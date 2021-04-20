New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market - find out our top picks!

Best Golf Shoes

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier or more robust.

Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.

There is lots to consider when it comes to getting the best golf shoes. Do you want spiked or the best spikeless golf shoes? What kind of styling do you want? How much do you want to spend?

If you are the kind of player who values walking comfort over anything else then we recommend checking out our best golf shoes for walking post, or if you have particularly wide feet, we think you should check out our best golf shoes for wide feet post because many brands create specific models for those with wider feet.

Whatever you are looking for, most brands make excellent golf shoe offerings these days from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been harvested through a range of clever sole designs.

Acknowledging all of this, below we’ve looked at some of the best golf shoes.

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

Best All-Round Golf Shoe

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 2 (White and Black)

+ Exceptional all-round performance

+ Leads the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability

– Carbon model makes the standard Pro/SL a little redundant

FootJoy has reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and also added an even more stable version in the form of the Pro/SL Carbon. They look very similar, but the Carbon version has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. In short FootJoy has somehow taken the most popular spikeless shoe in the world and made it one of the most comfortable golf shoes you can buy thanks to better grip and improved stability.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoe Review

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

Best For Modern Styling

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: 5 (Black, White/Green, White/Orange, Grey, White/Black)

+ Super comfy and provides excellent grip

+ Lots of performance for the price

– Colours aren’t for everyone but there is plenty of choice here

One of the best Adidas golf shoes in the current range, the Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course. The upper is made of a multi layer mesh, making it lightweight, flexible and breathable. It also has a thin film on top that provides waterproof protection, durability and it repels water and debris so it doesn’t stain and is easy to clean. Additionally, full length Boost cushioning features across the entire midsole, creating energy rebound and putting a spring in your step.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoe Review

Ecco S-Three Golf Shoes

Best For Comfort

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 3 (White, White/Grey, Grey)

+ Stylish and extremely comfortable

+ Ample grip from different lies and protection from the elements

– Price could be a stumbling block for some

This is one of the most comfortable shoes Ecco has ever made which therefore makes it one of the best Ecco golf shoes ever as well. This comfort comes from the new Zonal Fluidform Technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it. We also like the modern but sophisticated styling because it strikes a very likeable balance between the two.

Ecco S-Three Shoe Review

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Golf Shoes

Best Traditional Golf Shoe

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 3 (White, Black, Navy)

+ Arguably the best-looking shoe of 2021

+ Waterproof, stable and comfortable

– Premium price point may be a stumbling block

New for 2021, FootJoy’s Premiere Series Flint shoe is a throwback to the past. With its classic styling and modern performance, it’s the perfect solution for golfers who want to look the part without making any sacrifices on the course. Despite being a spikeless model, the Flint offers ample grip thanks to a Versa-Trax+ Outsole, while inside, the Ortholite FitBed enhances stability and comfort. The leather upper is fully waterproof and features subtle details that only add to the elegance on offer. You’ll struggle to find a shoe better suited for wear off the course as well as on.

FootJoy Premiere Series Flint Shoe Review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

Best Summer Golf Shoe

Sizes: 6.5-12.5

Colours: 4 (Black, White, Grey, White/Concrete)

+ Stylish and extremely comfortable

+ Ample grip from different lies and protection from the elements

– More expensive than most of the other shoes on the list

Three years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, the H4 has been given some big upgrades, making it one of the best shoes Ecco has ever made. The leather upper has a premium feel and the GORE-TEX membrane is breathable and fully waterproof.

Traction and stability come from the new MTN Grip outsole, which features Ecco’s Fluidform technology as well as TPU inserts that secure the foot comfortably in place. Additionally, the H4 design is sportier and more athletic than its predecessor, making it suitable for wear on and off the course.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes Review

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes

Sophisticated look

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 2 (White, Navy)

+ Made to the highest standard

+ Very comfortable and waterproof

– Style might not be to everyone’s taste

The distinctive design of Duca del Cosma is back with the Elpaso model, but it’s not a case of all style and no substance. Featuring a breathable and soft Arneflex insole, which is basically memory foam coated in cow leather, the foot is well cushioned, while the microfibre upper is waterproof, making it a versatile shoe.

Available in two stylish colour options with contrasting piping on both, this is a shoe for wearing on and off the course.

Skechers GoGolf Elite Tour SL Golf Shoes

Best Value Golf Shoe

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 3 (White/Navy, Grey/Lime, Black/Red)

+ Outstanding grip and waterproofing

+ The best-looking model from Skechers’ ‘Elite’ series

– Perhaps won’t wow you like some of its competitors

This shoe is fully waterproof and features a durable grip outsole that provides 236 points of contact with the ground, so is not to be overlooked in this list. Skechers’ Go Golf Elite Tour SL shoe also comes with a low-profile sole, meaning golfers will feel close to the ground, but that doesn’t come at the cost of comfort, which is provided by the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and Goga Max insole.

Best Spiked Golf Shoes

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoes

Best Lightweight Shoe

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: 4 (Black, White/Grey, White/Yellow, White/Yellow/Blue)

+ Extremely lightweight

+ Lots of performance on offer for the price

– Limited colour options

Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas is straight onto our list. It weighs just 13 ounces, making it 20 per cent lighter than adidas’ Tour360 XT shoe and lighter than many of its competitor’s models. As well as the renowned Boost technology, the new Lightstrike cushioning, which has been used in other sports, provides comfort and stability throughout the swing. The four-layer upper is waterproof, while the ultra-thin TPU outsole features strategically placed cleats to optimise traction.

Adidas ZG21 Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour HOVR Drive Golf Shoes

Best For Traction and Stability

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 2 (White, Black)

+ Excellent grip and stability

+ Lightweight and comfortable

– Not a lot of colour options

Under Armour’s HOVR Drive shoe, features new, lower profile Rotational Resistance spikes (RST 2.0) that maximise traction and provide all-day comfort. It also has a breathable Clarino microfibre upper which is both lightweight and waterproof to keep your feet cool and dry at all times.

Inside the shoe, HOVR technology supports the biomechanics of the golf swing while delivering soft, but responsive underfoot cushioning that is further enhanced by the compression mesh energy web that moulds foam to your foot for maximum comfort step after step.

FootJoy HyperFlex Golf Shoes

Best BOA Design

Sizes: 6-12

Colours: Two in BOA, two in laced

+ Modern, athletic styling

+ Extremely comfortable, excellent fit and traction

– Absence of a traditional tongue makes it more tricky to slide your feet in

Along with the athletic styling and brand new outsole, HyperFlex benefits from a completely new Wrapid BOA fastening system designed to completely eliminate pressure points for the ultimate fit and feel. It also comes in a traditional laced version too.

We noticed the feeling of even pressure across the foot it provided instantly – it was surprisingly pleasant. Your feet and shoe feel like one unit, fully connected with no unwanted movements inside, which certainly seemed to help use the ground more effectively during the swing.

Underfoot it feels soft but with a good amount of support too. The ridges in the outsole allow it flex when you walk, so you don’t feel fatigued coming up the 18th, but there’s also more than enough grip on offer when trying to reach par fives in two with an aggressive swing.

FootJoy HyperFlex Shoe Review

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Golf Shoes

Best For A Roomy Fit

Sizes: 7-15

Colours: 3 (Puma White/Team Gold, Black/Team Gold, Quiet Shade/PumaBlack/Team Gold)

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Excellent grip from a variety of lies

– Limited colour options

Building from the success of the previous iteration – the Ignite Pwradapt Caged – Puma’s Caged Crafted shoe blends comfort, style and performance. The natural, premium leather saddle delivers a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind look, while the Pwradapt traction pods on the outsole provide excellent 360-degree support and stability from any lie.

Comfort comes from the full-length Ignite foam cushioning that makes the underfoot experience very enjoyable.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoes

Best For Colour Choice

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: 7 (White/Blue, Black, White/Black, White/Yellow, Black/Pink, White/Grey, Grey/Light Blue)

+ Outstanding stability, grip and comfort

+ Good colour choice

– Unusual floppy tongue and very snug around the heel

The Nike Infinity Tour shoes were inspired by Brooks Koepka‘s habit of chipping and putting in Nike running shoes, and as such they are designed to provide speed and comfort to golfers, leveraging maximum energy return from the ground up. Nike borrowed design inspiration from other sports (running, basketball) to create a golf shoe that is as comfortable as they come, and yet still gives stability, weather protection and also look great too.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shoe Review

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

Best For Support

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: 2 (White and Black)

+ Excellent stability and grip

+ Comfort is ample

– Limited colour choice

FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor in the Tour X shoes by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury. By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection. As such it is unquestionably one of the best FootJoy golf shoes out there right now.

FootJoy Tour X Shoe Review

What to look for when choosing a golf shoe

There are a number of factors to consider when picking out your next pair of golf shoes so to help you narrow down your search and inform your buying decision, below we have put together some key points.

1. Spiked or spikeless?

The models above are split into spiked (or cleated) and spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don’t sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won’t offer as much traction as a spiked shoe.

2. Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof shoe is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant.

Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements.

3. Getting the right fit

When picking out golf shoes getting the right fit is important because otherwise blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability.

When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the ‘whoosh’ sound when you slide your feet in – that’s the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn’t pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

When it comes to the right fit it is also worth considering different laces. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

4. Styling

Thankfully modern golf shoe design has seen many brands not just create traditional, classic-looking shoes, but also modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.