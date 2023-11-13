Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
One of the most popular push carts on the market, how did it handle our extensive testing process?
A push cart that nails the basics and has some excellent details to make it stand out from the crowd. Lightweight, compact and with plenty of storage, it's one of the best push carts we've tested in 2022.
Folds down easily and compactly
Well-thought-out storage areas for water bottles and phone
Very little bag twisting over rough terrain
Fixed front wheel means it's less maneuverable than some
Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
For those who don’t want to fork out for an expensive electric trolley, one of the best golf push carts is a brilliant alternative. Not only will it ease the strain on your body, but it also keeps your clubs secure and won’t take up too much space or be too heavy. Bag Boy might not be a household name to some but don’t let that fool you, its Nitron push cart is packed full of performance. Suitable for golfers of all levels, the mechanism to fold and unfold is lightning fast, and it’s also one of the most stable push carts I’ve ever used.
VIDEO: Dave Taylor's verdict on the Bag Boy Nitron push cart
One of the drawbacks of trolleys and push carts is that they can be a little cumbersome and difficult to transport to and from the course. However, I found no such issue here. It’s extremely lightweight and, when folded down, it’s very compact, making it a dream in terms of storage. With some pretty neat packing I managed to fit the cart and my clubs in the boot of my medium-sized hatchback, albeit with not much room to spare. As for initial construction, it took me just over ten minutes from opening the box to having it ready for use and being up to speed with the various features. The wheels clip on very easily and the instructions are clear and concise.
When taking to the course, I was really impressed with the speed at which the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism worked. It opens up in one smooth action and then folds closed again just as easily at the end of a round. And during my round, the bungee straps did an excellent job of tightly securing my golf bag in place from start to finish.
There are some push carts like the EzeGlide Bolt 2 or Motocaddy Cube that have tried to emulate such a fast folding system, but still, no push cart currently betters the single action it takes to get the Nitron going. There are options like the Big Max Blade Trio that fold much flatter than the Niutron, but that's an altogether different type of push cart folding mechanism.
While it nails the basics, it also comes with additional features that improve the overall user experience. There is a scorecard holder, a beverage holder, a mobile phone holder, an umbrella holder, as well as a handle-mounted parking brake. It does feel quite wide compared to others I’ve tried and the fixed front wheel is not as maneuverable as some but this is the key to the extra stability on offer. You soon get used to steering it and I’ve not found it an issue having used it over several rounds now. And however inconsequential, it’s without a doubt one of the better-looking push carts on the market. Overall, we've thoroughly enjoyed using the Bag Boy Nitron and it is certainly a model that rightly deserves to be as popular as it is.
David joined Golf Monthly in 2015 as a content editor for the magazine and regularly contributes to the website. He has worked in magazine publishing and editing since 2003. He is a keen golfer and up until recently was a member of Blackmoor Golf Club in Hampshire. He has covered various big events and tournaments for GM, the highlight of which was witnessing Tiger Woods win his 15th Major at Augusta in 2019. Email: david.taylor@futurenet.com
