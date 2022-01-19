Cobra LTDx Driver Review

When Cobra launched the F9 Speedback driver in January 2019, it made a real statement that resonated with golfers. By combining aspirational aesthetics with premium performance, but not the lofty price-tag attached to many of its competitor models, the F9 helped reassert Cobra as a metalwood brand to be closely considered by the golfing masses.

Three years on and with the SpeedZone and Radspeed drivers under its belt - the brand has now launched three Cobra LTDx drivers for 2022 - there is standard version, the LTDx LS and the LTDx Max. So the question is, what’s changed and is it one of the best golf drivers on the market in 2022? Take a look at our video review here to find out!

Ever since the ground shifted with the F9, it would be fair to say the improvements have been incremental. The aesthetics have become more refined - this year’s LTDx features a very similar-looking matt black carbon crown to last year’s Radspeed (why change it - for us it was one of the best looking drivers of 2021). The choice of gold colouring on the sole and crown is less exciting but possibly more refined than last year’s model. The new driver possibly looks a fraction bigger down behind the ball than what we saw last year but in truth, as you can see in the gallery of images below, the differences are minimal at best.

So what about the performance? We tested the new Cobra LTDx driver up against the 2021 Radspeed at Kings Golf Studio using a Trackman launch monitor and Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. We have also taken the new model out onto the course to see how it performs.

The first thing to mention here is the sound. The LTDx has a much lower pitched, quieter impact sound than the Radspeed. For us, it was significantly better - creating a satisfying ‘crack’ through impact that felt very powerful.

Below is the launch monitor data from our testing (we used the same Mitsubishi Tensei 65s shaft in both and the heads were set to 9.5˚).

We saw an increase in ball speed from the new driver but it is worth saying that our clubhead speed was also up by 2mph. The Radspeed was set to its lower spinning setting and this was evident in the launch monitor numbers - the Radspeed delivered a more penetrating, aggressive flight. Whilst there was a big gap in carry yardage, the overall distance gain from the new model was minimal (+3 yards).

Cobra LTDx Driver review: On Course Test

It was on the golf course that the performance of the new driver really stood out. In particular, it was the forgiveness that really impressed. Our Arccos data from the round showed the difference between our best and worst strikes (and there were a couple of very poor contacts in there!) was just 18 yards. The ball flight was fairly high but clearly low-spinning. On a cold, wet January day, this delivered a level of distance that was hugely impressive.

The gallery of images below shows what you can expect from the Cobra LTDx driver.

The LTDx builds steadily on what we have seen from Cobra in recent years. Is it drastically better than the Radspeed? Maybe not but we do think it has at least been nudged in the right direction. The Cobra LTDx driver is an aspirational model that stacks up against the more expensive alternatives on the market in 2022 - just like the F9 did back in 2019.