take advantage of the best deal on the most popular ball on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Last updated
-
Titleist Pro V1 vs Titleist AVX Golf Balls
We compare Titleist Pro V1 vs Titleist AVX golf balls
By Martin Hopley Last updated
-
TaylorMade Tour Response vs Titleist Pro V1
TaylorMade’s Tour Response ball was created as an affordable alternative to premium tour balls but does it perform as well?
By Matthew Moore Last updated
-
-
Martin Kaymer’s LIV Golf Team Still Has Two Spots Open After Wiesberger Exit
Cleeks GC is likely to have a significantly different line-up for the 2024 season
By Mike Hall Published
-
I'm A Former Tour Pro And You Can Recover Like Me With These Tools
If you suffer from aches and pains after 18 holes, these products are worth checking out and are heavily reduced this Black Friday
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I'm A Former Tour Pro And You Can Recover Like Me With These Tools
If you suffer from aches and pains after 18 holes, these products are worth checking out and are heavily reduced this Black Friday
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Act Fast! Rickie Fowler's Magic Putter Is Finally Available To Buy
The most talked about putter of the year is available for a limited time only! DO NOT DELAY!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Use This Golf Watch Every Round And It Has An Outstanding Price On Black Friday
The Garmin Approach S62 is one of the best GPS Golf Watches around and it's 20% off this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
I Love These Wedges So Much I Bought Four Of Them And They Are Reduced By 25% Today
The Cleveland CBX ZipCore is my favorite wedge and there are great deals to be had on it this Black Friday
By David Usher Published
-
My Favorite Golf Laser Is On Sale For 20% Off!
The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift is reduced by $80 At PGA TOUR Superstore…
By Joe Ferguson Last updated
-
Need A Golf Ball Re-Stock? Here Are The 11 Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals We Have Spotted
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf balls during Black Friday!
By David Usher Published
-
Nike Black Friday Sale: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Gear Up To 60% Off
This huge offer is before you add an extra 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY and represents one of Nike golf's biggest sales
By Dan Parker Published
-
Not A Typo! PXG's GEN5 Drivers Are $400 Off This Black Friday
If you are after deals on golf gear, it may be worth checking out manufacturers' official sites. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals on PXG's, which include $400 off their GEN5 drivers
By Matt Cradock Published