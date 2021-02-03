We take a look at the equipment Jordan Spieth has been putting into play recently.

Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?

Let’s take a look at the clubs the American puts in his bag each week.

The Texan has used Titleist equipment for his entire professional career and in his amateur days. Currently he has the Titleist TSi3 in the bag after having previously used the TS2 and 915 models.

He then has a TS2 three-wood which is fitted with a Fujikura shaft much like his driver.

He then still carries a Titleist 818 H2 hybrid with 21 degrees of loft.

From there Spieth occasionally decides to carry a Titleist U500 four-iron however we believe this comes in and out of the setup.

His normal iron setup is a set of T100’s which go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

The three-time major winner then has four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges in 46°, 52°, 56° lofts. The last one is a prototype 60 degree model.

Spieth has had the same putter in the bag for 10 years or so now – a Scotty Cameron Circle T 009

He said of the putter, “The 009 was my favourite putter [as a junior golfer]. Adam Scott and Geoff Ogilvy, two of my favourite golfers, used it, and that got me. I’ve been using it since I was 15, and I won’t be changing anytime soon.”

As well as a full bag of Titleist equipment, Speith also wears the new Under Armour shoes. He usually wears Spieth 3 shoes which he helped to design, but he has also been spotted wearing their HOVR Drive shoes as well.

*We believe the utility comes in and out of his setup.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10.5 degrees at 9.75 D1 SureFit setting) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (21 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-95X Hybrid

*Utility Iron: Titleist U500 (4), True Temper Project X 6.5

Irons (4-9): Titleist T100, True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-08F, 52-08F, 56-10S), Vokey Proto (60T) all with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T 009 with SuperStroke S-Tech grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x



Shoes: Under Armour Spieth 3/Under Armour HOVR Drive

Caps: Under Armour

Belts: Under Armour