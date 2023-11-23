The Latest Titleist Pro V1 Is At Its Lowest Price Ever

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls have set the benchmark for a number of years now when it comes to the best premium golf balls. The Pro V1 and the Pro V1x have accounted for many of the wins on the PGA Tour this season including two of the men's major championships - both the men's US Open Championship and The Open Championship.

The Pro V1 is a ball recognized throughout the golfing world for its quality and trusted performance and considering this ball is rarely on offer, we don't anticipate stock lasting for too long, so make sure you move on this deal fast. What's more is these balls come as a two-dozen set in limited edition gift packaging, making for a perfect gift that any golfer would appreciate during this holiday season.

(Image credit: Titleist)

So what makes the Pro V1 so good? Well there has been millions of dollars and hours spent in the development of the Pro V1 range to make it one of the best golf balls. The latest iteration of this ball has seen an increase in ball speed over its predecessor as well as a noticeable difference when it came to how stable this ball was in the wind upon testing.

The Titleist Pro V1 is a ball I have used for multiple years now throughout the my time within collegiate golf and then as a professional. The Pro V1 provides a softer feel compared to the 'x' and offers a lower flight with less spin with longer shots. With plenty of distance and feel on offer, it's easy to see why some of the best golfers in the world choose to use these golf balls.