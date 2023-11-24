Stop Looking! This Is The Gift Every Golfer Wants This Christmas

This Black Friday deal is the one all golfers will want this Christmas, we are sure of it.

If you're struggling for ideas for golfers in the lead up to Christmas, then look no further than the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls that are on sale during the Black Friday shopping period.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

The Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most trusted balls on professional tours and is often the most played ball throughout the season on the PGA Tour. These balls are rarely on offer, so grab these at this price while you can!

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball review.

View Deal
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls (Gift Set) | $11 off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98

You can also get the Pro V1x with $11 off as well for the same holiday gift deal. This latest iteration delivers in all areas of the game. We noticed a jump in ball speed off the tee which, combined with a strong flight, offered superb distance. That this didn’t come at the cost of short game control was a big win.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review

View Deal

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the pinnacle of premium golf balls and are often held in high regard among some of the other best golf balls. Their record in play speaks for itself, as they were used for multiple wins on all major tours over the past year including winning two of the men's major championships.

As a keen golfer myself, I can confidently say that ripping open some wrapping paper to reveal two-dozen Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls would make any golfers Christmas. This is essentially the ball everyone wants to buy and play, yet often can't justify the price to loss ratio. And yet it is never on offer so this is a deal not to just ignore.

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls are renowned for their performance on the golf course but they also carry some of the heftiest price tags within the golf ball market. Yes, you can get some of best value golf balls for cheaper but the performance you lose is very notable compared to the likes of the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x. However, for as long as stock lasts you can now treat yourself or you loved ones by purchasing two-dozen Titleist Pro V1's or Pro V1x in a holiday gift box with a saving of $10.

Now while $10 may not be the biggest saving you will see on golf product this holiday season, we rarely see these balls on offer and so I know I'll be taking full advantage of this deal to spread some golfing love this Christmas.

