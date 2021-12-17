Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set Review

Package sets are some of the best and cheapest ways to get into golf. With an array of brands producing sets that, price-wise, range from the £300 MacGregor CG3000 Package Set, all the way up to the £1000 TaylorMade RBZ SpeedLite Package Set.

Featuring a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge, sand wedge, putter and golf bag, the Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set is one of the best package sets on the market, offering superb value for money at around £350.

What’s more, with there being 10 clubs provided in the set, it opens up the possibility for you to expand your bag. Perhaps you could add a lob wedge and longer iron to really sharpen up the gaps in distance.

In this review, I tested the ‘Standard, Right-Handed, Steel shaft’ version of the package set, but neatly, Wilson also offers a variation of the same package sets, depending on your height and whether you are left or right-handed.

(Image credit: Future)

Beginning with the positives, I found the lower end of the bag to be fantastic, with the irons and putter the best performers among the setup.

Fitted with a sturdy men’s regular flex shaft, the irons and wedges feel really strong whilst swinging, with the thick top line and large sweet spot making the ball feel huge when you are setup. On top of that, the ball flies very well and the clubs provide unbelievable forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

The 7-iron at address (Image credit: Future)

Moving onto the putter, I found it to be very good; it was just a shame that a headcover was not provided. I was particularly impressed with the look of the club at address. It gives you major confidence in your stroke thanks to a small dot and alignment line on the traditional blade design.

Although it felt a little longer than perhaps your average length putter, there is plenty of grip available to adjust to a good comfort level. However, a putter is a very personal thing, so you could always visit your local professional and get it readjusted.

Putter at address (Image credit: Future/Heythrop Park)

After the positives, I feel that the upper end of the bag lets the set down slightly. The woods and the driver feel a bit more unforgiving and whippier (in the shaft) than the irons.

The driver is set at 10.5 degrees, with the fairway wood at 15. As it is a set designed for beginners, I feel Wilson could have added a few more degrees as it was quite difficult to get the ball in the air.

Another disappointing factor was that it felt very dead off the face, with the noise replicating a loud thud, rather than the satisfying sound you get from other golf clubs. However, if you are a beginner to the game, then you may not be worried about the noise, and more concerned about propelling the ball forward.

(Image credit: Future/Heythrop Park)

I have to say though, that the woods and driver look good from above, with the all black head really exposing the white alignment aid. However, I wasn’t a huge fan of how the driver sat; the heel felt a bit upright, giving the impression that the sweet spot was smaller than it actually was.

(Left to right) Driver, 3-wood and Hybrid. (Image credit: Future)

Lastly, moving onto the carry bag, which provides you with supportive shoulder straps and four spacious pockets for your waterproofs, golf balls, tees etc. When it is crammed with all these necessities, it is still extremely light, but if you did want to put it onto a trolley, then there would be no issue with it.

Overall, this set is definitely one that you should consider, with the positives heavily outweighing the negatives. The lower, scoring end of the bag, is superb and could even rival a few of the best irons, wedges and putters that are available on the market. I have to say that the upper end of the bag didn’t suit my eye and swing, but there is no reason why they wouldn’t suit a golfer being introduced to the game.

(Image credit: Future)