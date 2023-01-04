Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review
In this Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver review, we test the performance of the more compact, lower spinning head in the new Callaway driver range for 2023
The Callaway Paradym TD is a great driver that does exactly what it says it’s going to. If you’re a player who likes to shape the ball off the tee, then this model – the more compact and traditional of the three in the range – ticks a lot of boxes.
Premium looks
Traditional, compact appearance at address
Impressive distance gains over the previous generation
Not as forgiving as the other options in the range
If you’re a confident ball-striker and looking for a workable driver that will help you control your spin, then Callaway has a new offering for you in 2023. It’s called Paradym, and this specific model, Paradym Triple Diamond (TD), is the low spin version that you’ll likely see being used regularly on Tour.
One of the big differences with this new franchise compared to its predecessor, the Callaway Rogue ST, is the new 360˚ carbon chassis. This removes the need for any titanium in the body of the club, saving the engineers weight they can then place elsewhere - particularly to boost forgiveness. What’s more, the TD version has a 14g back weight that can be positioned in the front for even lower spin and maximum workability.
With its 450cc clubhead, the TD driver is the smallest of the three in the range and there is no alignment aid on this version of the driver. Although only 10cc smaller than the standard Callaway Paradym driver and Callaway Paradym X driver, it appears significantly more compact at address, similar in size to the Titleist TSR4 driver. I liked this as a clear point of difference - the compact shape will not be for everyone but for those in search of a more traditional look, this will immediately strike a chord.
A note on the colour, too. The dark blue finish works well with the carbon effect pattern, giving this driver a premium look. It’s more interesting than the standard black, without being distracting, even if it can appear quite striking when the sun is out. In anything other than bright sunlight, it’s a very dark, sleek-looking clubhead behind the ball.
We were keen to see whether the performance of Paradym TD makes it one of the best golf drivers of 2023, so we got to work on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ. For testing, we used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, and, to allow us to make accurate comparisons between models, we also hit the previous generation Callaway Rogue ST TD driver. Both drivers had the same Mitsubishi Kai’Li 60s shaft, the Rogue was set to 9˚while the Paradym TD was 9.5˚ (this was as close as we could get the models we were sent). The chart below shows the data for my testing session (and includes the data from my testing of the other two Paradym drivers as well).
The fact that it gave me a whopping 11 extra yards of carry – 290 yards versus 279 yards with the previous generation Callaway Rogue ST TD – certainly got my attention. The clubhead speed and ball speed were similar, but because there was a reduction in spin – 500rpm less compared to the previous generation – I got this significant extra carry.
Given the difference in loft, I would have expected a little more spin, and less speed, from the new model. That this wasn’t the case would suggest that improvements have been made. It’s also worth noting that I had the driver in its more forgiving setting, with the weight at the back. The data clearly shows the reduction in spin from this particular model versus the other two Paradym drivers. All in all, I was very impressed.
As you can see from the data above, during my testing session I hit all three new Paradym drivers, and the Paradym TD was the longest. However, it is important to say that I did lack consistency with it; I wasn’t as straight with the TD as I was with the standard model. As a 3-handicapper this would be a major consideration for me and whilst I really liked the looks (and the speed of the TD version), I’d veer towards with the standard model, as it gave me that little bit of added forgiveness and accuracy that I need.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSR2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
