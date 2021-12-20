Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes Review

The Air Max 90 shoe from Nike has been reinvented for use on the golf course and, pleasingly, we found this classic silhouette to be a practical and fashionable offering for the golf course.

Straight away, we could see how this was going to be one of the best casual golf shoes and, as big fans of the looks and style of the OG trainer, we loved how close this stays to the traditional look.

These shoes look and feel as comfortable off the course as they do on it, making them a great shoe to take straight from the course to the patio or even out to a bar for some 19th hole refreshments!

Of course the classic style and look will be the main attraction to this golf shoe, but the Air Max 90 G is by no means just a looker, it's practical too.

(Image credit: Nike)

The spikeless outsole is one of the best we've tried on any recent spikeless golf shoe and the Air Max 90 G was comfortable in damp conditions on course. Nike describe the outsole on this shoe as 'waffled', and that bumpy outsole provides traction in all the right places while still providing a low profile look and feel on the course.

The fully waterproof synthetic upper means these shoes will keep you dry in the heaviest of rain, but we wouldn't trust them under-feet quite as much once the heavens open.

However this is expected of even the best spikeless golf shoes, and the Air Max 90 G's competence in damp conditions was a highlight.

(Image credit: Nike)

While the Max Air bubble is part of the iconic visual language of this Nike shoe, it's also there to provide some serious comfort when walking. A full round of golf in these are a breeze thanks to the bubble and the foam midsole.

However, as they're effectively made from the same silhouette as the street shoe, the Air Max 90 G probably doesn't offer the same sort of support around the ankle the Puma Alphacat spikeless shoe for example. That's not to say this isn't a supportive shoe to an extent, but there are certainly more supportive, specially made golf shoes out there if that's your key marker for a golf shoe.

Overall though its the amazing looks that make this shoe really stand out from most of the best golf shoes on the market right now. Our favourite colour was the Dark Beetroot and Red option pictured above, but there are four other good looking options available too.