OWGR Boss Confirms LIV Golf Has Resubmitted Bid To Become Recognized Circuit

The LIV Golf League has submitted its latest attempt to become a recognized circuit with the Official World Golf Ranking board, almost two years after it was previously turned down for the same request.

The OWGR board confirmed the news via a statement released on social media on Friday, July 11, with chairman Trevor Immelman revealing the review process is already underway.

An OWGR statement read: "The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) received an application from LIV Golf seeking inclusion in the OWGR system on [Monday] June 30, 2025, and the review process has commenced.

“The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.

“We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses.”

Statement from Trevor Immelman, Chairman, OWGR Board of Directorshttps://t.co/EDzoFQsaWH#OWGR#OfficialWorldGolfRanking pic.twitter.com/mBrAOhyGfKJuly 11, 2025

LIV's first attempt at becoming part of the primary ranking system in men's professional arrived shortly after the PIF-backed tour was officially launched during the summer of 2022.

However, it was initially rebuffed because of multiple concerns over aspects like its format and lack of performance-based turnover.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an attempt to navigate some of the potential issues, LIV struck up a strategic alliance with the developmental MENA Tour while nearly all of its full-time players signed a letter to former OWGR chairman Peter Dawson pleading for it to be granted eligibility.

The 54-hole league also went on to expand its relegation system in 2023 as well as launching its inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event which carried on into 2024.

Nevertheless, Dawson and co. failed to change their stance on LIV's eligibility - although, the ex-OWGR chief did state that there could be scope for a u-turn in the future.

PIF chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan (left) and former OWGR chairman, Peter Dawson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Global Golf Post, Dawson said: “If LIV could find a way to come up with a more open competition style and relegation, we would certainly consider that...

“We are not here to say that OWGR criteria are the only way to play. We have to change and be flexible and do what’s best.

“It’s very unfortunate. We are now ranking players who play on tours that conform to OWGR criteria. That means some players aren’t being ranked playing LIV events. That’s diminishing the rankings. No doubt about that. We need to get it fixed.”

Peter Dawson (right) smiles with former R&A CEO, Martin Slumbers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several months later, Norman announced the league had abandoned its attempts to join the status quo and called out what he felt were shortcomings in the world-ranking system.

At the time, a letter which Norman wrote to LIV players - which was obtained by Sports Illustrated - read: “A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists.

“We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and ensure your accomplishments are recognised within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Associated Press after the decision to deny LIV was first reached, former OWGR chairman Dawson insisted “we are not at war with [LIV]” and "this decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical.

"LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They’re just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players to compete on them.”

Since then, Norman has moved on to a different position within the LIV Golf League and has ultimately been replaced by Scott O'Neil as the circuit's CEO. Meanwhile, Immelman has taken over from Dawson as boss of the OWGR.

Changes at the head of the two bodies could lead to a different outcome, although, some of the initial concerns held by the OWGR still remain.