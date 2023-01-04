Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver review

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re a confident ball-striker and looking for a workable driver that will help you control your spin, then Callaway has a new offering for you in 2023. It’s called Paradym, and this specific model, Paradym Triple Diamond (TD), is the low spin version that you’ll likely see being used regularly on Tour.

One of the big differences with this new franchise compared to its predecessor, the Callaway Rogue ST, is the new 360˚ carbon chassis. This removes the need for any titanium in the body of the club, saving the engineers weight they can then place elsewhere - particularly to boost forgiveness. What’s more, the TD version has a 14g back weight that can be positioned in the front for even lower spin and maximum workability.

(Image credit: Future)

With its 450cc clubhead, the TD driver is the smallest of the three in the range and there is no alignment aid on this version of the driver. Although only 10cc smaller than the standard Callaway Paradym driver and Callaway Paradym X driver, it appears significantly more compact at address, similar in size to the Titleist TSR4 driver. I liked this as a clear point of difference - the compact shape will not be for everyone but for those in search of a more traditional look, this will immediately strike a chord.

A note on the colour, too. The dark blue finish works well with the carbon effect pattern, giving this driver a premium look. It’s more interesting than the standard black, without being distracting, even if it can appear quite striking when the sun is out. In anything other than bright sunlight, it’s a very dark, sleek-looking clubhead behind the ball.

(Image credit: Future)

We were keen to see whether the performance of Paradym TD makes it one of the best golf drivers of 2023, so we got to work on a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports HQ. For testing, we used the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball, and, to allow us to make accurate comparisons between models, we also hit the previous generation Callaway Rogue ST TD driver. Both drivers had the same Mitsubishi Kai’Li 60s shaft, the Rogue was set to 9˚while the Paradym TD was 9.5˚ (this was as close as we could get the models we were sent). The chart below shows the data for my testing session (and includes the data from my testing of the other two Paradym drivers as well).

(Image credit: Future)

The fact that it gave me a whopping 11 extra yards of carry – 290 yards versus 279 yards with the previous generation Callaway Rogue ST TD – certainly got my attention. The clubhead speed and ball speed were similar, but because there was a reduction in spin – 500rpm less compared to the previous generation – I got this significant extra carry.

Given the difference in loft, I would have expected a little more spin, and less speed, from the new model. That this wasn’t the case would suggest that improvements have been made. It’s also worth noting that I had the driver in its more forgiving setting, with the weight at the back. The data clearly shows the reduction in spin from this particular model versus the other two Paradym drivers. All in all, I was very impressed.

As you can see from the data above, during my testing session I hit all three new Paradym drivers, and the Paradym TD was the longest. However, it is important to say that I did lack consistency with it; I wasn’t as straight with the TD as I was with the standard model. As a 3-handicapper this would be a major consideration for me and whilst I really liked the looks (and the speed of the TD version), I’d veer towards with the standard model, as it gave me that little bit of added forgiveness and accuracy that I need.