G/FORE Gallivanter Golf Shoes Review

G/FORE’s trademark shoe packs absolutely tons shelf appeal. It’s a great fusion between classic styling with a bunch of modern, cool details - and it’s these touches that set the Gallivanter shoes apart from anything else that I have seen and tried on market.

Not everyone will be a fan of the versions with bold outsoles and the in your face Skull and Ts emblem but for those who like their golf shoes to have premium classic styling and have 'attitude', then I don't think the Gallivanter can be beaten - the Tuxedo version (Blue Camo design) are for me the most stunning pair of shoes I have ever worn.

Putting its unique appearance to one side, how did the Gallivanters perform? Firstly, they are an extremely comfortable pair of shoes. As you’d expect from one the best golf shoes, the traction levels are also very impressive, and the premium leather feels as good as it looks and the textured pebble grain finish is eye catching and easier to clean than I thought they'd be. The cushioned footbed that features lots of small raised 'nubs' provides a wonderful massage – a sensation that takes a little getting used to, but after a short while you really begin to appreciate it.

The only slight negative was the weight of the Gallivanters. For me, in terms of quality and styling, this is a shoe that goes head to head with the FootJoy Premiere Series – and while I feel the Gallivanter offers more style and attitude, they are noticeably heavier. I was so impressed with how much lighter the Premiere Series were compared to the DryJoys Tour they replaced and they have definitely set a benchmark for lightness among classic style premium shoes.

G/Fore do mention this on their website but the Gallivanters are a narrower fit and for me G/Fore shoes runs lightly small - I'm normally a 7.5 for most golf shoes but went up to a size 8 for these and the excellent MG4+ model.

And finally, it may sound like a small detail but for anyone like me who takes great care in keeping their shoes in pristine condition, you will appreciate the spare pair of laces that come with the Gallivanters.

If you a play lot of golf – especially in the UK where you can't escape mud, dirty and grime – it's always nice to have a back up pair to keep your golf shoes looking as A1 as possible.

