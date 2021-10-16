Looking to replenish your stock of golf balls? Then take a look at the best deals we have found on the internet.
Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals
A golf ball is one of the most important bits of equipment in golf; if you don’t have one then you can’t play the sport.
As winter gets closer, now is the time to stock up, with companies offering some superb deals as Black Friday and Christmas rapidly approaches.
If you are tempted to find and purchase some new golf balls then you have come to the right place. Here, we take a look at some of the best deals we have found over an array of online stores.
Black Friday Deals – UK
Srixon AD333 2 for £35 at Online Golf
The Srixon AD333 has been the best-selling two-piece golf ball for 11 years now and, with 2 boxes costing just £35 (£1.45 a ball), now is the time to stock up on this amazing deal.
Titleist Trufeel
£23.00 £21.77 at Amazon.co.uk
The Trufeel offers superb control around the green with its trutouch core providing great distance and low spin off the tee. A great alternative if you aren’t willing to spend money on the premium golf balls.
Srixon Z Star
£45 £20 at Golfsupport
Srixon’s most recognised and famous golf ball is over half price in this offer that is too good to be missed. Used by the likes of Major winners, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, this deal is an absolute bargain.
TaylorMade TP5
£49.99 £41.90 at Online Golf
Used by the world number one, Jon Rahm, as well as Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, the TP5s are one of the best balls on the market right now.
Titleist Tour Speed Receive A Free Bottle When You Purchase 12
Set in the middle of the Trufeel and the Pro V1, the Tour Speed offers a superb alternative and, is available with a free Titleist water bottle thrown in for every dozen bought.
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track
£39.99 £34.39 at Golfsupport
Installed with Triple Track Alignment to help with your putting, the Chrome Soft offers superb distance and spin control.
Titleist Pro V1
£52 £41.95 at Golfsupport
Arguably the most famous golf ball on the planet! The Pro V1 continues to get better and better every year and, with over a tenner off, you can’t say no to this superb deal.
Bridgestone Golf Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition 2 for £70 at Online Golf
Fancy using a golf ball that a 15-time Major champion has stamped his mark on? Then look no further than these Tour B XS’, with 2 boxes costing just £70.
Black Friday Deals – US
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls
$42.95 $34.95 at Rock Bottom Golf
Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowing for low driver spin with tee shots.
TaylorMade Project A
$34.99 $28.37 at Walmart
A fantastic alternative if you don’t want to pay premium prices for the TP5s. With a 3-layer design, the Project A offers unbelievable spin control from the top to the bottom of your bag.
Titleist AVX
$62 $49.95 at Rock Bottom Golf
Offering another alternative to the Pro V1 and V1X, the AVX supplies a great soft feel for consistent spin from either greenside shots or full shots.
Callaway Chrome Soft
$44.99 $39.99 at Walmart
Thanks to its soft fast core, the Chrome Soft is one of the most popular balls in golf. Featuring a urethane cover, the Chrome Soft provides superb spin control with maximum distance.
TaylorMade TM Distance 1 Box $19.99 2+ Boxes $17.50 at Rock Bottom Golf
Designed for speed, the TM Distance also features an extremely helpful alignment stamp which helps your putting.
