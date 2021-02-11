If you are a beginner to the game of golf, these putters might suit you best.

Best Putters For Beginners

You’d like to think that choosing the best putters is easy and is done mainly by looks. But you can give yourself a far better chance of getting the ball to the hole and then knocking it in if you choose wisely.

In terms of getting the best putters for beginners, the main thing to think about is forgiveness. Beginners often struggle to consistently strike the ball in the middle of the face and usually they need help maintaining the club face through the stroke, and not twisting it.

As such mallets are the way to go here because they offer forgiveness on offer-centre strikes, have weight that can be distributed around the clubhead to help minimise twisting, and their are also clear alignment benefits to the clubs too.

Bearing all fo this in mind below we have looked at some of the best putters for beginners. Additionally we also recommend checking out our guides on the best mallet putters, the best putters for high handicappers, and the most forgiving putters too.

Ping Heppler Fetch Putter

+ Will help with consistency

– The look won’t be for everyone

This has been a really big success for the brand and Lee Westwood has used both the Heppler and Sigma Fetch depending on the speed of the greens. The centre cut-out means you can pick the ball out of the hole (when we’re finally allowed to take the flagstick out) and this and the colour contrasting are great to help with your alignment.

This will generally suit a straight stoke and has a high forgiveness which should help with your long putting. If you like Ping also take a look at our best Ping putters post too.

Ping Heppler Putters Review

Rife Riddler Putter

+ Has a premium finish and is easy to align at address.

+ Rolls the ball noticeably well

– Seemed to offer slightly less forgiveness on significantly off-centre hits than other models of a similar style.

The Rife Riddler is made from 304 stainless plumbers blade steel and has Rife’s milled face system known as Roll Groove Technology, both of which are designed to ensure roll and consistency.

We love the black PVD finish and the value on offer here is second to none, making it another great option for a beginner who isn’t ready to invest a lot into the game but still wants quality equipment.

Cleveland Frontline Elevado Putter

+ Easy to align and the S-shape groove pattern regulates ball speed across the face

– It might take a big leap of faith to give it a go

This is something different. Cleveland have moved the centre of gravity forward to the front of the head when conventional wisdom says you need to push it back.

They’ve done this by developing new forward weighting technology and by having two tungsten weights into the face of the putter – the result being better stability through the impact.

This slant neck version is ideal for slight arc strokes.

Rife Riddler Putter Review

TaylorMade Spider SR Putter

+ Incredibly stable and creates a consistent roll off the face

– There are definitely some more subtle putter heads on the market

One of the best TaylorMade putters in the current range, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider range and makes it one of the best putters for beginners in their range.

SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximise their pace control on the greens.

The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re after a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR its an ideal putter.

Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham Putter

+ Like the entire range it’s great value for money

– Quite a large and busy putter head which won’t suit all

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and very recognisable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market.

As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel.

At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at a fractional price and ideal for beginners who don’t want to spend too much on new gear.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Incredibly easy to line up putts accurately and consistently

– Not all with enjoy the two ball look

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

We love this putter and as such we included it in our best Odyssey putters guide.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter Review

Macgregor MacTec X 2 Putter

+ Incredible value for money, ideal to get you started

– It certainly feels a bit cheaper than others on this list

This is the ideal putter if you are a true beginner and are simply looking for a decent putter to get you started on the greens.

It is a mallet putter, giving you stability through the stroke and isn’t too punishing on off-centre strikes. The ‘fang’ design is a very popular head shape across some premium brands and it works to great effect here with a useful white line on the crown to help alignment.

A great and affordable options to get you started on the greens and gain some confidence on what is one of the hardest parts of the game of golf.

Odyssey White Hot OG Putter

+ Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

The family is available in a blade style with the #1 and #1WS but, if you are a beginner to the game, we’d recommend a mallet style in the 2-Ball, #5 or #7 head for maximum forgiveness and stability through the putting stroke.

All come with the same fantastic insert so it’s all about picking the head shape that works best for you.

TaylorMade Truss TM 2 Putter

+ Great outside-the-box thinking and should see you picking it off the shelf

– A lot of us go by purely looks so this won’t be for everyone

The Truss range is a two-strong collective and is quite polarising with the different look with the hosel. It’s not there to look weird, rather the idea has been borrowed from bridge makers and, through triangular shapes, added to the neck section of the putters. So there’s a larger area of supported mass and, when you fail to locate sweet spot, the club will stay more square. The longer the putt, the more likely your dispersion will go up and the more help you’ll get.

But when you look down on this putter all you see is a regular fang-shaped mallet and nothing of what’s going on around the neck line. Martin Kaymer uses the other version – the Truss TM1 – which he says he really loves the concept.

TaylorMade Truss Putters Review