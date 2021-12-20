Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes
Has the classic Nike Air Max shoe made a successful transition to the fairways and greens of the golf course?
One of the best looking spikeless golf shoes out there right now. While the overall performance and comfort are excellent, it's no doubt the looks that make this golf shoe really stand out on course.
Sporty styling can be worn on and off course
Fully waterproof
Cushioned comfort
Not as supportive around the ankle as some
Not a look for the traditionalists
By Dan Parker published
Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoes Review
The Air Max 90 shoe from Nike has been reinvented for use on the golf course and, pleasingly, we found this classic silhouette to be a practical and fashionable offering for the golf course.
Straight away, we could see how this was going to be one of the best casual golf shoes and, as big fans of the looks and style of the OG trainer, we loved how close this stays to the traditional look.
These shoes look and feel as comfortable off the course as they do on it, making them a great shoe to take straight from the course to the patio or even out to a bar for some 19th hole refreshments!
Of course the classic style and look will be the main attraction to this golf shoe, but the Air Max 90 G is by no means just a looker, it's practical too.
The spikeless outsole is one of the best we've tried on any recent spikeless golf shoe and the Air Max 90 G was comfortable in damp conditions on course. Nike describe the outsole on this shoe as 'waffled', and that bumpy outsole provides traction in all the right places while still providing a low profile look and feel on the course.
The fully waterproof synthetic upper means these shoes will keep you dry in the heaviest of rain, but we wouldn't trust them under-feet quite as much once the heavens open.
However this is expected of even the best spikeless golf shoes, and the Air Max 90 G's competence in damp conditions was a highlight.
While the Max Air bubble is part of the iconic visual language of this Nike shoe, it's also there to provide some serious comfort when walking. A full round of golf in these are a breeze thanks to the bubble and the foam midsole.
However, as they're effectively made from the same silhouette as the street shoe, the Air Max 90 G probably doesn't offer the same sort of support around the ankle the Puma Alphacat spikeless shoe for example. That's not to say this isn't a supportive shoe to an extent, but there are certainly more supportive, specially made golf shoes out there if that's your key marker for a golf shoe.
Overall though its the amazing looks that make this shoe really stand out from most of the best golf shoes on the market right now. Our favourite colour was the Dark Beetroot and Red option pictured above, but there are four other good looking options available too.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
